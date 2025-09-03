Duchess Sophie's red leather knee highs and suede skirt scream autumn in the most elegant way

There are so many exciting and divisive autumn/winter shoe trends emerging for 2025 but I already know it’ll take a lot to sway me away from my favourite style of the season - knee high boots. The Royal Family are also big fans of this sleek and cosy footwear and Duchess Sophie’s deep burgundy boots are some of the most autumnal I’ve seen.

It’s surprising, then, that the Duchess of Edinburgh chose to bring them out a little early. She wore them for a visit to the Royal Cornwall Show in June paired with a tan suede skirt that also wouldn’t look out of place in September or October.

The boots had almond-shaped toes and low block heels, making them far more practical than many knee highs you see. Duchess Sophie walked confidently across grass throughout this appearance and going for boots with a manageable heel like hers means you can effortlessly wear them day-to-night.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shop Knee High Boots

M&S Burgundy Chisel Toe Knee High Boots £76 at M&S These knee-high boots are a comfortable choice for daily wear thanks to the low heel. The toe is chiselled, giving the design a contemporary edge and a zip fastening makes them easy to get on and off. The deep burgundy tone isn't so far removed from a dark brown, making them more versatile than you might think. Vince Camuto Lumina Pointed Toe Boots £106.49 (Was £189.41) at Nordstrom Available in both regular and wide half versions, as well as in half sizes, these leather knee high boots are a beautiful mahogany tone. The heels are a chunky block shape and the boots also feature pointed toes and an inset side-zip closure. Boden Dark Cherry Skye Smart Knee Boots £239 at Boden The Boden Skye smart knee high boots are crafted from leather with a durable rubber sole and a manageable block heel that means you can wear them during the daytime as well as for evenings and special occasions. You can also get 15% off with code MY7P.

Shop Suede Midi Skirts

Monsoon Macy Suedette A-Line Midi Skirt £65 at Monsoon Made from soft faux suede and drawing on 70s style, this midi length skirt is cut from panels to give a gorgeous drape. There are corseted details on the side tied with velvet ribbon cords for a touch more texture. Mint Velvet Tan Suede Midi Skirt £199 at Mint Velvet This tan suede skirt has loops so you can accessorise with whatever belt you like. The buttons running down the front are covered in the same fabric for a cohesive look and there are rear pockets and a zip fastening through the back. Select Fashion Button Through Suedette Skirt £28.49 at Debenhams Very affordable and elegant, this button-through skirt falls to a maxi length and is made from soft-touch faux suede. It's high waisted and perfect for pairing with a tucked-in blouse, a chunky knit or a long-sleeved top, depending on the occasion.

This isn’t always the case with higher boots which can sometimes be a bit too uncomfortable or formal for a daytime occasion. The Duchess’s footwear still gave her some elevation and the deep red colour might not be one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for this year, but instantly caught my eye.

Burgundy had a moment in 2024 and the brown undertone of Sophie’s knee high boots made the red hue more muted and wearable than the brighter reds that are popular right now. The warmth of it paired beautifully with her tan suede skirt.

Although she regularly flies the flag for British clothing brands, this piece was by Californian designer Paige and was high-waisted with buttons running down the front. Both the style and the neutral colour made this skirt a timeless staple and it complemented her knee highs too.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Sticking to items with a similar colour palette is a fast-track to creating a cohesive look and so many royals are experts at this. Going for a midi skirt that drapes over the top of long boots is also so sophisticated and helps to elongate your frame.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To make an autumnal boot and skirt combination like the Duchess of Edinburgh’s even more seasonally-suited, I’d go for a burgundy or camel knit and a matching coat or jacket over the top. For the Royal Cornwall Show, which she attended alongside her nephew Prince William, Sophie wore a pale pink shirt and a taupe checked blazer.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

These were the more summery elements in her ensemble though her bag was a dark forest green and tan Paola bag by Sophie Habsburg. She tends to carry this in autumn and winter so I would expect it to make at least one or two more appearances over the next few months.

The same could easily be true of Duchess Sophie’s boots and skirt. Knee highs in particular are part of her uniform when it’s colder, just as espadrilles are her shoes of choice in the summer. If you love the look of her boots but aren’t sure about the dark red tone, I’d go for plain black or brown ones that will work effortlessly with dresses and skirts.