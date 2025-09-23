Unsure about Halloween decorations? These hauntingly beautiful finds will persuade you otherwise
Have no fear, these seasonal must-haves are more chic than eek!
Love it or loathe it, there's no denying that Halloween decor is bigger than ever these days, with decorations for every room and all levels of enthusiasm.
As the popularity grows each year, more of our favourite retailers now embrace the trend, making it far more appealing to a wider audience – myself included.
From luxe velvet pumpkins to homespun-style soft furnishings and felt decorations, these are my favourite finds for an easy autumn update that feels sophisticatedly spooky...
On-trend Halloween decor
Forget garish colours and spooky plastic characters, these days Halloween decorations feel more sophisticated and tasteful. Rather than being all about ghosts and ghouls, some of these pumpkin delights are perfectly suited to display all season long as charming autumn decor ideas.
Luxe material
RRP: £40 | There's something about the fusion of luxurious velvet fabrics, a blend of burnt orange and berry pink tones and the popular pumpkin motif that makes this door wreath utterly adorable. This would be at home on the door from now until the Christmas wreath goes up.
Illuminating display
RRP: £16 | Why go to the effort of carving a pumpkin to cast a silhouette when you can create an impressive display courtesy of this light-up pumpkin patch garland.
Set the scene
RRP: £6 | A seasonal doormat is the easiest way to introduce a theme to your decor without having to throw yourself into full-on decorating. This simple spiderweb design is understated and as elegant as a happy Halloween message can be.
Tablescaping idea
RRP: £20 | This cotton-rich table runner is the ideal component to set an autumnal tablescape, whether entertaining or creating a seasonal display. The dark background colour enhances the gourd and pumpkin patch artwork.
Novelty cushion
RRP: £13 | Adding this novelty pumpkin cushion is a fun way to participate in the festivities without going OTT with Halloween decor. The woven chenille fabric helps to add a tactile element to sofas, armchairs or beds.
Subtle decoration
RRP: £5 | This individually hand-finished ceramic design is perfect for displaying on your mantelpiece or sideboard to add a charmingly rustic touch. This small ceramic squash accessory is ideal for those who prefer a more subtle approach to seasonal decor.
Rustic charm
RRP: £6 | A willow pumpkin is the perfect way to add country-style charm to proceedings – and not just Halloween, this sculpted object can be on display throughout the whole of autumn to celebrate harvest.
Alternative tree
RRP: £28 | This small but mighty 70cm tall tree is a fun way to try out the trend for a Halloween tree. Complete with adorable mini pumpkin decorations. To embrace the trend of alternative Christmas trees, you could keep this one up and swap in the best Christmas decorations instead.
Cute felt decorations
RRP: £8 for a set of 2 | The two felt decorations are sure to fly off the shelves, a firm favourite with pet owners, no doubt. Whether hung from a tree or swinging from door handles, these are a must-have for Halloween decor fans.
Chic ceramics
RRP: £14.50 | This dainty H8cm by W10cm ceramic pumpkin votive is a beautifully subtle way to welcome a touch of Halloween decor to any surface, from the hallway console to the dining table.
Rustic touch
RRP: £8 | This light-up leaf garland welcomes cosy autumnal vibes with its rich mix of orange, red and golden leaves lit by 20 warm orange LEDs. Drape it across a mantelpiece, wrap it around a bannister or trail it as a table centrepiece to create a seasonal showstopper. Includes a handy timer.
Seasonal scent
RRP: £22 | Pumpkin space is one of the best autumn candles to set the scene for the season. The recognisable aroma is the ideal way to 'scentscape' your home over the festive period, effortlessly entering into the spirit of Halloween.
I'm not normally one for Halloween decor, but some of these are proving too irresistible. Now I know it feels far too early to mention Christmas decorating ideas, but it seems like everything is moving at an even faster pace than usual this year, so I've already purchased the Nutcracker runner (returning as part of the Dunelm Christmas rug collection) because I missed out last year.
