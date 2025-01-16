Is it too late to plant daffodil bulbs? Garden experts share their professional advice

As the summer reaches its end it's all too easy to forget about gardening jobs that need to be done in preparation for next year. One of those jobs is planting bulbs to ensure glorious beds and borders come spring.

Even if you know when to plant spring bulbs it can sometimes be hard to stay on top of the towering list of winter gardening jobs. When September finally rolls around you might be too busy sorting the garden out to protect your plants from heavy rain to focus on planting next year's flowers.

If you've found yourself with empty pots then you may not need to panic just yet, we spoke to gardening experts and they say that the planting window hasn't quite finished.

Is it too late to plant daffodil bulbs? Expert advice

Daffodils are some of the best plants you can grow from bulbs and tubers, they're easy to tend to and provide a stunning colour display in your garden come spring. They're typically meant to be planted in autumn, however, that timeline can be flexed under the right circumstances.

Jane Dobbs, lead gardener at Allan's Gardeners says, "It's a little late to plant daffodil bulbs in January in the UK, but if the bulbs are still healthy and the ground isn't frozen, it's still okay."

She adds, "Typically, daffodils are planted in autumn (September to November) so that their roots have sufficient time to develop before the winter arrives. Even though planting in January may delay blooms, it may still produce them."

(Image credit: Future)

Should you be a little wary about planting bulbs in colder conditions, Graham Smith MCIHort a horticulture expert from LBS Horticulture has the following advice.

"Simply clear any snow away from the soil, and loosen it if possible. If the ground where you are planting is completely frozen, scatter fertiliser very sparingly over an area larger than you would usually," he explains.

After that, he explains that you need to place the daffodil bulb on top of the soil, making sure you don't push it down as this will damage the base of the bulb where the roots will form.

"Cover the bulb with a few inches of mulch, using a thicker layer in colder temperatures, and ensure that you renew the mulch layer often," Graham finishes.

What is the latest time to plant daffodil bulbs?

Whilst daffodils don't exactly belong on the seeds to sow in January list, as mentioned by the experts there's still a possibility they'll bloom if planted now. But this flexibility only stretches so far.

Jane says, "The latest time to plant daffodil bulbs in the UK is typically December. Again, planting in January can work if the bulbs are healthy and the ground isn't frozen. Despite less blooming in the spring, tulips can adjust their timings if you give it a try."

Planting them earlier rather than later will allow the bulbs to establish themselves before spring rolls around, that way you'll have a more impressive display.

FAQs

What happens if you plant daffodil bulbs too late?

Whilst you might want to avoid making any container gardening mistakes by not even trying to plant your daffodil bulbs, you may miss out on a beautiful pot of flowers.

"If you plant daffodils late, they are likely to flower later than they normally would. You may also find that some of the bulbs may grow 'blind', which means that they will produce foliage but no flowers. However, daffodils that have come up 'blind' may flower the following year," explains Graham.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How late can you plant bulbs in the UK in pots?

It's widely believed that you can't plant much, if anything during the cold months but that's just one of the many winter gardening myths. Whilst it's certainly recommended to plant your bulbs in the autumn there is wiggle room.

"Similar to tulips, daffodil bulbs can be planted in pots even in January and early February in the UK, so long as they're healthy and the weather isn't too cold," Jane advises.

She explains that planting the bulbs in pots will compensate for the late planting as they control the temperature and soil conditions. Adding, "To simulate winter conditions, place pots in a cool spot (around 2–10°C) beginning in January or later. Put the pots in a sunny spot after the chilling period."

Now your daffodil bulbs are planted, you'll need to know what to do with them after they've flowered. Tending for your flowers after they've reached their best will ensure they come back better next year whilst also saving you some money on bulbs.