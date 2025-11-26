Jump to category:
Michelle Keegan's elegant festive decor looks straight out of a Hallmark Christmas film

The stars' sophisticated take on the Christmas bow trend is one we'll be trying to recreate this season

picture of michelle keegan at the NTAS 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
We may have just found our favourite way of bringing festive bows into our home this Christmas, thanks to Michelle Keegan's elegant festive decor.

Last year, we saw a significant increase in the popularity of the Christmas bow trend, to the point that it has now become a holiday decor staple. And while it's certainly one of the simplest Christmas tree decorating ideas, there are many different ways you can bring the trend into your home this season.

Michelle Keegan's elegant festive decor

It's not just the bows that have us enamoured with this Christmas display; the garlands and warm white lights are also a firm favourite. The front door looks like it could be the iconic Plaza Hotel's in New York City, wrapped in festive foliage and dotted with luxury velvet bows.

A style that's also been incorporated inside by Keegan and Wright's festive decorators, 4 Seasons Events (@4.seasonevents on Instagram). The already grand staircase is brought to life with a full, realistic garland, sprinkled with red baubles, berries and of course, more bows.

The decorators have used the best Christmas lights throughout their display to ensure each festive detail is beautifully highlighted. The warm temperature also makes the luxury home feel cosier for the season.

picture of red ribbon on christmas tree with gold baubles around it

Red bows feel effortlessly elegant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, there's also the gigantic Christmas tree which towers in the hallway, decorated in deep merlot red bows, metallic swathes of baubles and bunches of faux red berries. The tree fir is almost impossible to see, and we think this is certainly an exception to the rule of less is more.

Try the trend

If there's ever a time to welcome the maximalist decor trend to your home, it's Christmas, and opting for a Christmas tree theme like Michelle's is a great opportunity to try out new, fun trends such as bows.

Even when you go all out with the decorations, it can still look sophisticated and cohesive by simply sticking to a colour palette. Whether that's all red like Michelle or pastels, shades of blue or even pinks.

Although Christmas is still a time to add your personality to your home, participating in trends is just as fun. And if you love the bow trend, you'll be a huge fan of this year's Ralph Lauren Christmas trend. It has that same cosy charm and traditional colour palette, just with a lot more tartan.

Emily Smith
Emily Smith
Digital lifestyle writer

Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.

