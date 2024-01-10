Don't miss the Aldi electric blanket, at £16.99 it's cheaper than Amazon

If the cold weather has you wanting to update your bedding collection with a heated solution to stay warm then it's well worth looking out for the impending arrival of an affordable Aldi electric blanket.

Arriving in stores from this Sunday 14th January, the Aldi electric blanket in question is none other than the branded Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket, voted as our favourite 'compact' best electric blanket. This best-selling blanket offers a brilliant budget heating solution to sleep comfortably during the colder months.

As ever the affordable supermarket is offering the branded blanket at unbeatable 'Specialbuys' prices from £16.99, deals that even Amazon can't match.

Don't miss Aldi's electric blanket this weekend

Aldi price Aldi Specialbuys Electric Blanket Visit Site The Aldi Specialbuys Silentnight Single Electric Blanket is just £16.99. The heated blanket is also available in a double priced £19.99 and a king-sized blanket for £24.99. Aldi states: "Perfect for heat seekers and those who like to stay warm, this heated blanket is a great addition to your soft furnishing collection. With overheat protection you can turn it on without worry and with 3 different heat settings you can make your bed the perfect temperature." The best RRPs Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket Check Amazon The same Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket is available for a number of other retailers, but as you can see the RRP is £30. The bet deal right now is a discounted price of £20.29 at Amazon - but that still doesn't beat the Aldi Specialbuys price.

Why the Aldi electric blanket is worth buying...

Our expert tester Siobhan Grogan was really impressed by this model when testing it for our buying guide. She was noteably delighted by the fantastic price of this option, which is now even more affordable thanks to Aldi Specialbuys.

"If you're considering an electric blanket, it's likely you're keen on other money-saving tips so it makes sense to look for the best budget electric blanket to start with," she writes.

Speaking of the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket Siobhan says: "It's made of soft but durable fleece so actually made our bed more comfortable even when it wasn't switched on."

"It's very easy to get up and running with elasticated straps that secure the blanket to the mattress, below any style of best sheets. The blanket also sits away from the edges of the bed so remains flat even if you move around a lot during the night. Ours started to heat up just over five minutes after being switched on and was perfectly toasty in less than half an hour."

Despite only offering three heat settings, Siobhan found the warmth level to be perfectly pleasing, with the medium heat being preferable, "although the low setting is best if you plan to keep the blanket on all night or for a long time," she adds.

Siobhan also notes: "Best of all, it folds very flat so you won't need to find too much space to store it when it's not on the bed, ideal when organising a small bedroom."

A heated blanket is an ideal energy-saving buy this winter because despite how much it costs to run an electric blanket, which is probably less than you think from only 9p per night, you are effectively heating yourself not your whole room. It might not be the best method for keeping your house warm in winter but it is the perfect way to stay snug when the temperatures drop.

Marie Urmston, energy expert at Love Energy Savings demonstrates how to calculate how much this specific blanket costs to run, explaining: "Based on the highest heat setting the Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket has, the wattage for a single size is 40, a double size is 70W, and a king-size wattage is 90W. Here’s how much each size of this blanket costs to run for eight hours a night: Single 9p per night; Double 15p per night and King 19p per night."

While the best weighted blankets are hugely comforting there's no beating an electric blanket for making your home feel cosy. The heat element allows you to warm the bed to ensure a good night's sleep during the cold winter months.

And fear not, knowing how to wash an electric blanket safely and effectively ensures your heated bedspread stays hygienically clean at all times.