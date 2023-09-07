As a fashion editor, this is everything from the Sienna Miller x Marks & Spencer collection I want in my wardrobe

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sienna Miller x Marks & Spencer has launched, with the much-loved actress fronting the new autumn/winter fashion campaign for the high-street British brand. The collection named, 'Anything but ordinary', is packed full of chic new season buys, and we've rounded up our favourites to help you navigate top picks.

A new ambassador for the brand, Sienna Miller has teamed up with British clothing brand, Marks & Spencer to launch their autumn/winter fashion collection for 2023. The edit, which is now available to buy, has everything you need to up your autumn outfit ideas. Giving a nod to Miller's enviable, nonchalant, cool girl style, expect softly tailored separates, sumptuous knits, and statement knits, underpinned by directional staples such as wide leg trousers.

A master at high-low dressing, Sienna Miller is the perfect partner for this collection as it plays to her own enviable style strengths, for elevated daywear, giving even the most laidback of looks a slightly more polished feel. Giving a gentle nod to this season's trends, without feeling overly trend-led, the new Marks & Spencer's collection taps into dopamine dressing and other key fashion colour trends for a directional finish. These are the nine items we want to add to our autumn capsule wardrobe stat.

'Anything But Ordinary' - Marks & Spencer autumn/winter 2023

Known for rocking the red carpet, or leading the way when it comes to Wimbledon style trends, Sienna Miller is the perfect choice for this well-loved, British fashion label. Having been in the public eye for many years, Sienna Miller's style has evolved, encapsulating everything from her early boho trends to her more tailored aesthetic that is more commonplace today.

The 'Anything But Ordinary' collection is set to be a big hit, so snap up pieces, whilst you can. Available now, these are our favourite looks.