I'm breaking up with my old electric toothbrush – the new Suri 2.0 lasts for months on a single charge

I have a truly toxic relationship with my electric toothbrush. I love how well it cleans, but I cannot stand how often I lose the charger. No matter how many times I swear I’ll leave it plugged in somewhere sensible, I always end up playing hunt the charger at the exact moment I’m supposed to be logging onto work or bundling my daughter into the car for the school run.

I’ve tucked the charger out of my puppy’s reach and immediately forgotten where I put it. I’ve found it unplugged – sacrificed so someone else can use the socket – and tossed under a towel like an afterthought. It doesn’t seem to matter whether I splurge on one of the best electric toothbrushes either; somehow, the daily charger drama follows me no matter which brush I buy.

That was all before I found Suri 2.0: the beautifully designed, eco-friendly electric toothbrush that quietly solves all of this nonsense. It runs for months on a single charge – yes, I do mean months – which means no more frantic cord-hunting. Just a calm, effective, almost embarrassingly effortless brushing routine – the kind I didn’t realise was possible. The only thing that could make this almost-perfect electric toothbrush even better is a little price drop, and it turns out there's actually 20% off right now thanks to a cracking Suri Black Friday deal.

SURI 2.0

The instructions for the Suri 2.0 are blissfully simple – a small but welcome relief for someone who already loved the original. When I was offered the upgrade to review, I unboxed it with genuine curiosity, clicked on the new brush head, and placed it on the wireless charger out of habit rather than necessity. But we’ll get to that.

I love the magnetic mirror mount. You simply pop the toothbrush onto it, and suddenly it has a permanent home – not falling into the sink or rolling around the bathroom floor. It stays clean, tidy, and exactly where I left it. A tiny design detail, but one that makes me disproportionately happy.

(Image credit: Future)

The Suri 2.0 guides you into being kinder to your gums without feeling bossy. There’s a built-in pressure sensor that quietly alerts you if you’re being a little heavy-handed. I love this feature because my dentist routinely tells me that I'm brushing too aggressively. That said, I don't think I could handle one of those toothbrushes with an app that coaches you through more efficient brushing. I already have a smart watch that nags me to stand up several times a day and a phone that tells me off for spending too long scrolling; I don't need to be told what to do by a toothbrush.

After that first brush, I popped it into its UV travel case – partly because I was testing every feature but partly because the idea of a toothbrush that cleans itself while I’m on the go is seriously clever. The case sanitises the brush head using UV-C light, and there's just something I can't explain about how satisfying I find that. Call it the mental load, but I can't think of a single other element of my life where something gets cleaned to my satisfaction without me having to ask, never mind lift a finger.

(Image credit: Future)

Now, about that battery life. I knew it would be good because I had the original Suri toothbrush and barely ever need to charge it. It's no exaggeration to say that I've had this for three months now and I haven't yet had to charge it.

That's another strangely enjoyable thing about this toothbrush. Each morning I reach for it thinking, surely today it’ll need charging, but no. Honestly, I've moments of almost feeling emotional about it. That's the utter joy of not turning the house upside down hunting for that tiny charger I always lose.

The battery life isn't just impressive; it's almost unbelievable. I cannot remember the last time a piece of health tech removed a daily frustration so completely. If you’ve ever had a fraught relationship with your electric toothbrush (or more specifically, its charger), the Suri 2.0 might just be the solution. What could be better than an eco-friendly, thoughtfully designed toothbrush that's quietly brilliant at doing what it promises – without adding any extra faff to your day?

I foresee just one problem. It's likely to be many more months before I need to charge it, and by then, there's a very strong chance that I will have totally forgotten where I put the charger.