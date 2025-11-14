I tried the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar and it's the sweetest way to count down to Christmas – say au revoir to chocolate
For December mornings that deserve more than chocolate, try 23 limited edition Bonne Maman mini festive conserves and spreads.
Would you like to try the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar? When an email with that subject line landed in my inbox, it took me all of three seconds to respond. Yes, please – send over a festive box filled with tiny jars of conserves and spreads, and let's call it work.
This year’s calendar is every bit as charming as its contents are delicious. Once you slide off the sleeve, it opens out into three panels, each illustrated with playful festive characters and curious woodland animals.
Behind each door awaits a little treat: a mini jar of limited-edition conserves, chocolate or caramel spreads, and, on Christmas Eve, a small decorative surprise to round off the countdown. It’s a simple, joyful ritual – and the sweetest way you could choose to start each day in December.
Bonne Maman Advent Calendar 2025
Bonne Maman’s Advent Calendar is a charming way to brighten December mornings. Expect a daily treat in the form of a mini limited-edition conserve or sweet spread, and a final surprise on Christmas Eve. Truly delicious flavours and the beautifully illustrated packaging make this a standout choice for anyone who loves a little something special on their toast in the morning to help sweeten the day ahead.
Am I alone in never having bought myself an advent calendar before?
I’ve always bought them for my kids, but the idea of a little daily treat throughout December – just for me – has always quietly appealed. And now that two of my offspring are officially adults, it feels like the right moment to finally choose one for myself. The Bonne Maman Advent Calendar seemed like the perfect place to start.
I love browsing roundups of the best advent calendars for women, imagining which one I might pick. I’ve been tempted by beauty advents and jewellery calendars in the past, but they've always seemed a bit too indulgent for my aesthetic. I always forget to wear earrings and rarely persist with much of a skincare regime. Sweet, delicious spreads and preserves on toast, though? Now that is a daily routine I can get excited about.
This year, the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar has a whimsical new design, featuring curious winter characters and woodland creatures. Once you remove the decorative sleeve, the box opens out in three panels and makes a lovely festive piece on display in your kitchen, if you have the space.
Behind each door is a real treat. Specially created for the season, you'll find 23 exclusive mini jars featuring flavours you won’t usually find in the UK. There are thoughtful pairings like Blueberry & Lychee with Rose, Cherry with Pink Berries, Fig with Cardamom, and Damson Plum & Pear with Star Anise. You’ll also uncover indulgent chocolate and caramel spreads, plus a pretty decorative keepsake tucked behind the final door on Christmas Eve.
Ordering directly from the Bonne Maman website adds a few extra touches, too. You can include a personalised message, and each order comes with a beautiful limited-edition etched jar of Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, along with three money-off vouchers for the Bonne Maman range – perfect for replenishing your favourites once December’s treats run out.
What's inside the Bonne Maman 2025 limited edition advent calendar?
23 x 30g mini jars of special conserves, spreads and caramels:
- Apple with caramel and cinnamon
- Apricot with orange blossom honey
- Blueberry and lychee with rose
- Cherry with pink berries
- Cherry with violet leaf
- Damson plum and pear with star anise
- Fig with cardamom
- Mango and ginger
- Orange, guava and lime
- Peach and blackcurrant with Sichuan pepper
- Pear and mandarin with cinnamon
- Pineapple with rum and vanilla
- Raspberry and lychee
- Redcurrant and raspberry
- Rhubarb and strawberry
- Strawberry and passion fruit
- White nectarin and peach with lemon verbena
- Yuzu, orange and grapefruit
- Madagascar vanilla caramel
- Salted butter caramel
- Hazelnut and Cocoa spread x3
- Plus a surprise festive gift on Christmas Eve
Alternatives to the Bonne Maman Advent Calendar 2025
What to try if conserves are not your jam...
For coffee lovers
Discover 12 exclusive Pact coffees, perfectly portioned and beautifully presented, including limited editions. Each 18g sachet comes with tasting notes.
For tea drinkers
Count down to Christmas with 24 handblended teas including soothing herbals and fruity infusions. With 48 cups, a free crafting gift, and sustainable, vegan-friendly packaging, this is a treat for both tea lovers and the planet.
For cocktail hour
Enjoy 24 bar-quality cocktails each day in December, whether you save them up for a Christmas party or just take a moment to unwind during the most hectic month of the year.
Heidi is a highly experienced lifestyle journalist with nearly 20 years in the industry. Before joining Future in 2021, she built a successful freelance career spanning over 15 years, earning bylines in many of the UK’s leading national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also featured in a wide range of print and digital magazines such as Psychologies, Red, Glamour, and Mother & Baby, where she spent six years as Shopping Editor. Heidi now specialises in consumer content, creating expert buying guides, product reviews, and gift round-ups that take the guesswork out of “what to buy for...” any occasion.
