How to declutter before downsizing house: experts share 5 tips to help minimise moving boxes

Sometimes it's not until we start moving houses that we realise just how much stuff we've accumulated over the years. This is not the best news when your storage space is about to shrink after downsizing.

Even when you declutter your home often, it doesn't take long for things to pile up and every bit of storage space to be taken. If you're moving and wondering how you're going to organise a small space, the chances are you'll need to scale things back.

This can feel extremely overwhelming, especially just before a stressful move, which is why we've asked experts for guidance to make the process as smooth as possible.

How to declutter before downsizing your home: 5 expert tips

Whether you've tried the 'move out' decluttering method or even the four-box one, decluttering and organising is a mammoth task. One that is only worsened when your space is about to be minimised with a move.

What can you do then to make the whole thing a little easier? Well, there are a few things actually, and the home experts are here to help you through them.

1. Seperate your items

Working too fast and becoming disorganised is one of the easiest decluttering mistakes to make, which is why it's important to keep your things separate and stored correctly as soon as you've sorted them.

“As you work your way through your items, separate them into ‘keep’ and ‘remove’ piles. For the items you’re keeping, pack them away in cardboard boxes and clearly label them so that they’re easier to locate when you get to your new location," says Vlatka Lake, storage expert at Space Station.

"For the items you’re looking to get rid of, these can be donated or stored in another location, so bag them up so that they are separated from the items you’re keeping," he adds.

2. Reduce any unnecessary clutter

Unless you're a lover of the curated clutter trend, chances are you'll think any type of clutter is unnecessary, but you may be surprised by what should be classified as clutter in your home.

“If you’re moving out of the family home, you may be holding onto items that no longer serve a purpose, such as excess kitchenware, your children’s old belongings and spare furniture," explains Vlatka. "Give your children a chance to take any of their childhood items and then look to donate anything else that you or your family no longer need.”

So those things you've been holding on to may have actually been unnecessary clutter this entire time; it's just a matter of reevaluating what you have in your home from time to time.

3. Consider your storage space

Even before you start decluttering your current home, it's a good idea to know how much space you'll have in your next house. That way, you can pre-plan how strict you need to be with your decluttering and know just how many boxes you'll be able to take with you.

“As you’re working your way through each room, be mindful of how much free space you will have at your new home. If you’re decluttering your garage or spare room, but won’t have these areas in your new location, you may want to consider external storage to help you house your belongings, particularly seasonal items like gardening tools and Christmas decorations,” Vlatka states.

4. Follow the 'three year rule'

If you've found that your home is slowly becoming a maximalist lover's dream, but your version of a nightmare, you might be holding on to things you don't need.

"If you’re emotionally attached to an item but you don’t use it, then nine times out of 10, you’re ready to let go. This is a common mistake I see a lot," says one half of The Style Sisters (@Stylesisters on Instagram), Gemma Lily, who has teamed up with Online Home Shop.

"A lot of our clients have an emotional connection to, or even financial guilt with, a piece of clothing or a household item, so they hold onto it because it feels wasteful. Our advice - if it’s been over three years, let it go. You can resell it, gift it to somebody who's going to find joy in it, and just learn from the experience to be more mindful in the future about purchases," they continue.

This rule also applies to sentimental items, which might be taking up precious space in your home when they may be better placed in a memory box or somewhere safe in storage.

5. Plan for the future use of your home

Downsizing can truly change your life for the better, but it can also feel daunting thinking of yourself and your things in a new space. That's why it's a good idea to plan ahead when decluttering, to help envision your life in that new home.

"Think about the rooms you want, how you want them to feel, and what your day-to-day life will look like. Let that vision guide your decisions, and remember: decluttering is about creating a home that suits your life now, while still honouring the memories you choose to keep," recommend Ingrid Jansen and Lesley Spellman from The Declutter Hub.

FAQs

What should I get rid of first when downsizing?

Regardless of the decluttering method you try, there's always a recommended place to start.

"Begin with the less emotional, practical things," suggest Ingrid and Lesley. "Clothes you no longer wear, duplicate kitchen items, or belongings that aren’t being used. Keep an eye on bigger furniture and what’s stored inside it to see whether it will fit in your new home."

If you have youngsters in your home, why not involve them in the decision-making process? The experts say it's best to start with items that don't carry strong emotional weight. "Tackling these first gives you confidence to move on to more sentimental possessions later," add Ingrid and Lesley.

How to downsize when you have too much stuff?

Are you struggling to find a way to declutter your home that feels manageable? Sometimes when we're faced with an abundance of stuff, it can feel almost impossible to even think about downsizing.

"Take it slowly and gently. Don’t start with sentimental items; begin with things that are easier to make decisions about. Keep what is meaningful, useful or brings joy, and let the rest go," instruct Ingrid and Lesley.

"Break the process into manageable steps, and don’t be afraid to store some items temporarily while you work through the bigger decisions. Pausing and reflecting along the way is what makes the process manageable and keeps it emotionally safe," they continue.

Decluttering before you downsize will make a world of difference when you finally move into your new space. Decluttering the loft is an excellent place to start, because it's likely that you've forgotten half of the items in storage. And organising a kitchen is much easier when you're not being weighed down by broken Tupperware and way too many novelty mugs.