How to use leftover pumpkin in your garden: 3 easy ways to re-use squashes to enrich soil

It's the season for pumpkins and funny-looking gourds, a time when many of us will be using all our elbow grease to carve masterpieces and make whimsical displays. But what happens when spooky season is over and you're left with a doorstep full of soggy squashes?

There's nothing quite like finding sustainable garden ideas that help you create less waste whilst also encouraging your garden's eco-system. Similar to the way you can use tea bags in your garden or banana peels in the garden, food waste whether you've eaten it or not is highly beneficial for soil enrichment.

So when your pumpkins, carved or not, have finished their decorative purpose don't just throw them away, try out one of these savvy ideas for using leftover pumpkins in your garden to get more out of them.

How to use leftover pumpkin in your garden: 3 easy ideas

Certain garden trends come and go over the years, but finding ways to reuse organic waste will always be in fashion. It's the same reason we continue to use orange peels in the garden and coffee grounds in the soil.

Pumpkins are no exception, in fact, they can bring so many benefits to your garden and reusing them saves filling up your bin with rotting squashes.

Chris Bonnett, Founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk says, "It’s a shame that tonnes of pumpkin leftovers go to landfill after Halloween each year when they can be put to great use in gardens."

Chris Bonnett Social Links Navigation Gardening expert and Founder Chris is the founder of the online garden centre GardeningExpress and has been in the horticulture industry for over 20 years. Whilst he was young he combined his passion for the outdoors with the internet to deliver quality plants across the UK and Europe.

1. Make nutrient-rich compost

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the simplest ways to repurpose Halloween pumpkins is to compost them," says Chris. "Pumpkins are packed with nutrients and break down quickly, making them a perfect addition to your compost pile."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Making your own compost and having a bin or walled heap is a great way of providing yourself with top-quality nutrient-rich soil whenever you need it. It's also ideal for lowering the amount of food waste you send to landfill.

If your pumpkins were used as jack-o-lanterns you'll want to remove any candle wax and chop them up into smaller pieces before throwing them into the compost pile.

Chic indoor caddy Garden Trading Original Compost Bucket View at Garden Trading RRP: £22 | This stylish 3.5L charcoal-coloured compost caddy is the chic way to collect food waste indoors, to keep it separate from your other non-compost waste. Outdoor compost bin Oipps Invopak 220L Recycled Plastic Garden Composter Bin View at Amazon RRP: £48 | This generous bin is a popular choice of design for those looking for an outdoor solution to hide the compost out of sight. With a waterproof lid and easy access hatch, this design is highly practical. Handy garden fork Wilkinson Sword Carbon Steel Border Fork View at Robert Dyas RRP: £19.99 | Sturdy and easy to use, this Wilkinson Sword carbon steel garden fork is ideal for lifting and turning a compost pile – also handy for a multitude of other gardening tasks.

2. Soil enrichment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're already struggling to find ways to make your small garden look bigger you may not have room for a compost heap or bin fear not, you can feed pumpkin chunks directly into the soil.

"If composting is not an option, you can also bury pumpkin pieces directly into the soil," says Chris. "Simply dig a hole, drop in the pumpkin and cover it with soil to benefit your other plants from the rich organic matter left behind."

Pumpkins are full of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium so we'd recommend burying the chunks near your vegetables and leafy greens.

3. Seed harvesting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you're into succession planting or have mastered how to collect seeds from your garden, having a stock of dried stored seeds at hand is always a good thing.

Chris recommends keeping the seeds when you've carved your pumpkin or taking them out when repurposing the un-carved ones too.

He says, "While you’re carving pumpkins, harvest the seeds so you can use them to grow new pumpkins for the next season. Store the seeds somewhere cold and dry and save them for spring."

If your pumpkin has more seeds going spare than you'll need to sow, there are plenty of healthy and delicious ways to prepare pumpkin seeds for eating, too.

Gardening Gloves Comfortable Leather Gardening Gloves View at Amazon RRP: £12.30 | These Gold Leaf RHS collections Chelsea Ladies Comfortable Leather Gardening Gloves are perfect for any job you need to tackle in your garden, even for reusing your used pumpkins. Heavy Duty Spade Heavy Duty 1m Digging Spade View at B&Q RRP: £21.09 | It's always best to invest a little more money into your gardening tools if you can. Not only do they do the job right they also last longer. This one from B&Q has a hammer-finished blade and comes with a year guarantee. Useful paper bags Brown Strung Kraft Paper Food Bags, 200pcs View at Amazon RRP: £6.25 | These are ideal for storing your plant seeds after you've dried them and they can be used for a whole host of other things too from wrapping up baked goods to helping ripen green tomatoes.

Can you leave pumpkins out for animals?

While you might be working hard to keep squirrels out of your garden, there may be some wildlife you'd like to keep around. In the same way, you'd set out birdseed, you may think that chopped pumpkin is a good food offering but it's unfortunately not.

"Pumpkins are not a natural food source for most wildlife and can make animals feel unwell and spread diseases," says Andrew Ward from Arbtech. "Whilst badgers and foxes may be able to enjoy pumpkin as long as it has been cut into small pieces and safely fed to them, for hedgehogs the risks can be fatal."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Any discarded pumpkin intended for wildlife should be cut into little pieces and left in small quantities. These should be placed on a raised platform such as a bird table so that hedgehogs are unable to access them," he adds.

The cellulose found in pumpkins can cause dehydration and diarrhea for hedgehogs so it's best to keep the chunks well away when leaving out for other animals.

Andrew also points out that you shouldn't leave your pumpkin out in public spaces too long either, especially if they've been decorated. He explains, "If the pumpkin has contained candles then they should not be left for wildlife at all as the soot and residue from the candles may be harmful. They might also ingest foreign objects like candle holders."

It's best then, to take in your pumpkin when it's served its purpose and reuse it in your garden safely for your plants to enjoy.

Just because pumpkins are out of the picture doesn't mean the cosiness of autumn is over. There are plenty of autumn decor ideas that will keep the season's joy around you without worrying about rotting vegetables.