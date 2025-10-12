9 essential October gardening jobs: key tasks to complete now to help your garden thrive

October is a crucial time in your garden as the weather can suddenly turn very cold, windy and wet. That's why it's key to get out there and tackle all the essential jobs to prepare your garden for the harsher climate conditions ahead.

Although it's no fun sorting your garden out in the cold weather, unfortunately, there's a lot to be done once we hit autumn and winter. October is an especially busy month in the garden as it's the perfect time before the worst of the rain hits to finish those last bits of maintenance and planting ahead.

So, while you may have only just finished your September gardening jobs, the experts are here to tell you it's time to get the gloves back on and get out there.

Essential October gardening jobs: 9 task to do now

It's easy to make autumn gardening mistakes during this transitional period, as we often don't know the optimal timing for various tasks. From planting bulbs to cleaning your greenhouse, it can be a challenge knowing what to do and when.

That's why we've called on our gardening experts to guide you through exactly what needs to be done this month, including the why and how.

1. Plant bare root plants

Although we usually think of spring as the time for planting and seed sowing, there are lots of bulbs and plants that can be added to your garden now in preparation for next year.

"October is the perfect month for introducing new bare-root perennials, roses, shrubs and fruit trees into your garden as it’s the beginning of the dormant season, so roots can establish whilst there is less chance of transplant shock as the plants aren’t actively growing," explains Lucie Bradley, gardening expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

"Bare-root plants are also a more cost-effective way of introducing new plants into your garden compared to plants growing in containers."

"As long as your soil isn’t waterlogged, then October is perfect for planting bare-root perennials, including hostas, daylilies, hardy geraniums, rudbeckia, etc and their roots can become established before the colder winter weather arrives," she adds.

So if you're looking to transform your garden on a budget by next spring, it's time to start planting now.

2. Plant spring bulbs

October is a great time to plant spring bulbs for guaranteed blooms next year. As long as you've stored your spring bulbs correctly, they'll survive over winter and will be established when the warmer weather arrives.

"Although we start planting spring bulbs in September, the soil is still warm enough and pliable enough to dig in October to keep planting. Make sure you include a British favourite, daffodils in your garden borders, either traditional ‘Dutch Master’ with its large, bright yellow trumpet-shaped flowers or the more compact," starts Lucie.

"In addition to daffodils, other popular bulbs you could be planting include crocus, hyacinth and tulips. For a more unique addition to your garden, try including some ‘Snake’s Head Fritillary’ with their checkered bell-shaped flowers or ‘Crazy Hair’ allium, which blooms in early summer with flower heads of purple with green, wispy ‘hair-like’ tendrils," she continues.

3. Harvest pumpkins

Whether you're planning on using them for autumn decor ideas or have been dreaming of making a creamy soup, it's time to harvest your pumpkins.

"If you’ve planted your own pumpkins in time for the spooky season, then now is the time to harvest them. You’ll want to do this pretty early on if you can to avoid any frost ruining your hard work," says Chris Bonnett, Founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk.

Just remember that when your decor pumpkins start to pass their best-before dates, there are lots of ways to reuse leftover pumpkin in your garden.

4. Prepare compost and leaf mould

If you make your own homemade compost, now is a great time to give it a little TLC, as well as collect all that precious leaf mould from the shedding trees.

"One of the great things about autumn is that it allows you to turn all the leaves you gather up from your lawn and garden and turn them into leaf mould to enrich your soil. September and October are the ideal months, and making leaf mould is the simplest way to recycle," explains Lucie.

"You can fill a black bin liner, bag or composting sack with the leaves you have gathered and simply leave it somewhere out of the way in your garden. With no further effort required, you’ll have leaf mould full of minerals, nutrients, and humus ready to dig into your garden this time next year," she adds.

Lucie also recommends adding carbon-rich 'browns' to your compost, which include woody prunings, fallen leaves, and died-back perennial foliage, along with vegetable scraps and grass cuttings.

"October is also a good time to see if you have any ‘compost’ ready to harvest from the base of your compost bin, as it’s the perfect time to dig this into garden beds and borders, giving it time to break down and enrich your soil ready for a busy spring next year," Lucie points out.

5. Protect your tender plants

While there are many perennials you can plant in autumn, now is also a good time to prepare your already established plants for the weather ahead.

"Tender plants should be brought indoors in October, as they are vulnerable to being damaged or killed by frost. Store them in a light, frost-free place like a greenhouse or cold frame, and keep them dry so they do not put on a lot of growth," recommends Richard Barker, horticulture expert and Commercial Director at LBS Horticulture.

The plants that need protecting from frost include fuchsias, geraniums and elephant ears. Whereas others that should be moved after the first frost are dahlias, cannas, and begonias.

6. Clean greenhouse glass

If you've started vegetable gardening for beginners, you may have invested in a greenhouse for your garden. Now is a crucial time to give it a little maintenance, specifically cleaning the glass.

