Holly Willoughby's best looks, from her go-to colourful frocks to cool tailored eveningwear

Our favourite thing about Holly Willoughby's best looks is that they can provide accessible style inspiration to us all. While the star might enjoy a glittering TV career which sees her put her best foot forward at glitzy showbiz events and on star-studded red carpets, she often turns to high-street brands and relies on classic styling.

Willoughby has been a regular on our screens for decades. The presenter started her career fronting children's shows for CBBC and CITV, before going on to co-host Dancing On Ice and becoming a regular on Celebrity Juice. In 2009, she landed her biggest role to date as co-host of show This Morning, which she departed in 2023.

Alongside her TV stardom, Willoughby - who is mother to three children with her TV producer husband Dan Baldwin - has dabbled in the fashion world. The star has fronted campaigns for Very.co.uk as well as Marks & Spencer and makes style recommendations via her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, which she launched in 2021. She also regularly shows off her daily outfits to millions of followers on Instagram.

The core of Willoughby's style is an ultra-feminine aesthetic - with lashings of pastel hues and pretty prints. However, the star also isn't afraid to bring a fashion-forward edge to her looks, with sharp tailoring and carefully selected accessories. From elegant patterned midi dresses to chic trouser suits, her wardrobe is as much of a crowd-pleaser as her on-screen personality.

Holly Willoughby's best looks

From the best red carpet looks to cute midi dresses from high street retailers, these are our favourite looks from the TV stalwart.

1. The fiery red midi dress

Willoughby turned heads in fiery red at The Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards 2023 in London in 2023. The star stepped out in a chic short-sleeved midi dress, which featured ruched detailing on one shoulder. She accessorised with a pair of classic black heels. While all eyes were on her dress, we also love how she styled her bob hairstyle here - with a subtle side part and slight wave.

2. The pretty Wimbledon frock

Working out what to wear to Wimbledon presents a sartorial minefield for many. However, nothing befits a trip to Wimbledon better than a pretty summer dress. Willoughby stepped out in a pink and white printed design by Gul Hurgel at the iconic tennis championships in London in 2022. She finished off her belted, mid-length look with a pair of strappy nude heels.

3. The pink Royal Ascot dress

Willoughby is also a pro at knowing what to wear to the races, as she demonstrated with her enviable all-pink look at Royal Ascot in 2022. The star opted for a fitted shift dress, with a matching clutch bag, for a day at the races. She finished off the ensemble with a statement fascinator and strappy heels.

4. The red LK Bennett midi dress

Only florals will do for the Chelsea Flower Show. Willoughby dressed for the occasion in a red printed LK Bennett skater-style midi at the famous London event in 2018. She paired the striking short-sleeved frock with a pair of classic nude heels.

5. The silky multi-coloured frock

Willoughby looked radiant as she attended the British Summer Time Festival at Hyde Park in London in 2017. The presenter wore a silky multi-coloured strappy summer dress, which she paired with a pair of gladiator-style sandals. She tied her locks back in a low ponytail and stuck to a dewy make-up look.

6. The printed Kate Spade midi dress

One of Willoughby's most memorable red carpet looks was at The Fashion Awards in London in 2019. The star stunned in a blue long-sleeved Kate Spade midi dress, which featured a beautiful floral design and elegant ruching. She paired the pretty ensemble with cream strappy heels.

7. The black thigh-split gown

Willoughby wowed at an ITV party held at the London Palladium in 2019. The presenter opted for a dramatic black sleeveless gown by Pallas Paris, which featured a thigh-split. She accessorised with sleek locks, glowy make-up and a pair of strappy black heels.

8. The white trouser suit

While Willoughby might be a fan of dresses, we have also loved her in sharp tailoring. The star memorably wore a white trouser suit by Blazé Milano to the launch of the first fragrance from her brand Wylde Moon in 2022. She accessorised her look for the event, held at the London Coliseum, with layered necklaces and monochrome polka dot heels.

9. The Michael Kors polka dot midi dress

Polka dots are a classic print and appear regularly in Kate Middleton's best looks, but Willoughby is a big fan too. She stepped out in the classic pattern at a BAFTA tribute evening for This Morning in London in 2018. Her Michael Kors midi dress featured ruffled detailing as well as an asymmetric hemline, and she finished off the look with black open-toed heels.

10. The lilac Pride Of Britain gown

Sequins make the best kind of party dress, and Willoughby turned heads in a glittering number for the Pride Of Britain Awards in London in 2017. Her lilac Georges Hobeika gown featured sparkly detailing on the top and also a thigh-split in the skirt. She finished off the look with a relaxed up-do, statement purple earrings and strappy metallic heels.

11. The polka dot LBD

Willoughby has long harboured a stylish dress sense. Back in 2006, while attending the Alien Autospy film premiere in London, she wore a ruffled polka dot mini-dress. The star finished off her look with a black leather belt and a grey clutch bag, as well as black tights and heels.

12. The red and purple Pride Of Britain gown

There was no missing Willoughby at the Pride Of Britain Awards in London in 2019. The star stood out in a bright red floor-length Safiyaa gown, which featured striking purple detailing. She finished off the form-fitting ensemble with a matching red lip. The ultimate dopamine dressing look, red and purple shouldn't go together but somehow do.

13. The sparkly NTAs gown

Willoughby dazzled at the National Television Awards in London in 2021. Her blue off-shoulder, floor-length Ziad Nakad gown featured sparkly detailing throughout. The star finished off her look with a silver clutch - one of the best evening bags for versatility - and silver strappy heels.

