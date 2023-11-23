This Black Friday electric blanket deal is 50% off, and editor-approved
Sick of shivering on the couch watching TV? This electric blanket will have you toasty in no time and it's currently half-price in the Black Friday electric blanket sales
The cold weather has arrived and it's time to bring out the electric blankets. What many seem like a cosy luxury will soon become a necessity in your home and our favourite electric blanket for snuggling on the couch is now half-price in the Black Friday sales.
Having one of the best electric blankets by your side this winter will make the world of difference, whether you need help dozing off in bed or want extra cosiness for your next movie night. This extra large, Sherpa-lined heated throw from Lakeland comes highly recommended by our homes team and now has £75 off when you buy it directly from Lakeland. What better excuse than a half-off offer to finally snap one up?
With Black Friday deals continuing to be released, including a selection of Black Friday weighted blanket deals, our Homes Editor Tamara Kelly has shared the home appliance discounts she says are worth buying and electric blankets make the list!
Sherpa XL Heated Throw Charcoal:
was £149.99 now £75.00 | Lakeland (save £75)
This sherpa-lined blanket is perfect for couples and families looking to keep warm and cosy on the couch this season. With a choice of nine heat settings and nine time settings, you can adjust this blanket to match your warming needs exactly.
It's not just the cosy fleece lining we love about this blanket in particular, it also has nine heat settings which allow you to adjust how warm you want to be via remote so you can reach that warming sweet spot. As well as the heat settings it has nine time settings too, so there's no need to worry about falling asleep and forgetting to turn it off.
Our home team particularly loved this blanket to enjoy whilst watching TV, they even found they didn't have to turn the heating on while using it as it kept them plenty warm. So if you're looking for how to save money on energy bills then this one may just be for you.
Should you be finding yourself uncomfortably cold whilst watching your nightly soaps and are ready for that to change then make sure to act quickly with this early deal.
Black Friday officially begins on the 24th of November with most deals set to end after Cyber Monday, so we'll keep you up to date with the very best deals while they continue to drop.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023.
