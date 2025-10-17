Forget buying two wreaths, this 'interchangeable' Lakeland design is made for autumn and Christmas

Autumn wreaths have become a best-selling home accessory in recent years, thanks to the growing popularity of autumn decor ideas.

While we love the idea of hanging a beautiful seasonal wreath, it feels rather decadent when you already know you want to invest in a festive Christmas wreath. Until now! This clever new Lakeland 'interchangeable' design gives you the best of both worlds.

Thanks to removable decorations, you not only have a reusable wreath to dress your home year after year, but you also have a well-dressed door decoration for both autumn and Christmas.

New in this week: Lakeland's Autumn/Christmas Wreath

With this clever new interchangeable wreath, shoppers get a design dressed in pumpkins and pinecones for Halloween decor and the remainder of autumn. This same wreath base then transforms into a chic Christmas wreath adorned with festive flourishes, including apples, berries and cinnamon sticks.

New in Lakeland Autumn/Christmas Interchangeable Wreath View at Lakeland RRP: £39.99 | Approx. 50cm Dia | Exclusively designed for Lakeland, this artificial door wreath is sold with removable, interchangeable decorations. Lakeland 3-year guarantee included.

Since the product is brand new, there are only two reviews so far, both from myLakeland members. One of the five-star reviews, by Fe Westwood, states: "I’m really pleased with this wreath kit! It’s such a clever idea — one base wreath that you can easily switch between autumn and Christmas."

"The greenery looks lovely and full, and the decorations for both seasons are surprisingly good quality. For autumn, it comes with cute little pumpkins and berries that make the door look so cosy.

Then, when Christmas comes round, you can just swap in the pinecones, apples and red berries — it only takes a few minutes and completely changes the look. Overall, it’s a brilliant idea, really good value for money and saves space. I’d definitely recommend it."

This brilliantly simple, transformative Lakeland wreath is unique; however, we have found a few seasonal wreaths that could be left up from autumn through to Christmas – they just don't have the same interchangeable components to make them as multifunctional.

Sorry if it feels too early to discuss Christmas decorating ideas, but in reality, it will be here before you know it. At least with this wreath, you'll be fully embracing autumn until the calendar turns to December, but you'll be prepared when the time comes.