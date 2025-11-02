7 easy ways to organise your hallway ready for winter – simple solutions to keep muddy boots, umbrellas and clutter under control

The hallway might be one of the smallest areas in the home, but come winter, it can also be one of the busiest. Between muddy boots, dripping coats, and piles of hats, scarves and gloves, it doesn’t take much for this high-traffic zone to become cluttered and chaotic.

That’s why knowing how to organise your hallway in winter can make such a big difference – not just to how the space looks, but to how it feels as you walk through the door. Stepping into a welcoming hallway after a blustery day outdoors is a feeling to savour, and it will make the time you spend organising it well worth it.

With a few simple tweaks and smart storage updates, you can learn how to organise your hallway in winter and ensure it works practically for the cold months ahead.

How to organise your hallway in winter: 7 practical tips

With that in mind, I reached out to home organisation experts and interior specialists to find out their top tips for organising the hallway in winter. From cold-weather organisation hacks to tips on maximising small-space storage, here’s what they recommend for a practical hallway that stays tidy all season long.

1. Declutter and get organised

(Image credit: Future)

Knowing how to organise your hallway in winter is all about the prep, and decluttering is the best way to get started. You can't create a welcoming and orderly hallway if you're playing Jenga with shoes or stepping over coats that are constantly falling off an overstuffed rail.

Max Wilson, co-founder of Pocket Storage, advises starting with a ruthless seasonal swap. "That means immediately packing away anything out of season (think sandals, sun hats or lightweight jackets) and storing them in an attic, cupboard or external storage unit to free up valuable hallway space," he says.

"If you skip this step, your hallway becomes a double-dumping ground once the bulky coats, boots and scarves move in. The key is one-in, one-out."

This is especially important if you're trying to organise a small hallway, where storing out-of-season stuff just isn't feasible. There are plenty of decluttering techniques you can try to get going, but I recommend the four-box declutter method; it will give you a clear visual on what you're keeping in the hallway, storing elsewhere, and donating or throwing away.

2. Upgrade your shoe storage

(Image credit: Future | Polly Eltes)

Of course, shoes belong in the hallway, but one of the most common mistakes that makes a hallway feel smaller is not storing them correctly. Trying to create a calm and organised space is futile if your shoes are getting kicked into a messy pile every time you walk through the door.

"Even if you’re relaxed throughout the summer months, winter is definitely the time to become a 'shoes off' household," Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox, says. "Plan ahead for wet school shoes and muddy boots with stylish shoe storage and a welly boot rack that’s smart enough for the front doorstep."

You can make a boot room area in a small hallway, even when space is tight – use storage benches and hooks, the cupboard under the stairs, and, if the budget can stretch, bespoke solutions. The key is creating a space for bulky winter shoes that looks tidy but remains practical.

3. Seal the heat in

(Image credit: Future)

Learning how to organise your hallway in winter requires being pretty heat-savvy. We've all stood in cold and draughty entryways before, and it's the opposite of the feeling you get when stepping into a cosy home.

Keep things nice and toasty by plugging gaps. Draught excluders are ideal for keeping the house warm on a budget, as there are some great, affordable options on the market, like this pretty Waffle Fleece Door Draught Excluder, £11.49 from The Range.

"If you have doors or windows that feel draughty, then hanging thick, lined curtains in front of them will help keep the heat in and the cold out," Helen Ashmore, Head of Design at Laura Ashley, advises. "A beautiful patterned fabric will not only enhance energy efficiency, but will add to that luxurious layered look that is so sought after this time of year."

4. Invest in a good doormat

(Image credit: Future | Brent Darby)

A doormat is a pretty essential part of a hallway year-round, but it becomes a non-negotiable in winter. Think about all the wet and muddy weather that's yet to come, and then imagine not having a doormat for everyone to wipe their shoes on before walking into the hallway. Yikes.

"You can choose a pretty doormat so it doesn't take away from the space," Janine Tanner, visual merchandising manager and decorating expert at Robert Dyas, says. "Natural coir mats are hardwearing, look great and suit any home, and they come with a variety of printed messages to suit your style."

I'll admit it, I'm guilty of enjoying a seasonal doormat at Christmas time. We might not be there yet, but a festive doormat can be a wonderful way to style a hallway at Christmas. Just something to think about.

5. Switch up the colour scheme

(Image credit: Future | Dan Duchars)

If you're in the mood for a full hallway revamp, think about your current colour scheme and whether it lends itself to the winter months. Of course, we don't want to choose paint colour trends that won't satisfy us come spring, but we can be strategic and lean into warm tones that work particularly well at this time of year.

"In the winter months, colour can really transform the hallway from a cold and transitional space, into something warm and inviting," Anna Hill, Brand Director and Colour Consultant at Fenwick & Tilbrook, says. "While warm neutrals can help to bounce light around, considering richer, deeper tones will work to create a sense of comfort and sophistication – while also setting the tone for the rest of your home."

I'm a fan of warm terracotta in a hallway. I think it immediately makes the space feel like a warm, cosy cocoon. Have a think about what colours you find inviting, and picture them in your hallway. You'll soon land on the right one for you.

6. Find a place for umbrellas

(Image credit: Future)

With wet and windy months ahead, umbrellas are the one item that is sure to make a hallway feel messy if not stored properly.

Enter sleek and stylish umbrella stands to save the day. They save you from having to find a space to store umbrellas after each use, and will help you avoid drips on any rugs or furniture. There are some really stylish designs available that will turn a practical storage solution into a pretty hallway feature.

7. Make sure everything has its place

(Image credit: Fenwick & Tilbrook)

The final step in learning how to organise your hallway in winter ties everything else together. You've decluttered, figured out the best storage solutions for your shoes and umbrellas, and maybe you've even repainted – all that's left is to do a final sweep and make sure that everything has a place.

Because there are always items that end up in a hallway for easy access, whether it's dog leads, shopping bags, or hats and scarves. It's these miscellaneous items that are the undoing of a clean and tidy hallway, and they always make the daily habits that keep your house clean and tidy more difficult too.

"Use small, labelled wicker or canvas baskets for accessories," Max from Pocket Storage suggests. "Have one basket specifically for hats, one for gloves/mittens, and one for scarves. This is the only way to stop those small, bulky items from ending up on console tables and door handles."

If you tend to procrastinate on jobs like this, try the 'one touch' tidying rule. It will force you to make snap decisions on where everything should go, and stop the process from dragging out.

Knowing how to organise your hallway in winter truly does make the world of difference. When it's cold and dark outside, a tidy, welcoming hallway becomes even more important, and now's the time to do it before the winter months set in.