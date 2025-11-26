Michelle Keegan's elegant festive decor looks straight out of a Hallmark Christmas film
The stars' sophisticated take on the Christmas bow trend is one we'll be trying to recreate this season
We may have just found our favourite way of bringing festive bows into our home this Christmas, thanks to Michelle Keegan's elegant festive decor.
Last year, we saw a significant increase in the popularity of the Christmas bow trend, to the point that it has now become a holiday decor staple. And while it's certainly one of the simplest Christmas tree decorating ideas, there are many different ways you can bring the trend into your home this season.
Our latest source of bow inspiration comes from Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan, who shared her home's holiday additions on her and husband Mark Wright's home Instagram account @wrightyhome.
From the oversized bows outlining the house's entrance porch to the rich cranberry red bows dotted throughout the tree inside, we think she's perfected the trend this season.
Michelle Keegan's elegant festive decor
It's not just the bows that have us enamoured with this Christmas display; the garlands and warm white lights are also a firm favourite. The front door looks like it could be the iconic Plaza Hotel's in New York City, wrapped in festive foliage and dotted with luxury velvet bows.
A style that's also been incorporated inside by Keegan and Wright's festive decorators, 4 Seasons Events (@4.seasonevents on Instagram). The already grand staircase is brought to life with a full, realistic garland, sprinkled with red baubles, berries and of course, more bows.
The decorators have used the best Christmas lights throughout their display to ensure each festive detail is beautifully highlighted. The warm temperature also makes the luxury home feel cosier for the season.
Of course, there's also the gigantic Christmas tree which towers in the hallway, decorated in deep merlot red bows, metallic swathes of baubles and bunches of faux red berries. The tree fir is almost impossible to see, and we think this is certainly an exception to the rule of less is more.
Try the trend
Oversized bow
RRP: £8 | For such a small price, this bow decoration is sure to be a big hit. Follow Michelle's lead and cover your tree, doorway and staircase garlands in bows for a charming festive finish.
Pop of Christmas colour
RRP: £5 | These baubles are the perfect addition to your tree and garlands. With varying colours and textures, they'll elevate your foliage and make your tree look fuller as well as more expensive.
DIY option
RRP: £9.99 | If you're up for the challenge of creating your own bows, then this ribbon from Amazon will get the job done. You'll be able to create a bigger bow thanks to the ribbon's width, 10.1cm x 20.1m
Realistic faux garland
RRP:
was £20, now £16 | Make your stairway pop with this faux foliage garland, adorned with bright red festive berries. If you want to elevate it even more, why not clip some red velvet bows throughout it, too?
Warm lights
RRP: £10 | This elegant cluster of warm white ball lights are strung across a generous 9.9m of wire. They're perfect for use with indoor trees or outdoor garlands, and you can operate them with a remote.
Luxury bow
RRP: £11.90 | Go for supersized bows like Michelle and hang this above your home's entryway or use it as a decadent tree topper. The velvet material gives it a luxurious feel and will instantly elevate your decor.
If there's ever a time to welcome the maximalist decor trend to your home, it's Christmas, and opting for a Christmas tree theme like Michelle's is a great opportunity to try out new, fun trends such as bows.
Even when you go all out with the decorations, it can still look sophisticated and cohesive by simply sticking to a colour palette. Whether that's all red like Michelle or pastels, shades of blue or even pinks.
Although Christmas is still a time to add your personality to your home, participating in trends is just as fun. And if you love the bow trend, you'll be a huge fan of this year's Ralph Lauren Christmas trend. It has that same cosy charm and traditional colour palette, just with a lot more tartan.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
