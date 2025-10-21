Quiz of the Day: How much do you know about Zara Tindall?
Zara is one of our favourite members of the royal family - will you score a perfect 10 in our quiz?
Welcome to the woman&home Quiz of the Day. It's our fun, quick quiz you'll find here every Monday to Friday, which will test what you know about the biggest talking points and topics of the moment.
Last weekend, Zara Tindall reminded us why she's one of our favourite royals to look to for fashion inspiration as she braved a cloudy day in burgundy and navy - in the most gorgeous pair of chilly weather boots.
We recently admired her cappuccino cream nails - and her autumn style essential is something every capsule wardrobe needs.
But how much do you know about the royal? Quiz yourself on all things ZT, from her place in the royal line of succession to the names of her kids.
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
