There's no Dulux Colour of the Year 2026 – there are three! A fabulous trio of soothing blue shades

For the first time in 23 years of celebrating a dedicated Dulux Colour of the Year, the colour experts from the iconic paint brand have revealed that they are breaking the tradition by selecting a trio of three very different shades of blue instead.

After the unapologetically bold sunshine shade of Dulux's Colour of the Year 2025, 'True Joy' and the soft pink of Dulux's Colour of the Year 2024, 'Sweet Embrace', the Dulux Colour of the Year 2026 was a hard one to predict. What I certainly didn't see coming was that instead of one, we would be presented with three colour choices.

A panel of colour experts and design leaders from around the globe has chosen a trio of blue shades, collectively named Rhythm of Blues, as the Dulux Colours of the Year 2026.

Slow Swing, Free Groove and Mellow Flow form the 'Rhythm of Blues' colour palette (Image credit: Dulux)

Dulux Colour of the Year 2026 'Rhythm of Blues'

"This versatile family of blues reflects the different paces of modern life," say the experts at Dulux. "From moments of calm reflection, to carefree bliss and bold fun – giving us the freedom to choose our own tempo."

2026 marks the first time a trio of colours has been selected as part of its Colour of the Year campaign, a decision that Dulux's creative director, Marianne Shillingford, believes will help steer us away from following interior paint trends, instead reconnecting with what we really need our homes day in, day out.

“Blue has been the world’s favourite colour for years – but it’s far from one note. It delivers a sense of fluidity, relief, stillness and freedom, which is exactly what’s needed in today’s fast-paced world."

Marianne Shillingford Social Links Navigation Creative director at Dulux Marianne Shillingford is the creative director at Dulux and founder of The Colour in Design Awards. With a career spanning 30 years, Marianne knows how to create magic with colour and shares her passion for colour and decoration on her website.

Marianne explains: “Its roots in nature give us something to connect to, as well. When we see light blues like Mellow Flow, we might think of soothing springs or sunrise skies, for example, or be reminded of the deep ocean’s chilled stillness with a dark blue like Slow Swing.

"Whereas Free Groove offers a more intense heat, like that of summer pool parties. Some of us are slowing the beat to recharge and find balance, while others are looking to crank up the volume and create spaces that are simply fun."

(Image credit: Dulux)

From the brooding night sky to the watery hue of the ocean, blue is the multi-faceted shade that instantly makes you feel grounded in nature. The wide spectrum means there's a shade to suit all, and Dulux have identified that need by pairing three very different tones of the same colour.

I personally love the idea of exploring a wider colour palette to celebrate 'blue' in all its many hues, each one capturing a distinct mood but working harmoniously to create a calming and tranquil space.

“Rhythm of Blues is a family of colours that can soothe, steady or excite, depending on how you play it," says Marianne. "This collection offers colours you can find peace in, and colours you can dance to, centred around three distinct rhythms to offer endless possibilities for changing the pace of your space.”