Why shower curtain poles are the surprising must-have Christmas decoration trend of 2023

When it comes to Christmas decorating we're all familiar with adorned Christmas trees, door wreaths and decorative mantel garlands but what if we told you that shower curtain poles are this year's must-have decoration for elevating festive windows and doorways?

Yes, you read that right, curtain poles have become the unlikely Christmas decorating trend currently taking the online world by storm. The viral 'garland hanging hack' or 'tension rod hack' has gained a cult following thanks to those wishing to hang garlands with ease.

The clever hack provides an easy festive decorating solution for windows, doors and architectural archways with no nails or hooks involved. Here's how leading Instagram influencers have decorated their own homes using the on-trend curtain pole hack...

The viral curtain pole Christmas decoration trend

In short, this viral trend is taking over festive decor as the handy garland hanging hack to dress windows, doorways and more. The simple act of decorating an extendable shower curtain pole, also known as a tension rod, with foliage/artificial foliage and decorations before lifting it into place is the new way to dress homes with festive garlands in 2023.

While it's all very well to deck the halls with boughs of holly to your heart's content, often the very act of decorating can cause everlasting damage to walls and make a mess that haunts homeowners long after the festivities are done.

The beauty of this latest genius Christmas decorating idea is the fact that it offers a simple solution to hanging garlands without the need to hammer anything into walls or use hooks for suspending streams of foliage – probably playing a large role in the popularity of this smart decorating solution.

Interiors expert Jen Rothbury who runs the Instagram account @crack_the_shutters shared her version of the viral Christmas garland by way of a helpful tuturiol video that has received an astounding 18 Million views and counting...

Jen Rothbury (@crack_the_shutters)

Jen shared the post with her 281k followers, saying: "My attempt at the viral curtain pole garland, I'm here for no drilling, no wall destroying Christmas decorating."

"Making this literally brought me so much joy, Christmas decorating will always be my favourite. I used a mix of faux cedar pine garlands from Christmas Direct and eucalyptus ones from Amazon and attached them with cable ties. Then added lights giant baubles, beads, bells and ribbons. The snug is now a fully-fledged Santa's grotto and I love it."

It's safe to say the video post containing the viral curtain pole garland is a huge hit, with 368k likes, 781 shares and comments galore filled with praise, such as "Such a good idea," writes @ahomefitforkings. "*Immediately orders tension pole," says @thehousethatjenbuilt.

When asked if it caused any damage to the walls Jen informed her followers, "It hasn't marked the walls at all, you can push it in enough when you move it up that it doesn't scrape."

"I took the shower curtain from our guest bedroom and tested this out for myself," says @ryanprastrealtor on Instagram...

Ryan Prast, Real Estate (@ryanprastrealtor)

"It held up really well! I even put my heavy Norfolk pine garlands on, and it didn't budge. This is perfect for renters and those who don't want to put nails in the walls.

Because you decorate the pole before it is lifted into position it's also a savour for Christmas decorating fatigue, as Ryan explains: "An added bonus is that you don't get a crick in your neck or get tired arms from decorating."

Let's not forget how much windows can benefit from this garland hanging hack, proved by Stephanie Larbey of Instagram's @thecheshiregreyhome who adds an understated but stylish garland to her kitchen windows.

Stephanie Larbey (@thecheshiregreyhome)

What you will need to try this garland hanging hack

This surprising Christmas decorating trend is the perfect way to create a show-stopping display for any room. We do love a genius decorating hack to get professional decorating results without having to pay a celebrity stylist to decorate our homes.

A few years ago the trend for using chicken wire became a huge decorating trend to provide the perfect base to add foliage for framing a doorway, a fantastic outdoor decorating idea if ever we saw one. We can't help but wonder what will be next.