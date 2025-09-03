Duchess Sophie's red leather knee highs and suede skirt scream autumn in the most elegant way
She was ahead of the game with this winning combination that's inspiring my seasonal outfit choices
There are so many exciting and divisive autumn/winter shoe trends emerging for 2025 but I already know it’ll take a lot to sway me away from my favourite style of the season - knee high boots. The Royal Family are also big fans of this sleek and cosy footwear and Duchess Sophie’s deep burgundy boots are some of the most autumnal I’ve seen.
It’s surprising, then, that the Duchess of Edinburgh chose to bring them out a little early. She wore them for a visit to the Royal Cornwall Show in June paired with a tan suede skirt that also wouldn’t look out of place in September or October.
The boots had almond-shaped toes and low block heels, making them far more practical than many knee highs you see. Duchess Sophie walked confidently across grass throughout this appearance and going for boots with a manageable heel like hers means you can effortlessly wear them day-to-night.
These knee-high boots are a comfortable choice for daily wear thanks to the low heel. The toe is chiselled, giving the design a contemporary edge and a zip fastening makes them easy to get on and off. The deep burgundy tone isn't so far removed from a dark brown, making them more versatile than you might think.
This isn’t always the case with higher boots which can sometimes be a bit too uncomfortable or formal for a daytime occasion. The Duchess’s footwear still gave her some elevation and the deep red colour might not be one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for this year, but instantly caught my eye.
Burgundy had a moment in 2024 and the brown undertone of Sophie’s knee high boots made the red hue more muted and wearable than the brighter reds that are popular right now. The warmth of it paired beautifully with her tan suede skirt.
Although she regularly flies the flag for British clothing brands, this piece was by Californian designer Paige and was high-waisted with buttons running down the front. Both the style and the neutral colour made this skirt a timeless staple and it complemented her knee highs too.
Sticking to items with a similar colour palette is a fast-track to creating a cohesive look and so many royals are experts at this. Going for a midi skirt that drapes over the top of long boots is also so sophisticated and helps to elongate your frame.
To make an autumnal boot and skirt combination like the Duchess of Edinburgh’s even more seasonally-suited, I’d go for a burgundy or camel knit and a matching coat or jacket over the top. For the Royal Cornwall Show, which she attended alongside her nephew Prince William, Sophie wore a pale pink shirt and a taupe checked blazer.
These were the more summery elements in her ensemble though her bag was a dark forest green and tan Paola bag by Sophie Habsburg. She tends to carry this in autumn and winter so I would expect it to make at least one or two more appearances over the next few months.
The same could easily be true of Duchess Sophie’s boots and skirt. Knee highs in particular are part of her uniform when it’s colder, just as espadrilles are her shoes of choice in the summer. If you love the look of her boots but aren’t sure about the dark red tone, I’d go for plain black or brown ones that will work effortlessly with dresses and skirts.
