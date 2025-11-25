I've spotted Jennifer Garner, Jessica Biel, and Reese Witherspoon all wearing this one workout trainer - and it's on sale this week

Over the last year, there's been one workout trainer flying around Hollywood. I've spotted Jennifer Garner, Jessica Biel, and Reese Witherspoon all with a pair of these running shoes on their feet.

They've been papped with friends on a walk, shared pictures of the shoes on Instagram, and been spotted wearing them at events. Jennifer Garner has even professed her love for Brooks Running in a recent social media post, after showing off several pairs she has in her wardrobe. "I know. I love @brooksrunning," she wrote under the post.

The Glyercin Max seems to be the favourite among the stars, with Jennifer Garner and Jessica Biel picking it out as a favourite. Back in the summer, Jessica revealed her workout trainers while taking to the hills in New Hampshire, USA. She wore a white and red pair of the new, ultra-supportive, springy Glycerin Max shoes. While Reese Witherspoon has been spotted in the Launch collection in previous years, a lightweight pair that offers neutral support and a little less cushion underfoot.

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) A photo posted by on

As woman&home's digital health editor, I've run and walked my way through plenty of running trainers, and Brooks comes out among the top brands for me, too. As well as being more budget-friendly than other top brands, they blend comfort with support and style - especially in the Glycerin Max.

Now, with Black Friday just a few days away, Brooks has launched one of the biggest sales across workout essentials, including trainers. So, I took a look and highlighted a few celebrity (and editor) favourites...

Brooks running deals for Black Friday 2025

Save £54 Brooks Glycerin Max in Blue Heron/Diva Pink/White: was £179.50 now £125.50 at The Sports Edit Read more Read less ▼ While white might be the colour of the summer, it's certainly not going to hold up well in the rainier weather, so if you do more walking or running in parks and trails, consider this stunning purple colourway instead. All the same support, but a little more durable in colour.

Save £27.50 Brooks Launch 11: was £110 now £82.50 at SportsShoes Read more Read less ▼ Also 25% when you use the code BF20, the Launch collection is Reese's pick from the brand. Unlike the Glycerin Max, these ones offer speed above all - but they still have a responsive and supportive sole with responsive cushioning.

Save £40.50 Brooks Cascadia 19 : was £134.50 now £94 at The Sports Edit Read more Read less ▼ If you enjoy getting off the beaten track, grabbing your walking poles, or going trail running, the Cascadia 19 will be a better choice. With support underfoot and thick lugs, you can navigate across wet and rocky ground with ease in these.

Quick Brooks Glycerin Max review

I'm not surprised that the Glycerin Max running shoe is the favourite of celebs like Jessica Biel and Jennifer Garner. I've had a pair for almost a year, and I love how comfortable they feel underfoot. I wear mine for easy runs, longer runs, and long walks as the luxuriously comfortable feel holds up over distance.

In the sole of this running trainer sit two layers of nitrogen-infused foam cells. The cells are larger in the heel, offering even more cushioning. The smaller cells in the front also support the foot, while giving you a boost in every step. Underfoot, the shoe feels comfortable yet responsive - a fine balance that's hard to find.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The upper material of the shoe also feels plush and breathable. It's a premium design that offers a snug and locked-in feeling, without being too tight or restrictive on the move. It's not waterproof, though, so if you're looking to head outdoors walking in your shoes, it's also worth exploring some of the best walking shoes as an alternative.

If you've ever struggled to get outside for a walking workout or you want to start running as a beginner, but you've been concerned about the impact on your knees, hips, or other joints, then this is the shoe of choice for you.

The 45mm of cushioning genuinely dampens the impact of my foot hitting the ground. While it adds a stack of height that I don't necessarily need (being almost 6 feet already), it's a worthy compromise to get the support of this running trainer.

I also love the range of colours this shoe comes in. As well as the typical neutral shades, the purple and pink are a bright pop of colour (certainly welcome in the upcoming darker months), and the bright yellow is a genuine safety aid, making you more visible to cars, bikes, and other pedestrians, if you find yourself in black workout leggings out in the dark.