This new Dunelm Christmas collection offers an affordable way to decorate hallways – no effort required

Welcome your guests to step into Christmas in style with Dunelm's charming range of Christmas doormats, runners and rugs.

When styling a hallway for Christmas, you can go all out with garlands and the latest Christmas decorating ideas. I'm still planning to embrace last year's curtain pole Christmas decoration trend for a savvy way to dress my doorways, or you can keep things simple.

Seasonal decor doesn't get much simpler than a fabulous festive doormat, rug or runner to transform an entrance or hallway from everyday to fabulously festive.

New in: Dunelm's Christmas doormats, rugs and runners

This year I've fallen in love with several Dunelm Christmas doormats, rugs and runners. So much so that I wanted to share my finds with those who are also looking to make the entrance of their home feel suitably festive – with very little effort.

The new collection of Christmas-themed floor accessories is just the thing to swap into a hallway to set the scene for festivities without having to go all out with garlands, baubles and tinsel – you can save those to make your Christmas tree look expensive instead.

A simple doormat at the front door is a great place to start. It says, 'Come on it, Christmas is waiting inside.'

(Image credit: Dunelm)

The festive collection features doormats for both in indoors and out, to ensure there's something to suit all types of property.

The affordable range starts from just £4, with every mat featuring a non-slip backing to ensure the designs are as practical as they are aesthetically pleasing.

My two favourites from this year's Christmas rugs and runners collection (Image credit: Dunelm)

I was instantly drawn to the endearing Nutcracker runner because my Dad is a huge fan of this iconic Christmas character – so that went straight into my virtual shopping cart for my folks' house.

Who could resist the charms of the smiling little Christmas pudding? Who wouldn't want to be greeted by a jolly pud the minute they walk through the front door? Sold.

Christmas rugs & runners for a hallway

One for Nutcracker fans Nutcracker Runner View at Dunelm RRP: £20 | This statuesque is sure to make a statement as the first thing you see when you enter the house – perfect for decorative impact. Finished with an anti-slip backing, the Polypropylene design is easy care and durable, perfect for high traffic areas this Christmas. One for pet owners Festive Tangled Dog Runner View at Dunelm RRP: £20 | This is the perfect Christmas runner for any dog owner who wants to welcome a touch of fun to their festive decorating scheme. The design features troublesome pups entangled in Christmas lights, reminiscent of a playful take on the Andrex puppy's shenanigans Cute pudding design Christmas Pudding Jute Round Rug View at Dunelm RRP: £20 | The jute material is what prevents this novelty rug from feeling too twee. It's grown up enough to be used in all spaces (my own home being one of them) but sweet enough to delight a household with kids and grandkids too.

I currently have a small jute rug in my hallway so this is an easy swap to add just a touch of festive cheer to the space without it feeling out of the norm and 'tacky'. I only say this because sometimes 'novelty' Christmas homewares can feel exactly that.

It's a similar story when swapping your regular bedding for a seasonal Christmas bedding set to give a bedroom a festive makeover.

This is only a small edit of the Christmas doormats, rugs and runners on offer. There are 20 different designs available including matching doormats and runners to create a coordinated look.