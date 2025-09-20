How to grow daffodils: expert tips for planting cheery yellow bloomers

If you've been wondering how to grow daffodils for spring borders and pots, now's a great time to learn. Planting their plump, papery bulbs is one of September's most rewarding garden jobs – and with a few tips up your sleeve, it's super easy to get stunning results.

Daffodils, also known as Narcissus, are undoubtedly some of the best bulbs to plant for colourful spring flowers, brightening the landscape with their sunny hues and upright form. And while the classic yellow varieties bring plenty of cheer, there is a wide variety to choose from, including fabulously fragrant ones, double-petalled ones, and types with creamy white tones.

In this guide, gardening experts share practical advice on how to grow daffodils – from exactly when, how, and where to plant them, to tips on ongoing care. You'll also find info on growing them in containers, for a striking patio display.

The "White Lion" variety (Image credit: Jolita Marcinkene / Alamy Stock Photo)

How to grow daffodils: an essential guide for beautiful spring blooms

Planting daffodils doesn't require many gardening tools, making it ideal for beginners or those on a budget. A bag or two of bulbs, a sturdy trowel, some potting soil and horticultural grit if you're growing in containers, and a pair of gloves are the essentials.

The latter are important as, like many bulbs, daffodils are toxic. For this reason, remember to keep them safely away from curious children and pets – and that includes cut flowers in a vase indoors.

Different sized bags available Jamieson Brothers Mixed Daffodil Bulbs View at Amazon Create a show-stopping display in your garden with this mixed bag of daffodil bulbs. Budget-friendly Spear & Jackson Stainless Steel Trowel View at Amazon A trowel is a must-have tool for any gardener, and this one includes useful depth markers and a serrated edge. Added grit Westland Bulb Planting & Potting Mix View at Amazon Encourage your spring bulbs to thrive with this well-rated peat-free potting mix.

When to plant daffodil bulbs

The first step in learning how to grow daffodils, or any spring bulbs for that matter, is knowing when to plant them. As mentioned above, September is a great month to get the bulbs in the ground – but the planting window lasts up until early November, according to Emma Fell of Hillier Nurseries and Garden Centres.

"Planting in autumn allows the bulbs to establish strong roots while the soil is still warm, giving them the best start before winter sets in," she says. "If you plant too late, typically from December onwards when the temperatures dip, the bulbs may still grow, but you’ll likely see fewer or smaller flowers.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emma Fell Social Links Navigation Head of Horticulture at Hillier Nurseries and Garden Centres Emma is a respected expert in the world of plants and plant care. Throughout her career, she has been responsible for sourcing and selecting new plants, including the ones that feature in Hillier's illustrious show gardens such as at RHS Chelsea and BBC Gardeners' World, as well as championing the company's learning and development strategy.

Plant daffodils amongst other spring blooms, such as primroses (Image credit: rfletcher / Alamy Stock Photo)

Where and how to plant daffodil bulbs

"Daffodils are wonderfully versatile and thrive in full sun to partial shade," says Emma. "Great spots include sunny borders, naturalised drifts in lawns, or under deciduous trees where they can soak up spring sunlight before the canopy fills out."

She notes that they prefer well-drained soil, as heavy, waterlogged conditions can cause the bulbs to rot. "If you’re working with clay-heavy ground, mix in grit or organic matter to improve drainage," she advises.

In terms of planting depth, Luke Newnes of Hillarys says a good rule of thumb is to plant bulbs about three times as deep as the bulb is tall. This is usually around ten to 15 centimetres deep. Space them roughly ten centimetres apart, he adds.

You can use a trowel to dig holes for the bulbs, or opt for a bulb planter, such as this long-handled Kent & Stowe one from Crocus. Alternatively, if you're planting into a lawn, cut and peel back sections of turf, plant your bulbs, then replace the turf – you can try this technique when planting crocus bulbs, too.

Remember to plant daffodil bulbs with the pointed ends facing upwards. Once planted, gently water them in.

Luke Newnes Social Links Navigation New-build Gardening Specialist and Gardening Content Creator at Hillarys Joining the Hillarys Interior Squad, Luke, also known as The Pink Gardener, is a new-build gardening specialist and content creator. With a talent for transforming outdoor spaces into stunning sanctuaries, he shares expert gardening tips and inspiration, encouraging others to embrace the beauty of nature. When he’s not crafting digital content, Luke works at a garden centre, where he continues to share his knowledge and enthusiasm for gardening and the outdoors.

Ensure you plant your bulbs at the right depth (Image credit: Matthew Taylor / Alamy Stock Photo)

How to grow daffodils in pots

“Daffodils do brilliantly in pots, just make sure your container has drainage holes," says Luke. "Use a good multi-purpose compost with a bit of added grit, and plant the bulbs a little closer together than you would in the ground, but not touching. Keep the pot somewhere sunny, and water when the compost feels dry."

After your daffodils have finished flowering, Emma recommends letting the foliage die back naturally, then either leaving the bulbs in the container for next year or lifting and storing them somewhere cool and airy.

Top tip: Emma also suggests topping your potting soil with a layer of gravel. This neatens the surface and helps deter slugs, she explains.

Daffodils are well-suited to patio pots (Image credit: Diane Randell / Alamy Stock Photo)

Ongoing care for daffodils

"Once planted, daffodils are fairly low maintenance," says Emma. "In most gardens, rainfall provides enough moisture, but water is needed during prolonged dry spells." Patio pot plants will need watering more often, as they tend to dry out quicker than plants in the ground.

After flowering, she recommends deadheading the spent blooms, so the plant doesn’t waste energy on seed production. However, remember to leave the foliage intact until it yellows and withers – "this allows the bulbs to store energy for next year’s flowers," she says.

"A balanced liquid feed or a sprinkle of slow-release fertiliser after flowering will keep your display strong year after year," she adds.

A mix of varieties looks beautiful in a vase (Image credit: Garden Photo World / Georgianna Lane / Alamy Stock Photo)

FAQs

What are some recommended daffodil varieties to grow?

“For the classic daffodil look, I really like ‘Dutch Master’ or ‘King Alfred’ – big, bold and bright yellow," says Luke. "If you want something a bit different, ‘Thalia’ is a lovely white variety, and ‘Tête-à-Tête’ is great for pots or smaller spaces."

"For a vibrant splash of early colour, ‘Tahiti’ [available from the Hillier website] stands out with its fiery red and yellow dual blooms," adds Emma. She also recommends "Arctic Bells" [also at Hillier], which has creamy petals and pale yellow trumpets and naturalises beautifully in lawns.

Other good options include "Tête Bouclé" with ruffled double blooms, and "Ice Follies" which provide elegant white petals – both recommended by Chris Bonnett, the founder of GardeningExpress.

And, for intensely fragrant flowers in your garden, try "Bridal Crown", available from Crocus.

The "Tahiti" variety (Image credit: Graham Prentice / Alamy Stock Photo)

Can you leave daffodil bulbs in the ground all year?

Yes. Daffodils are hardy perennials, and you can generally leave them in situ to enjoy flowers spring after spring.

When do daffodils bloom?

Daffodils can flower as early as January through to May, depending on the variety you've planted and the growing conditions. An early-flowering example is "Rijnveld's Early Sensation", available from Crocus.

A more unusual type of daffodil – "Arctic Bells" (Image credit: C J Wheeler / Alamy Stock Photo)

As well as planting daffodils this autumn, consider growing tulips, too – another spring favourite with a wide range of colours available. And if you're looking for more September gardening jobs, there's still time to sow some veggies from seed – our guide has plenty of ideas for types to plant now.