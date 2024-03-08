'Downsizing changed my life – here are 5 things I wish I had known before making the move'

Downsizing is a huge decision, and there are so many factors that make it easier to simply stay put. First, there's the fundamental emotional aspect of leaving a family home, which can be enough in itself to put empty nesters off moving to a smaller property.

Then, there are the practicalities of moving that can make it feel overwhelming, from the expense and disruption of a house move to the time and energy it takes to find the right property, not to mention legal fees, stamp duty and the potential threat of falling victim to 'Gazundering'.

Looking past the headaches, emotional ties and short-term costs, there can be significant financial relief on the other side, plus increased quality of life and funds to supplement a pension for those closer to retirement. Not to mention a chance to declutter things you're holding on to to create a space with improved positive energy in your home.

Downsizing changed my life: 5 things I've learnt

We spoke to Suzanne Roynon, an interiors therapist and Feng Shui consultant about the unexpected benefits she enjoyed when she downsized.

1. A totally fresh start

Suzanne downsized in 2018 after the end of a relationship, and the decision to move was based on practical, financial, and emotional reasoning. Moving proved to be the perfect way to begin a new chapter in a home that truly worked for her and her daughter in the present, rather than continuing with how it had always been.

Moving to a new location also opened the door to lots of new opportunities: "Downsizing gave my daughter and me exactly what we needed – the opportunity to start afresh in a beautiful space with an abundance of new options that made life easier and infinitely more enjoyable," Suzanne shares.

"If you’re on the fence, imagine how it will be to wake up in a home which nurtures and supports the lifestyle you want for yourself. Couples or individuals should never feel browbeaten into holding on to an overlarge property just for the occasional family Christmas. You have a whole lot of living to do, so find a space which allows you to enjoy it to the full," Suzanne enthuses.

2. How quick and easy it was

Suzanne says that what surprised her most about the process was the speed and ease of it all. "Once the decision was made to downsize, everything fell into place so easily. I used the Interiors Therapy method (a professional decluttering method) to prepare the property for sale, so when the estate agent came to do the valuation, the place was photo-ready and went live online the same day."

The Feng Shui expert didn’t want the marketing to drag out, so she organised an "open house" which other agents had advised against, arguing that it was impractical and preferring a longer more drawn-out process.

"We went ahead with a little help from a neighbour who greeted the viewers and handed out an info sheet with facts about the property, locality and utility costs. We hosted 48 viewings in three hours and received 12 offers, all above the guide price," Suzanne shares. "The property sold that day to people we knew were motivated to buy it, and were in a position to move quickly, which meant the legalities were as smooth as silk."

We recommend brushing up on the easy ways to make your house look more expensive from the outside to make a good first impression. Go one better and choose one of 2024's on-trend front door colours to make your home stand out for all the right reasons.

3. Less decluttering guilt

Thoroughly decluttering a home is a must when moving house, and when moving to a smaller home, we are much more likely to get motivated to declutter. Suzanne finds that the process of downsizing can make getting rid of sentimental items much easier.

"Like me, many of the clients I work with have felt obliged to keep sentimental and inherited items they didn’t want, just because they had ample space to do so," Suzanne shares.

"Downsizing released them from the guilt associated with unloved heirlooms. It’s a powerful releasing process and hugely beneficial at an emotional level.

"I always encourage them to travel light, only taking the items they use, need and love into their wonderful new lives."

Downsizing provides the perfect opportunity to tackle any negative things you should declutter from your house. It's also ideal for finally decluttering your loft and decluttering the garage.

4. Less maintenance made travelling easier

Suzanne was also able to travel more easily post-move, having left behind a big house and garden that needed a lot of maintenance.

When you have a larger property often you clean the house is not the problem, it's the amount of extra time it takes to do a deep clean on a bigger scale. While a generously sized garden might have been a joy some years ago, perhaps now tending to the jobs feels insurmountable; managing how often you should mow the lawn, prune roses, prune the clematis – the list goes on.

"I think it’s so important to see the bigger picture. How much is it costing you emotionally and financially to stay in a home that no longer supports the lifestyle you want? Assess potential maintenance issues and whether you’re willing to live with the upheaval," she suggests.

"Then consider the benefits of moving somewhere smaller and more manageable. I love to travel, but having a large garden meant I always returned to a jungle. I wanted to enjoy sunny evening entertaining in a way which didn’t involve long hours behind a mower or wielding a hedge trimmer."

5. Increased financial freedom

Having surplus funds improved Suzanne's lifestyle and that of her family, giving her the opportunity to help family members and friends and to do some of the things which hadn’t previously been possible.

It also meant that her daughter was able to walk to and from the station to get to her new, exciting job without having the hassle of driving and parking.

Suzanne is an interiors therapist, Feng Shui consultant, and author of Welcome Home, how stuff makes or breaks your relationship, at Amazon. She specialises in understanding the energetic impact in our homes and how 'stuff' can actively prevent people and families from thriving and enjoying the lifestyle they deserve. While she's a dab hand with paint and plasterboard, she now devotes her passion to helping clients activate their Feng Shui and interiors therapy online and in person, both in the UK and around the world.

How can I make downsizing feel less daunting for me and my family?

"Be clear about what you want and communicate politely, positively and respectfully with the people tasked with selling the property. That way expectations are managed,' says Suzanne. "If you aren’t sure how to prepare a property, take advice. It doesn’t need staging, but people do need to see past your clutter so they can imagine living there. In any case, you won’t want to take it all with you."

Suzanne recommends being discerning when it comes to choosing an agent – one who knows the local market and understands what makes a home special can tune into the requirements of prospective purchasers. "These estate agents are like gold dust, and they are often mid-life women who will ‘tell it as it is’.

"Choose wisdom over bluster. What’s often forgotten is the background liaison and progression that agents undertake throughout the sale process alongside the conveyancing solicitor. By actively working with them as a team, and responding quickly and efficiently to enquiries, the sale process can flow smoothly in the best interests of everyone involved."

An inexpensive downloadable moving checklist at Etsy can also help with planning and keeping on top of things.