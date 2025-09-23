Unsure about Halloween decorations? These hauntingly beautiful finds will persuade you otherwise

Love it or loathe it, there's no denying that Halloween decor is bigger than ever these days, with decorations for every room and all levels of enthusiasm.

As the popularity grows each year, more of our favourite retailers now embrace the trend, making it far more appealing to a wider audience – myself included.

From luxe velvet pumpkins to homespun-style soft furnishings and felt decorations, these are my favourite finds for an easy autumn update that feels sophisticatedly spooky...

On-trend Halloween decor

Forget garish colours and spooky plastic characters, these days Halloween decorations feel more sophisticated and tasteful. Rather than being all about ghosts and ghouls, some of these pumpkin delights are perfectly suited to display all season long as charming autumn decor ideas.

Our stylists proving how chic Halloween decor ideas can be, when done right (Image credit: Future | (Table setting) Dan Duchars Photography)

Chic ceramics Cox & cox Pumpkin Tealight Holder View at Cox & Cox RRP: £14.50 | This dainty H8cm by W10cm ceramic pumpkin votive is a beautifully subtle way to welcome a touch of Halloween decor to any surface, from the hallway console to the dining table. Rustic touch Argos Home Light Up Leaf Autumn and Halloween Garland View at Argos RRP: £8 | This light-up leaf garland welcomes cosy autumnal vibes with its rich mix of orange, red and golden leaves lit by 20 warm orange LEDs. Drape it across a mantelpiece, wrap it around a bannister or trail it as a table centrepiece to create a seasonal showstopper. Includes a handy timer. Seasonal scent Paddywax Bistro Pumpkin Spice Ceramic Candle View at Antropolgie RRP: £22 | Pumpkin space is one of the best autumn candles to set the scene for the season. The recognisable aroma is the ideal way to 'scentscape' your home over the festive period, effortlessly entering into the spirit of Halloween.

I'm not normally one for Halloween decor, but some of these are proving too irresistible. Now I know it feels far too early to mention Christmas decorating ideas, but it seems like everything is moving at an even faster pace than usual this year, so I've already purchased the Nutcracker runner (returning as part of the Dunelm Christmas rug collection) because I missed out last year.