Oprah might've said 'goodbye' to hiking season but her boots are perfect for winter walks - and they're on sale at Amazon

Oprah might be one of the most famous women in the world, but she's just like us - especially when it comes to her workout routine. The TV star has often shared her love for walking and hiking, especially after recovering from knee surgery a few years ago.

On Instagram this week, she posted a roundup of images sporting grey, pink, and blue outfits from her summer exploring trails in the US with the caption: "Goodbye to hiking season! I put my Apple Watch to work this year 🥾⛰️⌚️".

In all photos, she's sporting a pair of the best walking shoes, comfortable workout clothes, a set of walking poles, a protective hat, sunglasses, and her fitness tracker for tracking the hike. Together, it's the ideal hiking outfit.

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) A photo posted by on

Her walking shoes, the same in every photo, are the Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boots for Women. Being boots rather than shoes, they have a thicker raised cuff around the ankle, offering more support than most hiking shoes. With thick lugs on the sole that help grip the ground underneath you and prevent slipping, they are suitable for all types of hiking - from the trails we see Oprah taking on to more advanced climbs.

At about 484g per boot, however, they are relatively lightweight and more versatile than other hiking boots, making them a good option for park strolls and muddy walks in colder winter months.

It's in the rain that these walking boots will really thrive, though, as they are complete with a GORE-TEX layer. This makes them completely waterproof.

Exact match Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boots for Women £128.31 at Amazon UK The Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boots are a slightly older model from the brand, now out of stock on their website. But, as they are from a previous season, they are on sale at other retailers, such as Amazon, where you can save 17% in the UK. You'll also find the newest model of the boot (X Ultra 5) on sale at SportShoes.com with £15 off this month. Shoe design Salomon X Ultra 4 Gtx W Women's Outdoor Shoes £179 at Amazon UK The Salomon X Ultra 4 Gore-Tex also come in a typical shoe design that cuts off just below the ankle, which may be a better option for those who do more walking in the city, on trails, or across grass, as you won't need so much support. However, they are not on sale right now.

This summer, Oprah took to the trails around Bear Creek in Telluride, Colorado, where she owns a home, through forests and across grassy terrain near the mountains. However, she has been hiking for years and talks often about the benefits of hiking she's experienced for both mind and body.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She recently told Oprah Daily: "There’s something about the way the earth feels beneath my feet - the damp richness of soil, the soft cushion of moss, the crunch of leaves - that grounds me like nothing else."

Oprah also isn't the only celebrity to rep the Salomon brand. Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted walking the New York pavements in a pair of Salomon XA Pro 3D hiking shoes. And here at woman&home, we're fans too. We've reviewed almost 100 pairs of walking shoes over the past few years, and this is a brand that's repeatedly top of the list. The Salomon Ultra Alpine shoes are another favourite for support and practicality, and we recommend the Salomon XT 6 shoes for anyone wanting something a little more stylish.