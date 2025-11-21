Reese Witherspoon has been wearing this hiking brand for over a decade - and her favourite walking boots are on sale now

It might still be sunny in the States, where Reese Witherspoon goes hiking with her dog, Mini. In the UK, the weather is starting to turn wintery. Fear not - it's the perfect time to pull on your best walking shoes and head outdoors.

The A-lister posted a Reel to Instagram wearing her favourite pair, talking to camera about the more sedate hobbies she has these days compared to when she was younger.

"One day you're young, the next day I have one of those digital bird houses where I name the birds in my yard. You get into things like quilting," she says.

"At this point… we just have to lean fully in. ☀️🐾," she wrote in the caption.

On her feet, Reese wears the Free Spirit boots from Oregon-based hiking brand, Danner. Coupled with a denim shirt and shorts, these boots in brown and navy keep Reese looking casual (and are the perfect example of what to wear hiking) as the star enjoyed some down-time.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

The boots are designed for hiking and everyday wear, in all types of climate. They feature a 100% waterproof GORE-TEX liner and a durable suede upper. The breathable materials mean sweat and moisture can get out, while your feet are also kept warm and dry. They have thick lugs, minimising the impact of any rocks underfoot, and the foot-bed is made of polyurethane for heat dissipation and air circulation.

Weighing 368g each, these are lighter than other walking boots on the market and they offer good ankle support for walking on rough terrain. The boots aren’t insulated, however, so you will want to make sure you can fit some thick socks underneath if you’re walking at higher altitudes or in snowy landscapes.

Exact match Danner Free Spirit Boots - Women's £89.23 at global.danner.com If you’re based in the UK, you’ll be pleased to see that the Danner Free Spirit boots are on sale right now, down to £89.23 from £178.46. Before you shop, you'll need to work out your US shoe size as there's no UK conversion on the website. Although, sizes are available in a UK 3.5 to 8 (US 5.5 to 10). You'll also need to pay international shipping and additional taxes, adding about £37 to the overall cost. Still, with an almost £100 saving before Black Friday, they are worth the investment.

Those with a keen eye for the star's outfits on screen will recognise Danner's hiking boots from Reese's 2014 film, Wild. Over a decade later, they appear to be keeping the star's feet comfortable and dry as ever.

Based in Portland, Danner knows that its customers want fashionable but also practical shoes. In the film, Reese plays Cheryl Strayed, a woman who hiked the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) solo in 1995. The PCT runs from the Mexican border in California to the Canadian border in Washington. Danner custom-made 25 pairs of their Mountain Light leather lace up boots for Reese, to match the colour of the boot on the cover of Cheryl’s book, also called Wild.

Reese, who is originally from Nashville, Tennessee, is known for her love of the outdoors and shares photos and videos of her hiking and cycling adventures with her family and dogs online. Staying fit is really important to The Morning Show star.

In 2023, she told the Australian Real Estate Conference, as reported in Marie Claire Australia: “I exercise every day and eat right every day, no matter what is going on. If I’m working way into the night, I eat with frequency and I take care of my mind and spirit.”

This autumn, Reese is just one of several stars we've spotted taking on the trails in their spare time. In a post to Instagram, Oprah Winfrey sported her Salomon walking boots and walking poles along trails in Colorado. 'Tis the season!