14. The Fashion Awards jumpsuit

If you're bored of dresses as eveningwear, then make like Willoughby in a black jumpsuit. The presenter wore the simple design, by Issa London at House of Fraser, to The Fashion Awards in London in 2017. She finished off the chic ensemble with a black blazer draped over her shoulders and sparkly heels.

15. The embellished black Christopher Kane midi dress

Willoughby exuded understated glamour for a night out at the ITV Palooza! at the Royal Festival Hall in London in 2019. Her black Christopher Kane midi dress featured sparkly detailing, and she accessorised with a black clutch bag and black heels.

16. The white Grecian NTAs gown

Looking every bit the showbiz star, Willoughby wowed on the red carpet of the National Television Awards in London in 2016. The presenter opted for a white floor-length Suzanne Neville dress, which featured a high neck and small train. She finished off her look with smokey eye make-up and wore her hair in a bouncy blow-dry .

17. The Chanel ballet flats

Willoughby looked chic during a visit to a Wylde Moon pop-up boutique at the English National Opera at the London Coliseum in 2022. The star wore a black trouser suit with a ruffled white blouse, accessorising with layered necklaces and a pair of iconic Chanel ballet flats.

18. The pink Marchesa gown

All eyes were on Willoughby at the Pride Of Britain Awards in London in 2021. The star stepped onto the red carpet in an off-shoulder pink gown by Marchesa, which featured floral detailing at the sleeves and ruching at the waist. She finished off the look with smokey eye make-up and a relaxed hairstyle.

19. The lilac NTAs gown

Willoughby looked like a princess on the red carpet of the National Television Awards in London in 2023. The star opted for a sweeping lilac sleeveless Suzanne Neville gown, which hugged her hourglass silhouette and featured an extensive train. She added sparkle with a statement diamond necklace and earrings.

20. The black trouser suit

For an easy evening look, Willougby proved that slipping on a touser suit and nothing else can provide a simple but chic result. The star wore one - along with layered gold necklaces, a black shoulder bag and black heels - to a fundraiser at Claridge's in London in 2019.

21. The strapless black NTAs gown

Willoughby stunned in black at the National Television Awards in London in 2022. The star wowed in a sweeping sleeveless gown designed by Yolancris, which featured a voluminous skirt. She finished off the stylish ensemble with her hair in a relaxed up-do.

22. The turtleneck and tweed skirt combo

A lightweight turtleneck makes a great component of any capsule wardrobe. Willoughby demonstrated how to give it a stylish twist, at a charity event in London in 2022, when she paired a burgundy knit with a tweed midi-skirt featuring a daring thigh-split. She finished off the look with a pair of nude heels.

23. The pink Emilia Wickstead dress

Willoughby was pretty in pink at The TRIC Awards in London in 2022 in a classic pink dress. The star opted for a quirky short-sleeved Emilia Wickstead midi dress, which featured a sharp collar and pocket detailing. She finished off the look with her hair styled into loose waves and minimal make-up.

24. The vampy off-shoulder black midi dress

There's nothing quite like an all-black look. Willoughby wore the versatile shade at the ITV Palooza! at The Royal Festival Hall in London in 2021. She paired her off-shoulder midi dress by Rachel Gilbert with a simple black clutch and black heels featuring sparkly detailing.

25. The velvet trouser suit

Willoughby exuded cool elegance in tailoring at the launch of her brand Wylde Moon in London in 2021. The star wore a Bella Freud-designed blue velvet trouser suit, comprising of a buttoned blazer and wide-legged trousers. She finished off the look with glowy make-up and black heels.

26. The floral Glamour Women Of The Year gown

It was florals all the way for Willoughby at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in London in 2017. The presenter opted for a white long-sleeved gown emblazoned with a purple flower print, by designer Raquel Balencia, which featured a thigh-split. She finished off the ensemble with a plaited hairstyle and strappy metallic heels.

27. The floral one-shoulder Pride Of Britain gown

Willoughby stunned on the red carpet of the Pride Of Britain Awards in London in 2022. The star wore a pink one-shouldered Nedret Taciroglu gown, which featured floral detailing and subtle pleating. Allowing her dress to do the talking, she kept the rest of her look simple with a relaxed up-do and pared-back make-up.

28. The Sandro trouser suit

In an ideal smart-casual look, Willoughby headed to the Garnier Spring Summit in London in 2023 wearing a relaxed Sandro trouser suit in an elegant nude shade. The star paired the buttoned-up blazer jacket and wide-legged trousers with a pair of strappy nude heels as well as a pink lip for a fresh result.

29. The caped Glamour Women Of The Year Awards look

Willoughby made a style statement at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in London in 2016. The presenter wore a caped Safiyaa design, which featured a blue top and black trousers. She paired the striking look with slicked-back hair, a silver necklace and black heels.

30. The BRIT Awards wrap dress

A silk wrap makes the ultimate easy winter-time party dress, as Willoughby found when dressing for the BRIT Awards in London in 2007. The presenter wore her plum-hued frock with a grey clutch bag and gold heels for the star-studded event.

31. The sparkly NTAs gown

You can't go wrong with a sparkly frock for a classic evening look. Willoughby dazzled on the red carpet at the National Television Awards in London in 2008. The star accessorised her floor-length gown - featuring intricate sequinned stripes - with a cream clutch bag.

32. The white feathered mini dress

Willoughby was the epitome of style at the BRIT Awards in London in 2018. The star stepped out in a white long-sleeved David Koma mini dress, which featured tuxedo-inspired button detailing and a feathered hemline. She finished off the fashion-forward ensemble with a red lip and pair of strappy black heels.