How to grow pumpkins from seeds – gardening experts share top tips for these seasonal staples

Wondering how to grow pumpkins from seeds? These colourful winter squashes are everywhere this time of year, piled high in farm shops, adorning porches, and gracing autumnal menus. And if you have a bit of space going spare in your garden, it's easy to raise your own harvest for next year.

Pumpkins are a great choice if you're a beginner at vegetable gardening. True, it takes a while between sowing and picking, but it's worth the wait. With proper curing and care, they can store for months once harvested – and many varieties are delicious, whether roasted with herbs or baked into a pie.

To help you grow a pumpkin crop of your own, I turned to gardening experts for advice. Whether you're looking for tips on sowing, saving seeds from shop-bought pumpkins, or harvesting correctly, you'll find all the essentials below.

Pumpkins are a rewarding crop to grow (Image credit: maximkabb / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

How to grow pumpkins from seeds: expert tips for sowing, maintenance, and more

Growing your own pumpkin is far better for the environment than buying one, as Kate Cotterill, CEO of She Grows Veg, highlights. "The food miles on supermarket pumpkins are enormous, and it’s estimated that thousands of tonnes of them end up in landfill every year after Halloween," she says. "When you’ve grown a pumpkin yourself, you’re much more likely to enjoy eating it; heirloom varieties are delicious, versatile, and far too good to waste."

As when sowing any seeds, there are a few bits of kit that will make your growing endeavours easier: a good seed-starting potting mix, some pots or trays, a pair of gardening gloves, and a watering can for watering the plants are key. You'll also need a sharp pair of secateurs to harvest your pumpkins.

How to save seeds from pumpkins to plant

Whether carved into spooky faces or simply left as they are, pumpkins make some of the best autumn decor. And, if you've bought one or two from your local supermarket this year, you can try saving the seeds to plant. Just bear in mind that the resulting homegrown pumpkin is unlikely to be identical to the one you bought, as Kate points out.

"Most supermarket pumpkins are grown from hybrid seeds, meaning their offspring won’t 'grow true' and may vary in size, shape, or even colour," she explains. "For consistent results, it’s best to grow from heirloom pumpkin seeds; these are open-pollinated varieties that stay true to type, produce reliable crops, and help preserve plant biodiversity."

If you still want to give it a go, the process is very straightforward. Mark Sage, head of horticulture at B&Q, says to start by scooping the seeds and pulp into a large bowl before separating them by hand.

Next, Mark says to place the seeds in a colander and rinse them thoroughly under cold water to remove any pulp, and lay them on a dish towel or wax paper to dry overnight. "To get the best results, spread seeds on a baking sheet lined with paper towels and allow them to air dry in a cool, dark place for at least a month to ensure they are completely dry."

You can then select the largest, healthiest seeds for saving, and discard any with mould or damage, Mark continues. "To keep them in good condition for re-use, store your seeds in an envelope or airtight container in the fridge. This helps preserve them for planting next year, and ensures they remain viable for up to a year."

Even if you don't fancy saving the seeds for planting, there are other ways to use leftover pumpkins in your garden.

Pumpkin seeds can be rinsed and dried for planting (Image credit: PamWalker68 / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

How and when to plant pumpkin seeds

Whether you're sowing seeds that you've collected yourself or ones bought from a supplier, the correct timing and method for planting is key to success.

Mark Dwelly, head gardener at Audley Villages, says you've got to be cautious of any frost and recommends starting your seeds indoors, usually around late April to early May.

"Plant one seed per small pot, about an inch deep, and keep them somewhere warm, like a bright windowsill," he says. "Don't plant them outside until the risk of frost has well and truly passed – you’re looking at late May or early June, depending on the weather. Get them ready for the climate gradually to avoid your crop getting a real shock."

When transplanting them outdoors, be sure to choose somewhere sunny. Kate recommends spacing them about one metre apart ("they need plenty of room to sprawl").

Don't have the space to start your seeds indoors? Kate says you can also sow them directly outdoors once the soil has warmed up.

Pumpkin seeds are large, making them easy to handle (Image credit: Zbynek Pospisil / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

How to care for pumpkin plants

"Pumpkins are hungry, thirsty plants," says Kate. "Water regularly, especially during dry spells, and feed weekly with an organic liquid fertiliser once fruits start forming." Avoid chemical fertilisers, she adds – "rich, organic soil will produce the best flavour and healthiest plants."

She also recommends mulching around the base of the plants to retain moisture and keep fruits off the soil.

Shelley Hutcheon, head gardener at Fowlescombe Farm (a regenerative organic farm and hotel near Dartmoor), says the main issue with new pumpkin plants are the slugs. "These guys drive me to distraction and I still haven’t found the perfect solution to dealing with them," she says. "Sow plenty of seeds, raise lots of strong little plants, and replace as soon as you lose one.”

Keep your crop well-watered and fed (Image credit: Khanh Bui / Moment / Getty Images)

How to harvest pumpkins

According to Mark Dwelly, pumpkins generally take a good 90 to 120 days from seed to harvest, so you'll typically be looking at September to early October to pick your crop.

“Emerging pumpkins and squash love to hide under the leaves," says Shelley. "Have a search periodically and pop a stone or piece of slate under each one." This serves two purposes, she explains. Firstly, it keeps them off the soil, reducing the chance of a soggy bottom, and secondly, the heat in the stone from the sun will keep them warm during the night and help with ripening.

Once the stems begin to brown and the leaves start to die back, she recommends cutting the pumpkin from the vine, leaving a short section of the main stem attached in a "T" shape. "Don’t carry it by the stem, as you need it to stay intact for the pumpkin to cure properly," she adds. "Use any with blemishes or cuts immediately and leave the others on a warm windowsill (but not too hot) until they sound a little bit hollow when you tap them.

"After this, store somewhere cool and, most importantly, dry," Shelley adds. Mark Dwelly recommends keeping them off the ground – "and don't let them touch each other."

Top tip: If you get a sudden frost warning, Mark Dwelly recommends harvesting your pumpkins immediately, even if they're not quite perfect. This is an important gardening tip to remember, as otherwise, you'll lose them.

The "curing" process makes pumpkin skins tougher, helping them store better (Image credit: April Story / iStock / Getty Images Plus / Getty Images)

FAQs

How can you grow bigger pumpkins?

"If you’re after giant pumpkins, start with a large-fruited variety such as 'Atlantic Giant'," says Kate. "Give them plenty of water, feed them often with a rich organic fertiliser, and allow just one or two fruits per plant so all the plant’s energy goes into growing those monster pumpkins (prune off any other fruits that appear).

"With the right care (and a little friendly competition), you’ll be growing whoppers in no time!"

Proper care can reward you with larger pumpkins (Image credit: PhotoAlto / Jerome Gorin / PhotoAlto Agency RF Collections / Getty Images)

What are some recommended pumpkin varieties to grow from seed?

For home gardening, Mark Dwelly recommends reliable pumpkin varieties that don't take up too much space, such as smaller-to-medium types.

"Don't be afraid to try a couple of different packets of seed. Varieties like 'Jack Be Little' are great to avoid the crop overgrowing, and the pumpkins are handy for autumnal decoration. Also, if you’re tight on space, they can grow upwards using a trellis or a sturdy frame to save ground space," he adds. You can shop for "Jack Be Little" pumpkin seeds from Suttons.

For a classic carving pumpkin that is decently sized, Mark says the "Jack O’Lantern" variety is a safe bet. "They're reliable and grow well in the English climate."

As well as harvesting pumpkins this month, there are lots of other October gardening jobs to tick off. From planting spring bulbs to protecting plants from frost, our guide has plenty of ideas.