"To stop greenhouse plants growing tall and straggly as they search for light, wipe the glass or polythene of your greenhouse (or other structure) clean to increase the amount of light that will reach plants. Scrape away any moss growing between panes, and scrub staging to remove any pests that may be overwintering," suggests Richard.

It's also a great excuse to clear out any wilted or spent florals from summer, as well as harvest plants to make room for new seed germination.

7. Prepare for frosts

Protecting your garden from frost is extremely important for its long-term health and also to ensure your plants can bounce back come spring.

"The first frost is known to strike anywhere between September and November in the UK, so if you haven’t thought about this already, now is the time to get prepared. For example, you may want to consider bringing in container plants or moving them to a greenhouse," says Chris.

It's also a great opportunity to help protect your plants against heavy rain, too, as that's way more likely to strike soon.

8. Pond maintenance

If you've tried out a small pond idea this summer, you may be wondering how you prepare it for freezing temperatures and consistent rainfall.

"If you have a garden pond, then in October you need to clean out any debris, trim back dying foliage and cover the pond with netting to stop leaves from falling in," starts Lucie.

"If you have fish in your pond, then it’s also time to start reducing their feeding schedule and swap over to wheatgerm-based food, which they will find easier to digest as the water cools and they slow down," she adds.

9. Tend to the lawn

Although your grass won't grow as quickly in autumn as it does through summer, you'll want to brush up on your autumn lawn care tips to keep your lawn looking healthy.

"Depending on the weather and your location, October could well be the last month when you can mow your lawn unless there are unseasonable warm spells, which would move the last mow into November," says Lucie.

Remember that you need to adjust the mowing height to a longer setting so the grass roots will be protected as the temperature falls in winter," she instructs.

"With lots of leaves falling in October, it’s important to keep your lawns clear with regular raking or using an air blower to move them off, as thick layers of leaves will block light, encourage moss and fungal diseases," she finishes.

FAQs

Can you plant vegetables in October?

Not only can you plant various veggies this month, but it's a great time to plant vegetables for you to enjoy on Christmas Day.

Richard shares the four vegetables you can get started growing now...

Peas: He starts, "For an early spring crop of peas, hardy varieties can be planted during October. The pea seeds can be sown directly into drills in the ground, and should be spaced at least 10cm apart. Pea seedlings should appear around a week or two after planting."

He starts, "For an early spring crop of peas, hardy varieties can be planted during October. The pea seeds can be sown directly into drills in the ground, and should be spaced at least 10cm apart. Pea seedlings should appear around a week or two after planting." Salad Leaves: Enjoy a crisp side salad with your comfort meals through autumn? "Salad leaves are easy crops to grow, and they can be sown in October for a small crop before winter. However, after this, the plants are likely to enter dormancy and will not begin to grow again until March. Salad leaves can be sown directly into the ground or in pots, and cover the plants with cloches to protect them from extreme weather," explains Richard.

Enjoy a crisp side salad with your comfort meals through autumn? "Salad leaves are easy crops to grow, and they can be sown in October for a small crop before winter. However, after this, the plants are likely to enter dormancy and will not begin to grow again until March. Salad leaves can be sown directly into the ground or in pots, and cover the plants with cloches to protect them from extreme weather," explains Richard. Broad beans: "When sown in October, broad beans will germinate and put on some growth before they enter dormancy over winter. Once temperatures increase again during spring, the plants will begin growing again, and you can be rewarded with an early spring harvest. Broad beans can be planted directly into the soil, or into trays to be planted out at a later date," he points out.

"When sown in October, broad beans will germinate and put on some growth before they enter dormancy over winter. Once temperatures increase again during spring, the plants will begin growing again, and you can be rewarded with an early spring harvest. Broad beans can be planted directly into the soil, or into trays to be planted out at a later date," he points out. Onions: The perfect seasonal vegetable, several onion varieties can be planted as sets in October. Richard says the sets should be planted into fertile, well-prepared soil, and although they need a lot of moisture, they may not require watering over winter.

What are the allotment jobs to do in October?

This year's garden trends saw a lot of people deciding to grow their own produce and even renting allotments, which is a great way of vegetable gardening if your outdoor space at home is small.

"October is a great time to reset and prepare your allotment for the next growing season. Start by clearing spent crops and weeds to prevent pests and diseases. Then, dig over empty beds and add compost or well-rotted manure to enrich the soil," suggests Luke Newnes, gardening expert and member of the Interior Squad at Hillarys.

He also recommends covering any bare soil with mulch or green manure so it's protected over the winter months.

"Clean and organise tools, pots, and seed trays ready for spring. Then you can plan crop rotation and start thinking about next year’s layout and planting schedule," Luke adds.

Why not get your home ready, too, with some autumn reset rituals? Transforming your space into a cosy retreat will make the transition into the cold, darker evening much more welcoming.