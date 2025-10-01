5 salad suppers - freshen up mealtimes with our filling, but lighter mains

Super satisfying and utterly delicious, these dishes prove that salads aren’t just for side plates. Packed with protein, fibre, good fats and colourful veg, they’re not only satisfying but also help support balanced energy and better gut health.

As Dr Amir Khan recently reminded us, salads aren’t just for summer - they’re a versatile way to pack flavour and nutrients all year round. The trick is to build them like you would any other main dish. Start with a protein, add grains or pulses for staying power, then layer in fresh vegetables and finish with a punchy dressing.

That's exactly what you'll find in these five recipes, drawing inspiration from around the globe - from a sweet and salty twist on Middle Eastern fattoush, topped with honey-drizzled halloumi, a Japanese-style quinoa nourish bowl, and our playful spin on a classic French Niçoise, swapping the usual tuna for sizzling steak. We’ve also got fresh ideas with chicken, tuna, and prawns, so there’s something for everyone.

We know weeknights can be busy, so follow our tips for making ahead, swapping ingredients, and adding extra crunch or spice to your salad depending on what you have to hand.

1) Japanese-style garden salad

A vibrant salad featuring a mix of seasonal vegetables, including carrots, peas, and greens, served on a white plate with slices of bread on the side. (Image credit: Future)

A garden in a bowl, with sesame and ginger dressing. Pick any of your favourite seasonal veggies for this fresh-tasting salad.

Serves 4

Prep 10 mins, plus cooling | Cook 15 mins

Per serving: 255 cals, 14g fat, 3g sat fat, 22g carbs

Ingredients

200g red quinoa

200g bunch asparagus, trimmed

150g fresh garden peas, or frozen peas, thawed

1 avocado, sliced

2 carrots, peeled and grated

12 radishes, trimmed and halved

50g mixed salad leaves

15g fresh coriander, leaves picked

1tbsp toasted sesame seeds

For the sesame ginger dressing:

3tbsp light soy sauce

1½tbsp mirin

1tbsp rice vinegar

2-3tsp caster sugar

1tbsp sesame oil

2tsp grated fresh ginger

Method

1) Rinse the quinoa and drain. Put in a pan with 175ml cold water and bring to a simmer. Cover and reduce the heat to low. Cook for 12 mins, then remove from the heat and leave undisturbed for 5 mins. Transfer to a large bowl to cool.

2) Fatoush with grilled halloumi and warm honey

(Image credit: A VERY FRENCH WEDDING ian@averyfrenchwedding.com)

The perfect balance of sweet and savoury in this simple Middle Eastern-inspired salad. Instead of pitta, use stale bread. Tear it, drizzle with olive oil and grill until crisp

Serves 4

Prep 20 mins | Cook 5-10 mins

Per serving: 685 cals, 46g fat, 23g sat fat, 50g carbs

Ingredients

2 pitta breads, split in half horizontally

1 large green or red pepper, finely diced

1 cucumber, finely diced

4 ripe tomatoes, finely chopped

1 red onion, finely chopped

2tbsp chopped fresh parsley

2tbsp chopped fresh coriander

50g rocket leaves

3tbsp clear honey

1tbsp olive oil

2 x 250g packs halloumi, drained, sliced

For the dressing:

4tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1½tbsp lemon juice

1 small garlic clove, crushed

Method

1) Heat a large griddle pan or heavy-based frying pan until hot. Cook the pitta breads for 1 min each side until browned. Leave to cool and crisp up, then break into bite-size pieces.

3) Seared tuna with aubergine salad

(Image credit: Future)

Freshly cooked tuna flakes sit atop a tangy aubergine salad with tahini yogurt. Tinned tuna in olive oil would also be a great option if you can’t get fresh

Serves 4

Prep 15 mins | Cook 15 mins, plus cooling

Per serving: 380 cals, 22g fat, 4g sat fat, 9g carbs

INGREDIENTS

4tbsp olive oil

1 large aubergine, cut lengthways into thick slices

4 x 125g tuna steaks

½ red onion, thinly sliced

125g cherry tomatoes, quartered

2tbsp chopped fresh coriander

50g rocket leaves

½ cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced

For the tahini yogurt:

150g Greek yogurt

2tsp tahini

½ small garlic clove, crushed

For the dressing:

2tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1tbsp lemon juice

2tsp harissa paste

2tsp honey

1tsp pomegranate molasses Griddled flatbreads, to serve (optional)

METHOD

1) For the tahini yogurt, put the Greek yogurt into a bowl, and add the tahini and crushed garlic. Stir well, then season to taste. Make the dressing by whisking the ingredients together until evenly blended.

4) Rare beef Niçoise with anchovy dressing

Rare beef Niçoise with anchovy dressing (Image credit: RECIPES, FOOD STYLING AND PROPS: LOUISE PICKFORD. PHOTOS: IAN WALLACE)

Rare sliced beef makes a delicious alternative to traditional tuna, in this classic French salad. Prep all the elements for the salad the day before to save time, then just assemble and enjoy!

Serves 4-5

Prep 15 mins | Cook 15 mins, plus resting and cooling

Per serving: 590 cals, 42g fat, 7g sat fat, 20g carbs

INGREDIENTS

400g small new potatoes, scrubbed and halved if large

200g French beans, trimmed and halved

½ red onion, thinly sliced

2tsp red wine vinegar

½tsp sugar

2 x 200g beef fillet steaks

1tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 ripe tomatoes, chopped

2tbsp small French capers, drained and washed

50g Niçoise olives, pitted

2tbsp chopped fresh basil

2 Little Gem lettuces, cut into wedges

2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and halved, to garnish

For the anchovy dressing:

150g aioli

6 anchovy fillets in oil, drained and chopped

½tbsp red wine vinegar

Pinch of sugar

METHOD

1) Cook the potatoes in a large pan of lightly salted, boiling water for 10 mins, then add the green beans and cook for a further 2-3 mins until both are tender. Strain and refresh under cold water until cool. Drain well, pat dry and set aside.

5) Warm chicken, carrot and chickpea salad with feta

(Image credit: A VERY FRENCH WEDDING ian@averyfrenchwedding.com)

If baby carrots are unavailable, use regular carrots cut into long wedges.

Serves 4

Prep 15 mins | Cook 20 mins

Per serving: 590 cals, 28g fat, 8g sat fat, 33g carbs

INGREDIENTS

4 bunches baby carrots, trimmed and scrubbed (500g)

2 x 400g tins chickpeas, drained

1tbsp olive oil, plus extra for brushing

500g skinless chicken breast fillets

2tsp Moroccan spice mix

50g toasted sunflower seeds

2tbsp diced preserved lemon

50g mixed salad leaves

Small bunch parsley, leaves picked whole

125g feta, crumbled

For the dressing:

3tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1tbsp white wine vinegar

1 small garlic clove, crushed

1tsp maple syrup

Method