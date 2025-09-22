Duchess Sophie just clashed patterns like a pro in Japan - but kept it classic in navy

The Royal Family’s schedule has been non-stop this month and Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward have recently undertaken a four-day visit to Japan. Coming just days after King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, this visit might have gone under the radar for some royal fans.

However, you won’t be at all surprised to hear that the Duchess of Edinburgh was once again providing plenty of autumn outfit ideas with her selection of looks for the trip. This season she’s been loving wearing blue - a royal favourite - and her navy silk-satin shirt dress was a stunner.

Sophie wore this Valentino number as she and Edward took part in a ceremonial tree-planting at the Akasaka State Guest House in Tokyo. Look closely and you’ll see not one, but two different patterns in the design: polka dots along the bottom and paisley swirls everywhere else.

Dots also feature on the cuffs of the gorgeous blouson sleeves to tie the two prints together even more cohesively. With pleats in the skirt giving it extra volume, a tie belt to accentuate the waist and a high neckline, the Duchess’s dress had a timeless shape.

This and the navy-blue tone were the key to making the combination of paisley and polka dots work seamlessly together. Navy is such a versatile neutral that often gets overlooked compared to black or brown as it can be tricky to think what to pair with it.

I think tan, camel and cream or ecru look especially pretty against this deep blue and navy is a softer alternative to black. Having such a dark background colour balanced the prints on Duchess Sophie’s dress and made them appear more subtle.

The colour was the first thing you notice and the patterns brought detail and a hint of contrasting colour without being too much. It also helps that polka dots and paisley are both very classic too and if you’ve ever been stuck on what shoes to wear with navy, you can’t go wrong with neutrals.

The Duchess of Edinburgh re-wore her Jimmy Choo patent pointed heels in a beige-pink tone. Her handbag was a navy blue clutch and she added a gold bracelet for a touch of glamour. To make an outfit like hers more casual I would advise changing up the footwear.

Tan ankle or knee high boots would look great, as would simple white trainers if it’s warmer. Given she was undertaking an official royal visit, though, it makes sense that Sophie went for something more formal, even though she was walking on grass for part of it!

She and Prince Edward both helped to plant an oak sapling grown from a tree that was planted by the late Queen Elizabeth during her State Visit to Japan in 1975. As well as this engagement, which was likely tinged with poignancy as they remembered Her Majesty, the couple also attended a reception at the British Embassy in Tokyo.

It was the MUSUBI Initiative reception which celebrated the ties built between Japan and Britain. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s visit ended on 22nd September and throughout their time there Sophie wore a lot of blue as she moved away from her signature summer colour, pink.

This navy ensemble, though, was my favourite look of the royal trip and reminded us all that pattern-clashing can be incredibly striking.