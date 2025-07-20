5 things professional cleaners always remove from a bathroom to make it easier to clean

Most people would agree that cleaning the bathroom is one of the least enjoyable chores. Between scrubbing tiles, tackling soap scum, and battling against moisture, it's no wonder many of us dread it. But what if the secret to easier bathroom maintenance isn't about finding better cleaning products, but rather removing certain items altogether?

Once you know what things to remove from a bathroom to make it easier to clean, the job gets much easier. Many common bathroom accessories make cleaning the bathroom laborious and difficult, and some of them also contribute to mould and grime. Identifying the culprits will transform your approach to bathroom maintenance entirely.

And when you take into account how often you should clean the bathroom (ideally weekly), anything you can do to speed up the task is welcome.

5 things to remove from a bathroom to make it easier to clean

"One of the first things I tell clients is: clutter creates grime," Rebecca Kelsey, cleaning expert at Bath Specialist Cleaning Solutions, says. "The more items you have out in the bathroom – beauty products, extra towels, toilet brush holders – the more dust and bacteria have places to hide."

To help you keep on top of your daily cleaning habits instead of falling behind, we asked experts to share what things to remove from the bathroom to make it easier to clean. Some of them might surprise you.

1. Fabric bath mats

While fabric bath mats might feel luxurious underfoot, they're actually one of the biggest barriers to speedy bathroom cleaning. "Fabric bath mats trap moisture and bacteria, so I recommend opting for quick-dry versions or washable ones instead," cleaning expert Rebecca says.

The problem is that traditional fabric mats take ages to dry properly, meaning they're constantly damp and create the perfect conditions for nasty germs to multiply, no matter how often you wash your bath mat.

Instead, consider switching to bamboo bath mats or quick-dry microfiber versions that can be easily thrown in the washing machine.

2. Toiletries on display

An aesthetic display of your best perfumes, pretty bottles and jars might look pretty, but it's creating unnecessary work for you every time you clean. Surface clutter is the enemy of efficient bathroom maintenance, turning a quick wipe-down into a lengthy dance around multiple items.

"When there are fewer items around, there's less chance for dust, soap scum and mould to build up, so cleaning takes less time," Henrique Conceicao, area manager at Total Clean, explains. "Storing daily products in cabinets or baskets instead of leaving them out keeps the space tidier and cuts down on sticky messes."

Bathroom storage ideas are your best friend here. They'll help you keep only the bare essentials on display, transforming your bathroom cleaning routine from a tedious chore into a swift task.

3. Over-the-toilet storage units

Over-the-toilet storage units might seem like a clever space-saving solution, but they're actually creating more cleaning headaches than they solve.

These fixtures become dust magnets in the humid bathroom environment, and their awkward positioning makes thorough cleaning a real challenge to get rid of the dust. "They collect dust like magnets and make thorough cleaning harder," Rebecca points out.

The multiple shelves, brackets, and crevices trap grime and make it difficult to reach every surface properly. Wall-mounted cabinets or floating shelves are a good alternative. Opt for simple, streamlined designs with minimal gaps and crevices, and bathroom cleaning will become much easier.

4. Excess towels

The best bath towels deserve to be in pride of place, but cleaning experts warn against storing more than you need in the bathroom for hygiene purposes.

"Firstly, your towels will dry better in less humid rooms," Michael Bogoyavlenskiy, CEO of Cleaning Express comments. "Secondly, towels produce dust when they shed fibres, which will then stick to damp surfaces. Getting towels out of your bathroom cuts down on this happening – in other rooms, the fibres will just fall to the floor and get hoovered up."

The more you keep in the bathroom, the more often your towels will need washing – and the space will get dirty quicker to boot. Keep just one towel per person in the bathroom and store the rest in a linen cupboard or bedroom.

5. Old shower curtains

This is one I'm guilty of, but shower curtains that have seen better days definitely make the bathroom harder to clean. Yes, you can clean a shower curtain to get rid of mould and mildew, but even if you've been popping it in the washing machine every couple of months, it will still need to be replaced eventually.

"Many of us neglect dirty shower curtain liners, which serve as a perfect home for mould and mildew," Deepak Shukla, CEO of Pearl Lemon Cleaning, comments. "Even washable ones should be replaced every six months. Throw the old one out and get a new one that you can wash easily."

Banishing a dirty shower curtain also makes cleaning the bathtub feel more satisfying.

Now that we've established what things to remove from the bathroom to make it easier to clean, this dreaded chore needn't feel quite so bad. Now that you're in the mood to clean, why not try some of the expert-approved spring cleaning tips as well?