When and how to plant crocus bulbs – for a dazzling display come spring

Now that summer is drawing to a close, it's a good time to learn how to plant crocus bulbs. These perennials may be small, but they bring a welcome splash of colour amongst the late-winter gloom, whether you grow them in containers or dot them through your lawn.

You can buy pot-grown spring bulbs at the start of the year, which are useful for quick patio displays. However, planting dry bulbs tends to be cheaper and is super simple – so it's worth thinking ahead.

I asked gardening experts for their advice on how and when to prepare your crocus display. You'll find their tips below, including suggested varieties to plant and what to do with the bulbs after they've finished blooming.

When and how to plant crocus bulbs – for gorgeous spring colour

Crocuses are often referred to as bulb plants, but technically, they grow from corms. Putting on their show as early as February, they come in shades of purple, white, and yellow, and some are delicately fragrant, too. Like all bulbs, keep them out of reach of pets and children and wear gloves when handling, as they tend to be poisonous.

Crocuses are some of the earliest bulbs to flower (Image credit: Felson John Go / 500px / Getty Images)

When to plant crocus bulbs

According to Luke Newnes, gardening expert of Hillarys, the best time to get crocuses in the ground is early autumn – September to October – before the first hard frosts hit. "This gives the bulbs enough time to establish roots before winter. If you plant too late, they might not flower as well in spring," he says.

Do note that there are autumn-flowering crocuses as well as spring-blooming ones, and these call for a slightly different planting time.

"Autumn-flowering varieties are best planted in late summer, ideally around late August, to give them enough time to acclimatise and start flowering just as the garden is starting to wind down," says Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk.

"Getting the timing right is important because crocuses are quite delicate and need to establish themselves properly before they face the colder months ahead," he adds.

Ensure you plant your bulbs at the right depth (Image credit: onepony / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

How to plant crocus bulbs

Like most bulbs, crocuses need well-draining soil – otherwise, they can rot. If your garden tends to hold water, Chris recommends digging in some grit to help improve drainage. A sunny spot also tends to be best.

You can use a trowel or a bulb planter to plant crocuses in the ground. Chris says to leave at least seven centimetres between each bulb to give them breathing room as they grow. Ensure the pointed ends of the bulbs are facing upwards, he adds.

In terms of planting depth, Luke recommends aiming for about three times the height of the bulb itself – so usually around 7-10cm deep. "It’s a simple rule of thumb that helps protect them from frost and hungry squirrels," he says. Water them in after planting.

As well as adding crocuses to the front of flowerbeds, you can also plant them throughout your lawn. Again, you can use your bulb planter or trowel, or cut and peel back areas of turf for planting a few in one area (replace the layer of turf afterwards). "In the future, we'd like to add huge swathes of crocus to a lawn area here at Raby, which will be both beautiful and also a fantastic early food source for bees," says Becky Crowley, assistant head gardener at Raby Castle.

Crocuses add colour to a lawn (Image credit: Jane-Ann Butler / Alamy Stock Photo)

Tips for planting crocuses in pots

"Although they do wonderfully well growing in the ground, because they’re so tiny, I always like to have some growing in pots that I can pick up for closer appreciation," Becky says. "I like to display them on a table near where I work, so I can enjoy them regularly."

She suggests using a peat-free multi-purpose compost, adding how she mixes in a bit of grit to improve drainage. "A top dressing of grit adds a nice finishing touch, too," she says.

"If you have larger pots planted with tulips and daffodils, you could also use crocus as a 'pot-topper', planting them just below the soil surface," Becky continues. "They'll bloom early, and as the flowers fade, they'll be followed quickly by the daffodils and then the tulips.

"This type of pot planting is often referred to as 'lasagne planting', where the different bulbs make up a series of layers within the pot," Becky continues. It's a great way to get many more weeks of interest out of a single medium to large pot, she adds.

The crocuses in these bulb lasagnes will be followed by other blooms (Image credit: Diane Randell / Alamy Stock Photo)

Ongoing maintenance for crocus bulbs

Crocuses are a great plant for beginner gardeners as they don't require much maintenance at all.

Chris says that once they've settled in, they won’t generally need much watering unless there’s an unusually dry spell, as they can usually rely on the rainfall we get during the season. "Feeding isn’t essential, but if you did want to give them a bit of a boost, a high-potash fertiliser applied after flowering will encourage strong bulbs," he adds.

Although crocus bulbs are typically winter hardy, Claire Hooper of Hillier Garden Centres recommends adding a layer of mulch in the face of severe weather conditions. This will conserve soil moisture and regulate soil temperature, she explains. "If you've planted crocus bulbs in pots, consider moving them indoors to a conservatory or greenhouse during extreme weather events."

Just like when daffodils finish blooming, allow crocus foliage to die back naturally. This helps the bulbs store energy for the next growing season, Claire explains.

These bulbs don't require much upkeep (Image credit: Chris Burrows / Alamy Stock Photo)

What are some recommended varieties of crocuses to try?

"Crocus chrysanthus ‘Advance’, 'Cream Beauty’, and 'Blue Pearl’ are all beauties, subtle in their colouring," says Becky. You can buy "Cream Beauty" bulbs from Crocus.

"Crocus 'Remembrance', on the other hand, is a rich purple and a classic variety," Becky adds. These bulbs are also available from Crocus.

Luke also recommends Crocus tommasinianus. "It’s reliable, naturalises easily, and squirrels tend to leave it alone," he says.

"Blue Pearl" crocuses in bloom (Image credit: Erkki Makkonen / Alamy Stock Photo)

Can you leave crocuses in the soil all year round?

Once your crocuses have finished flowering, you may wonder what to do with them. Well, according to Chris, it’s fine to leave them in the ground for the following year, where they will lie dormant. "Just remember to make sure they are in well-draining soil to prevent rot and feed them for the best chance of them flourishing in the new season," he says.

However, Becky says she plants pot-grown ones out in the ground once the display finishes, where they'll usually continue to flower in subsequent years. "I never keep them in the pot, just because I'll always want to use the same pot for the next display."

Top tip: Like when growing snowdrops, crocuses left in the ground can multiply over time, giving you even more flowers.

With autumn's arrival, there are other outdoor jobs to think about, too. We've rounded up plenty of gardening tasks for September in our dedicated guide, which will keep you busy out in the fresh air.