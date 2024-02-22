What is Monty Don's genius Bulb Lasagne planting method? And why should you be doing it now?

As the signs of spring begin to appear in our gardens we find ourselves wondering what work can be done now to ensure bountiful blooms in the coming months. As always Monty Don has provided us with some green-fingered inspiration, by way of a particularly unique method of planting bulbs.

When it comes to garden trends and advice, there's no one better to turn to than Monty Don with his wealth of gardening experience. Therefore when he instructed the nation to try a quirky 'bulb lasagna' planting method we were all ears. But what is a bulb lasagne and why should we be planting them now?

As explained in his book The Gardening Book, the bulb lasagne is a method of planting bulbs into a plot to make the most of limited space. So if you looking for any essential small garden tips, this planting idea from Monty is one for you.

What is Monty Don's bulb lasagne method?

The method, as the name suggests, is the practice of layering multiple bulbs on top of one another with layers of soil separating them evenly.

The method has become an increasingly popular way of getting the most out of your garden, with users online and gardening experts alike sharing their various bulb lasagne recipes.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw, the host of Dish whilst guest starring on the hit podcast Monty said, "The thing about a bulb lasagne is that you can grow bulbs and it could be just tulips, it could be three different types of tulip."

"It could be daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, irises, muscari, scilla, lots of different types of bulbs, and in layers." If you're looking for what to plant in February for your bulb lasagne then Snowdrops and Agapanthus are great options. You can buy snowdrops from the Sarah Raven online shop at this time of year.

Monty explained that now is the time to start making your bulb lasagne. Posting on his Instagram recently he said, "It's bulb planting time and they can be planted in layers to make a bulb 'lasagne' that will create an extended display of successive colour."

A post shared by Monty Don (@themontydon) A photo posted by on

How to plant a bulb lasagne

Monty recommends starting with a big pot or container and filling the bottom with compost, ensuring sufficient drainage. He says, "Then you put a layer of bulbs and you cram them in. As long as they’re not touching, get as many as you can in, cover them up, so now the pot is half full, and put another layer."

As you can imagine, the process of layering is simply repeated just as if you were constructing a delicious lasagne in your kitchen. Once you're reaching the top of your soil just finish off the pot with a final layer of soil, Monty pointed out that the earliest one will grow first with the rest shooting through later creating a full and blooming planter in the summer.

If you are looking for budget garden ideas that won't take up much space or force you to buy a heap of pots and soil then this method is perfect.

The Gardening Book by Monty Don: was £30 now £14 | Amazon Wanting the gardening tips straight from the source? Monty Don's gardening book is chock full of tips and tricks to get your outside space looking its best with successful blooms. With advice for potting strawberries, caring for succulents and feeding birds, you'll be a master green thumb in no time.

To master the bulb lasagne method, Monty suggested looking at when the bulbs you're planting are due to flower. Having crocuses at the top, which tend to flower in February, and tulips at the bottom which will bloom in April will allow for all the plants to thrive at their right times as well as together.

If you're looking for sustainable garden ideas and want the most of out your bulbs then allow your flowers to die back into the soil once they've flowered. Monty explained that this way, next year's display will be just as impressive.