Unsure about Halloween decorations? These hauntingly beautiful finds will persuade you otherwise

Love it or loathe it, there's no denying that Halloween decor is bigger than ever these days, with decorations for every room and all levels of enthusiasm.

As the popularity grows each year, more of our favourite retailers now embrace the trend, making it far more appealing to a wider audience – myself included.

From luxe velvet pumpkins to homespun-style soft furnishings and felt decorations, these are my favourite finds for an easy autumn update that feels sophisticatedly spooky...

On-trend Halloween decor

Forget garish colours and spooky plastic characters, these days Halloween decorations feel more sophisticated and tasteful. Rather than being all about ghosts and ghouls, some of these pumpkin delights are perfectly suited to display all season long as charming autumn decor ideas.

Split image of a Brick house exterior with a pumpkin display and wreath, and a dining table with a hanging branch and pumpkin centrepiece to show Halloween decor ideas

Our stylists proving how chic Halloween decor ideas can be, when done right

(Image credit: Future | (Table setting) Dan Duchars Photography)

I'm not normally one for Halloween decor, but some of these are proving too irresistible. Now I know it feels far too early to mention Christmas decorating ideas, but it seems like everything is moving at an even faster pace than usual this year, so I've already purchased the Nutcracker runner (returning as part of the Dunelm Christmas rug collection) because I missed out last year.

