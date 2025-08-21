Zara Tindall's autumnal style essential is perfect for that tricky in-between weather
Layering is key to autumn style and she's found a failsafe piece that can be swapped in and out of different outfits
As much as we don’t want summer to be over - and it isn’t yet! - autumn will be here before we know it. This is the season when I think layering is most essential, as the weather can often be very warm one minute and rainy and cold the next.
It’s best to be prepared and practicality can also be incredibly chic - as Zara Tindall has consistently proved. She isn’t afraid to grab her best waterproof jackets and wellies when she needs to and her autumnal style essential is none other than a gilet.
Over the years the King’s niece has opted for a handy sleeveless vest several times in September and they work well as a transitional staple. Hers tend to be navy blue and slightly padded, which is especially useful as the temperatures drop later in autumn.
Shop Gilets For Autumn
The Musto PrimaLoft® Vest is made with the brand's Pertex® Quantum and PrimaLoft® Silver Eco technologies ensure a comfortable wear and it has a brushed fleece collar. Zipped pockets are another practical addition and it's brilliant for warmer days when you still need an extra layer.
Light jackets are many people’s go-tos as the seasons change and you might be wondering why you might pick a gilet over trench coats or blazers. I think the answer lies in their sleeveless-ness.
Gilets like Zara’s help to keep your core warm, but having no sleeves gives a bit more breathability and suits mild weather. On colder days, I’d go for a thicker jumper underneath and when it’s sunnier, a T-shirt would suffice.
Zara Tindall owns two gilets from Musto, for which she’s an ambassador. When you want impeccable designs with functionality, Musto is one of the best British clothing brands to turn to and she owns a gilet with a hood and a lightweight one without.
The equestrian royal has worn them to both the 2017 Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park where she lives and the Blenheim International Horse Trials in 2024. On the first occasion she styled her hooded gilet with dark blue jeans, sturdy brown boots and a blue sweatshirt and the second she wore Le Chameau wellies and leggings.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
These are very off-duty styles that worked perfectly for a day outdoors, but gilets can be elevated too. There are so many designs out there which have a more waistcoat-esque feel to them and could be paired with tailored trousers and shirts for a smarter look.
Whatever the fabric, though, the main benefit of Zara Tindall’s autumn style essential is their versatility and how you can easily mix and match them with different outfits depending on how many layers you need. When winter arrives you can also continue to wear them underneath more oversized coats.
To maximise a gilet’s wearability if you’re looking to add one to your collection, I’d recommend going for a neutral tone that works with the colour palette of your wardrobe. If your signature style is focused on monochrome tones, go for a plain black gilet.
A grey, camel, khaki or brown one would complement warm, paler hues as well as darker ones and navy blue like Zara’s gilets is a safe bet too. To make them dressier, you simply need to opt for a more formal outfit underneath like a dress or tailoring, but they work beautifully with leggings and boots as an autumnal walk ensemble.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.