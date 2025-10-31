I've been using the 30-day minimalism challenge to declutter my home – it's the most brutal method I've tried

Autumn is the unofficial season to declutter, even ahead of January, as the best time of year to reset the home and embrace an 'out with the old' mentality. Because decluttering our homes now prepares us for all that the winter months bring – from the chaos of Christmas to the clean slate of the New Year.

With that in mind, I was keen to try a new decluttering method this season. Having already tested some of the most popular methods – from the four-box declutter method to the one-touch tidying rule – I was looking for a fresh challenge, something that would really help me purge my home and start anew.

The 30-day minimalism challenge seemed like everything I was looking for. It sounds pretty simple in theory - getting rid of one item on day one, two on day two, all the way up to 30 items on day 30 - but how easy would it be in practice? Not so easy, my gut was telling me.

After putting the 30-day minimalism challenge to the test, I have some thoughts to share. I also consulted professional declutterers and home organisers to see whether it's a technique they'd recommend.

What is the 30-day minimalism challenge?

As I've touched on, the 30-day minimalism challenge involves decluttering several items corresponding with the day of the month. So, one item on day one, two on day two, three on day three. You get the idea.

"Challenge" feels like the right word for this one. If you see it through to the end, you'll end up decluttering 465 items from your home.

It's safe to say that number makes me a little nervous. I'm a keen declutterer, but having tried many methods this year already, I don't quite think I need to get rid of over 400 items.

However, despite being a fan of the decluttering methods I've tried in the past, my home tends to feel chaotic again after a few weeks. Perhaps I haven't been brutal enough, and I've talked myself into keeping things "just in case" - which is one of the key decluttering mistakes to avoid, according to the experts.

Perhaps the 30-day minimalism challenge is exactly what I need.

Trying the 30-day minimalism challenge

The best way to do the 30-day minimalism challenge is to start on the first day of the month. That way, you don't need to mentally keep track of what day you're supposed to be on – your calendar takes care of that for you.

Unsurprisingly, I found the first few days of the challenge fairly easy. There have been a few lingering items I've been meaning to get rid of for a while, including an old fan, a jewellery box, and various items of clothing.

I don't plan on getting rid of items every day of the month – that would involve making copious trips to the charity shop and a lot of effort on my part – so I instead make a small pile of items in the corner of the spare room and add to it each day.

It wasn't long before I realised that the day-to-day format wasn't going to work for me. As I decluttered certain areas, I kept finding more items to get rid of, and putting things back to declutter the next day felt somewhat pointless to me. Instead, I used my trusty notepad to keep track of how many items I was decluttering so I could stick to the 30-day framework.

Around day ten, I hit a wall. I had already decluttered 45 items, including socks, books, recipe cards, and paperwork that hadn't been looked at for years. I was struggling to see how I'd make it to a further 400 items, and I realised that maybe I didn't need to stick to the 30-day framework so rigidly.

Decluttering methods work best when they're adapted to suit your needs, and there was no point in me getting rid of stuff for the sake of it.

Instead, I decided to commit to decluttering at least two items each day for the rest of the month. This would get me to a total of 85 items, which felt much more realistic for me and my decluttering goals. I didn't need to do a complete overhaul and get rid of years' worth of stuff – I just wanted to get my home to a point I was happy with by decluttering items I didn't need.

Chipping away at the task like this felt a lot more manageable, and I was able to see the 30 days through to the end and reach my target. Instead of feeling disappointed that I didn't follow the guidelines laid out by the challenge exactly, I decided to take the fact that I'd managed to declutter something every day of the month as a huge win.

Who is the 30-day minimalism challenge good for?

While I had to adapt the 30-day minimalism challenge to make it work for me, it could be helpful for some as it is.

For instance, if you're wondering how to declutter before downsizing, this method could be a great place to start. Likewise, if you've been wanting to declutter the loft or declutter the garage, but find they're just too full of stuff to know where to start, give the 30-day challenge a try. It will keep you accountable and force you to get rid of a large number of items.

I'd also recommend the 30-day minimalism challenge for anyone looking to declutter in a way that feels manageable. "Starting small, with just one item on day one, helps people build momentum gradually, avoiding the overwhelm that often comes with trying to clear everything at once," Max Wilson, co-founder of Pocket Storage, agrees.

The start of the challenge is the easy part, as I found. But the further on you get, the harder it becomes, as professional home organiser Rebecca Crayford points out.

"By the time you reach the final stretch – when you’re trying to find 25 items on day 25, or 30 items on day 30 – it can become time-consuming and mentally draining, she says. "Decision fatigue often kicks in, and people can start decluttering for the sake of it rather than making intentional choices about what to declutter."

Rebecca recommends using the method for inspiration rather than a rulebook, as I did. "Maybe aim for 10 minutes a day or focus on one small area at a time instead. The goal isn’t to hit a number – it’s to create space that supports your life."

Decluttering and organising essentials

While I can't claim to have done the 30-day minimalism challenge in its entirety, I can say I gave it a good go and found a way to use it that worked for me. That would be my top tip if you're planning on trying the challenge. If it doesn't feel like it's working, change it – any decluttering is better than none at all.

While you're in the decluttering spirit, why not try the 1-3-5 decluttering technique or 90/90 rule as well? Now is the perfect time to cleanse your home ahead of the festive season.