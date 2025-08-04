Is the new Le Creuset colour 'Nuit' making anyone else excited about cosy autumn comfort food?
There's something about the striking new shade that instantly makes me want to hibernate
Known for its colourful cookware, Le Creuset continues to lead the way by introducing on-trend shades that add elegance and flair to kitchens, to make the everyday feel Très Chic.
The iconic cookware brand has recently announced its 'colour of the season', Nuit, a striking shade of deepest blue that graduates into black.
It feels like the perfect shade to make a kitchen feel cosy (sorry to say that in August, but it's true).
New Le Creuset colour 'Nuit'
New Le Creuset colours are always a welcome addition to any kitchen, none more so than this elegant new shade of dark blue, inspired by the 'mystery and elegance of the night'.
While it initially feels similar to the existing shades of Ink and Indigo, it is, in fact, a considerably darker shade – the deepest, most dramatic blue for the brand to date. Not just another blue, this luxurious, velvet-like colour swirls from black to brooding deep blue in a subtle yet striking ombre effect.
"At Le Creuset, we are trendsetters in colourful cookware, and we love to lean into striking colours," says Marianna Spiliotopoulos, part of the team at Le Creuset.
"With Nuit, we pay homage to the essence of the night, when the sky darkens and celebrations take place. Here, whether it be a party or a shared meal together, we want people to use Nuit to create new memories.”
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Available across the brand’s iconic range of enamelled Cast Iron cookware and refined stoneware, all complete with the new Le Creuset chrome knob to add the perfect finishing touch.
Best-seller
The Cast Iron Casserole dish is one of the most iconic pieces from the famous cookware brand. This one-pot wonder is adored by any budding chef thanks to the stewing, roasting, baking and searing capabilities. Entertaining? This dish is the ultimate serve-straight-to-the-table cooking staple.
Hugely versatile
Another investment piece that proves to be an enduring best-seller is the Cast Iron Shallow Casserole. This, like the round casserole, is ideal for all manner of searing, roasting, stewing – pretty much any kind of meal prep, both on the hob, under the grill or in the oven. 2.2L to 3.5L options.
Affordable option
RRP: £24-62 | It's not only about cast iron. The heritage stoneware is a more modest entry-level product into the world of Le Creuset cookware. This versatile baking dish is a great kitchen staple, ideal for roasting, baking, and marinating. Then, serving straight from the oven to the table. 1.1L to 4L options.
Kitchen 'workhorse'
RRP: £189 | Nothing beats this versatile workhorse for cooking top-notch cuisine, and best of all, a cast iron skillet will last a lifetime if properly cared for. That's where learning how to season a cast iron skillet becomes invaluable to preserve your pan. When you add up the cost per use over the years, a Le Creuset skillet is a very worthwhile long-term investment.
Chic Tableware
RRP: £22 each | What better way to serve a deliciously comforting home cooked meal than on a stylish dinner plate such this one. The sophisticated shade of midnight blue is sure to elevate any dish.
Le Creuset is not cheap, no, but it is an investment that stands the test of time (my Cast Iron casserole dish is 15 years old and still going strong). And let's not forget, Le Creuset cookware and bakeware products come with a lifetime guarantee, meaning they really do stand the test of time.
Of course, the new shades are always the most desirable, but sadly, they don't always make the budget. To shop the signature cookware for less, we always recommend keeping an eye on the latest Le Creuset deals of the season, because in all honesty, you can't go wrong with any Le Creuset colour – each shade is timeless in the right setting.
Do you have an heirloom Le Creuset dish that you adore? What colour is it? Or are you tempted by this fabulous new colour? Let us know in the comments section above – we'd love to hear that the love affair with the famous cookware isn't just us.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 18 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.