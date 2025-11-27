6 things you need to declutter now before they cause damp, experts warn

For some of us, this time of year marks the start of an annual battle against damp, and while the best dehumidifiers are the most powerful weapon in our arsenal, it's just as important to know about the things to declutter to prevent damp.

Preventing mould isn't easy in certain homes, mine being one of them. Older buildings are more likely to experience a build-up of moist air and condensation on windows, which is a recipe for mould.

How does decluttering fit in with that exactly? It's all about air ventilation. The more stuff in a room, the less the air can flow freely, and the more moisture is likely to get trapped. That's why decluttering our homes now before winter is essential - especially if your home is already prone to damp.

6 things to declutter now ahead of damp season, according to experts

To curb the clutter and stop damp from taking over our homes this year, I reached out to the experts for advice. It turns out, six key areas will make the biggest difference.

You can declutter your home in a way that feels manageable by tackling it one area at a time. Work your way through the list below and you'll create a home that is both clutter- and damp- free this winter.

1. Wardrobes and closet spaces

Organising a small closet with lots of clothes is tricky at the best of times, but it's especially important in winter. Experts warn that our wardrobes are a hotspot for damp, mildew, and mould.

"Wardrobes can trap humidity, especially when clothing is packed tightly or slightly damp from washing or rain," Max Wilson, co-founder and storage expert at Pocket Storage, explains. "I recommend decluttering rarely used items, leaving space between hangers and adding moisture absorbers or small dehumidifiers."

Max Wilson Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Pocket Storage Max Wilson is the co-founder of Pocket Storage, a next-generation storage solution designed to make urban living simpler and more flexible.

I recently organised my wardrobe using IKEA's space-savvy organising solutions, and it's made the world of difference. Investing in just a few bits can create a lot more space, as can decluttering items you no longer wear. I recommend trying the "move out" declutter method - it will force you to get serious about what clothes you're willing to store long-term.

2. Lofts and garages

Decluttering the loft should be top priority at this time of year, as should decluttering the garage. It's no secret that these are damp-prone areas due to being naturally colder than the rest of the house, and the more clutter they hold, the less ventilation they'll get.

"Often overlooked, these spaces can quickly become damp hotspots," Max agrees. "I advise keeping items off the floor using shelving and ensuring air vents or windows aren’t blocked, allowing fresh air to circulate freely."

If the loft or garage is currently housing years' worth of stuff and you don't know where to start, try the 30-day minimalism challenge. It will encourage you to start slowly and build momentum, and you should have a clutter- and damp-free space by Christmas.

3. Books and magazines

(Image credit: Future / Katie Sims)

Decluttering books is no easy feat, but now is the time to do it before the humidity in the home starts to set in. "Items made from paper and cardboard are particularly prone to absorbing and holding onto moisture," home organiser Rebecca Crayford explains.

I've seen this first-hand in my own home. I love styling books on windowsills, which I've done in my home office all year, but with the recent drop in temperatures, I've noticed them starting to curl. Aside from this being a somewhat sad sight, it's made me desperate to declutter my book cupboard so I can move any books that are currently on the windowsill into a less humid spot.

Being made from paper, the same applies to magazines. Try the one-touch tidying rule if you're struggling to let these go; it will force you to make snap decisions and stop the process from dragging out.

Rebecca Crayford Social Links Navigation Professional home organiser Rebecca Crayford is the founder of RCLM, a lifestyle management business helping busy, midlife women reclaim their time by decluttering, getting organised, and putting simple systems in place to make daily life run more smoothly.

4. Bathroom cabinets

(Image credit: Future)

It'll come as no surprise that decluttering the bathroom is going to help reduce humidity levels massively, but in particular, experts advise focusing on cabinets and vanity units.

"They sit against cold walls and collect condensation from steam and when packed full, air can’t circulate properly, making them prone to mould," Max warns. "I recommend avoiding overfilling cupboards, wiping shelves regularly and using baskets to lift items off surfaces to improve airflow."

My bathroom cupboard is currently choc-a-bloc with toiletries, which is a recipe for condensation and mould. The less you can store in a bathroom cabinet, the better; try finding new, less damp-prone places to store them if you can't get rid of anything.

Let's not forget that removing things from your bathroom makes it easier to clean.

5. Items on the floor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping items off the floor is one of the quick wins when it comes to things to declutter to prevent damp. Floor storage prevents proper air ventilation and leads to more condensation.

"When there's loads of stuff on the floor, the air can’t circulate properly and moisture can get trapped behind furniture, boxes or piles of belongings," Rebecca elaborates. "Avoid piling items tightly in corners, and try to lift storage off the floor, especially in basements or garages."

Piles of books and magazines on the floor should be the first to go, followed by any cardboard boxes. These can always end up staying longer than anticipated, but cardboard is a nightmare when it comes to damp.

Like decluttering negative things from the home, the goal is to create more space and allow the air to flow more freely.

6. Shoe racks

(Image credit: Future | Polly Eltes)

Decluttering your home's shoe storage is one of the best things you can do to prevent damp (and prepare your hallway for winter at the same time). "Shoes, particularly damp ones, are silent culprits for trapped moisture," Max says. "Overcrowded hallway shoe racks can encourage mildew and musty odours."

I'll be honest, I have way more shoes than I need - I only wear 3-4 pairs most of the time. So, I'll be heeding the experts' advice and decluttering my shoe rack now before they cause more damp in my flat.

Let wet footwear air out before storing it, and avoid keeping shoes in sealed boxes - they're a recipe for condensation. There are some genius shoe cabinet hacks from IKEA you can try without breaking the bank.

Easy wins for preventing damp in the home

Aside from the things to declutter to prevent damp, there are some quick fixes that will significantly reduce moisture levels in your home this winter.

"Even when it's cold, try to open windows every day to allow for ventilation," Carly Bullock, Electrical Home Buyer at Lakeland advises. "Wipe condensation from windows too, so that water doesn't collect." You can use a small cloth or tea towel for this, or a handy condensation mitt.

Try shifting furniture around to improve ventilation. "Large items of furniture such as wardrobes or chests of drawers pushed right up against walls are a common culprit," Rebecca says. "If they've been there for a while, you'll often see mould and damp patches on the wall behind."

A dehumidifier will do all the hard work for you by removing moisture from the air. Just put it in a good spot where it can access the room fully, and avoid the worst places to put a dehumidifier.

Knowing which things to declutter to prevent damp is a game-changer and will make all the difference in preventing mould and keeping your home cosy this winter.