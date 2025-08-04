Is the new Le Creuset colour 'Nuit' making anyone else excited about cosy autumn comfort food?

Known for its colourful cookware, Le Creuset continues to lead the way by introducing on-trend shades that add elegance and flair to kitchens, to make the everyday feel Très Chic.

The iconic cookware brand has recently announced its 'colour of the season', Nuit, a striking shade of deepest blue that graduates into black.

It feels like the perfect shade to make a kitchen feel cosy (sorry to say that in August, but it's true).

New Le Creuset colour 'Nuit'

New Le Creuset colours are always a welcome addition to any kitchen, none more so than this elegant new shade of dark blue, inspired by the 'mystery and elegance of the night'.

While it initially feels similar to the existing shades of Ink and Indigo, it is, in fact, a considerably darker shade – the deepest, most dramatic blue for the brand to date. Not just another blue, this luxurious, velvet-like colour swirls from black to brooding deep blue in a subtle yet striking ombre effect.

A selection of the famous Cast Iron cookware and stoneware (Image credit: Le Creuset)

"At Le Creuset, we are trendsetters in colourful cookware, and we love to lean into striking colours," says Marianna Spiliotopoulos, part of the team at Le Creuset.

"With Nuit, we pay homage to the essence of the night, when the sky darkens and celebrations take place. Here, whether it be a party or a shared meal together, we want people to use Nuit to create new memories.”

Available across the brand’s iconic range of enamelled Cast Iron cookware and refined stoneware, all complete with the new Le Creuset chrome knob to add the perfect finishing touch.

Best-seller Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole View at Le Creuset $199.99 at Amazon $259.90 at Newegg The Cast Iron Casserole dish is one of the most iconic pieces from the famous cookware brand. This one-pot wonder is adored by any budding chef thanks to the stewing, roasting, baking and searing capabilities. Entertaining? This dish is the ultimate serve-straight-to-the-table cooking staple. Hugely versatile Le Creuset Cast Iron Shallow Casserole View at Le Creuset Another investment piece that proves to be an enduring best-seller is the Cast Iron Shallow Casserole. This, like the round casserole, is ideal for all manner of searing, roasting, stewing – pretty much any kind of meal prep, both on the hob, under the grill or in the oven. 2.2L to 3.5L options.

Le Creuset is not cheap, no, but it is an investment that stands the test of time (my Cast Iron casserole dish is 15 years old and still going strong). And let's not forget, Le Creuset cookware and bakeware products come with a lifetime guarantee, meaning they really do stand the test of time.

Of course, the new shades are always the most desirable, but sadly, they don't always make the budget. To shop the signature cookware for less, we always recommend keeping an eye on the latest Le Creuset deals of the season, because in all honesty, you can't go wrong with any Le Creuset colour – each shade is timeless in the right setting.

Do you have an heirloom Le Creuset dish that you adore? What colour is it? Or are you tempted by this fabulous new colour? Let us know in the comments section above – we'd love to hear that the love affair with the famous cookware isn't just us.