This new Dunelm Christmas collection offers an affordable way to decorate hallways – no effort required
Extend a warm welcome for festive guests with this range of fun Christmas doormats, rugs and runners
Welcome your guests to step into Christmas in style with Dunelm's charming range of Christmas doormats, runners and rugs.
When styling a hallway for Christmas, you can go all out with garlands and the latest Christmas decorating ideas. I'm still planning to embrace last year's curtain pole Christmas decoration trend for a savvy way to dress my doorways, or you can keep things simple.
Seasonal decor doesn't get much simpler than a fabulous festive doormat, rug or runner to transform an entrance or hallway from everyday to fabulously festive.
New in: Dunelm's Christmas doormats, rugs and runners
This year I've fallen in love with several Dunelm Christmas doormats, rugs and runners. So much so that I wanted to share my finds with those who are also looking to make the entrance of their home feel suitably festive – with very little effort.
The new collection of Christmas-themed floor accessories is just the thing to swap into a hallway to set the scene for festivities without having to go all out with garlands, baubles and tinsel – you can save those to make your Christmas tree look expensive instead.
A simple doormat at the front door is a great place to start. It says, 'Come on it, Christmas is waiting inside.'
The festive collection features doormats for both in indoors and out, to ensure there's something to suit all types of property.
The affordable range starts from just £4, with every mat featuring a non-slip backing to ensure the designs are as practical as they are aesthetically pleasing.
Made for outdoors
RRP: £4 | Designed as a step mat this outdoor coir mat is made to trap dirt, mud and moisture before entering the home – handy when you have a lot of guests arriving throughout the holidays. This step mat combines practicality with seasonal style.
Adorable design
RRP: £7 | It's hard not to instantly fall in love with this sweet dog design - even harder if you know anyone who owns a dachshund. 'Bertie' the dog is dressed to impress in his Christmas jumper, woolly hat and scarf.
Classic Christmas scene
RRP: £6 | Set the scene with this classic depiction of 'driving home for Christmas' with a fir tree secured to the roof of an iconic red Mini. Is anyone else now humming the famous song as a result of seeing this fun design?
Personal touch indoors
RRP: £20 | Make it personal with your family's name printed onto a coir mat, a lovely heirloom to use year after year. 'Merry Christmas' is fixed text that appears but the personalised line of text underneath can contain up to 20 characters. All personalisation will appear fixed in UPPER case.
Gift wrapped style
RRP: £4 | This novelty-themed doormat is for indoor use only, sitting pride of place inside the front door where season's greetings will drop when they arrive by post. The heavy-duty nylon material is washable to offer practicality.
Indoor design
RRP: £4 | Set on a traditional forest green backdrop the designs on this woodland-themed doormat feature a mix of floral and fauna with candy-stripped canes. The words 'Merry Christmas' offer seasonal greetings the minute your guests arrive. This too is washable.
I was instantly drawn to the endearing Nutcracker runner because my Dad is a huge fan of this iconic Christmas character – so that went straight into my virtual shopping cart for my folks' house.
Who could resist the charms of the smiling little Christmas pudding? Who wouldn't want to be greeted by a jolly pud the minute they walk through the front door? Sold.
Christmas rugs & runners for a hallway
One for Nutcracker fans
RRP: £20 | This statuesque is sure to make a statement as the first thing you see when you enter the house – perfect for decorative impact. Finished with an anti-slip backing, the Polypropylene design is easy care and durable, perfect for high traffic areas this Christmas.
One for pet owners
RRP: £20 | This is the perfect Christmas runner for any dog owner who wants to welcome a touch of fun to their festive decorating scheme. The design features troublesome pups entangled in Christmas lights, reminiscent of a playful take on the Andrex puppy's shenanigans
Cute pudding design
RRP: £20 | The jute material is what prevents this novelty rug from feeling too twee. It's grown up enough to be used in all spaces (my own home being one of them) but sweet enough to delight a household with kids and grandkids too.
I currently have a small jute rug in my hallway so this is an easy swap to add just a touch of festive cheer to the space without it feeling out of the norm and 'tacky'. I only say this because sometimes 'novelty' Christmas homewares can feel exactly that.
It's a similar story when swapping your regular bedding for a seasonal Christmas bedding set to give a bedroom a festive makeover.
This is only a small edit of the Christmas doormats, rugs and runners on offer. There are 20 different designs available including matching doormats and runners to create a coordinated look.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist, with a career spanning 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 17 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home, and it’s with these award-winning interiors teams that she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has served as an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
