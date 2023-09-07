As a fashion editor, this is everything from the Sienna Miller x Marks & Spencer collection I want in my wardrobe
Sienna Miller has teamed up with Marks & Spencer to front its latest autumn/winter 2023 collection, these are our favourite looks
Sienna Miller x Marks & Spencer has launched, with the much-loved actress fronting the new autumn/winter fashion campaign for the high-street British brand. The collection named, 'Anything but ordinary', is packed full of chic new season buys, and we've rounded up our favourites to help you navigate top picks.
A new ambassador for the brand, Sienna Miller has teamed up with British clothing brand, Marks & Spencer to launch their autumn/winter fashion collection for 2023. The edit, which is now available to buy, has everything you need to up your autumn outfit ideas. Giving a nod to Miller's enviable, nonchalant, cool girl style, expect softly tailored separates, sumptuous knits, and statement knits, underpinned by directional staples such as wide leg trousers.
A master at high-low dressing, Sienna Miller is the perfect partner for this collection as it plays to her own enviable style strengths, for elevated daywear, giving even the most laidback of looks a slightly more polished feel. Giving a gentle nod to this season's trends, without feeling overly trend-led, the new Marks & Spencer's collection taps into dopamine dressing and other key fashion colour trends for a directional finish. These are the nine items we want to add to our autumn capsule wardrobe stat.
'Anything But Ordinary' - Marks & Spencer autumn/winter 2023
Known for rocking the red carpet, or leading the way when it comes to Wimbledon style trends, Sienna Miller is the perfect choice for this well-loved, British fashion label. Having been in the public eye for many years, Sienna Miller's style has evolved, encapsulating everything from her early boho trends to her more tailored aesthetic that is more commonplace today.
The 'Anything But Ordinary' collection is set to be a big hit, so snap up pieces, whilst you can. Available now, these are our favourite looks.
RRP: £29.50 / $51.99 | Known for making some of the best sweaters, this cable knit design is ideal as we head into autumn. This pop of dopamine dressing is sure to brighten up any ensemble on gloomy mornings, pairing well with neutrals and denim.
RRP: £79 / $139 | The best Marks & Spencer coats will keep you cosy and stylish all season through. This faux shearling borg is one coat trend that promises not to date as this silhouette is a total classic. The chocolate brown gives this an autumn through to winter feel.
RRP: £99 / $175 | The best winter coats will put a spring in your step despite the falling temperatures. Choosing to belt this design, Sienna shows how you can add a more feminine feel to tailored, androgynous cuts, and we love the colour clashing in the check.
RRP: £49.50 / $68.99 | Add a chic finish to your workwear capsule wardrobe with this ombre, tie waist design for the coming months. Pair with the matching top, or style simply with a classic, navy crew neck sweater to let the skirt standout.
RRP: £35 / $60.99 | Available in three colourways - brown, acid green and black, we'd snap these all up, as a slip skirt can be dressed up or down, at any time of year. This chocolate-coloured design is ideal for working into brown boot outfit ideas.
RRP: £75 / $135 | Sienna Miller is often spotted in well-tailored look, so we weren't surprised to see some great blazers in the collection. This tweed design is ideal for early autumn, on warmer days instead of a coat. Slip over everything from dresses to shirts.
RRP: £39.50 / $60.99 | Stylish and comfortable, these wide leg trousers have an elasticated waist and come in four leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit. Somewhat of a staple, when it comes to what to wear with wide leg trousers, keep your top half fitted.
RRP: £35 (UK only) | Looking for a Quiet Luxury handbag that doesn't break the bank? This season, Marks & Spencer has lots of amazing, could-be-designer styles at a pocket-friendly price. We love this brown iteration, as a hue that will work year through.
RRP: £89 (UK only) | The best cowboy boots have become something of a wardrobe staple and we love this pointed-toe iteration for a smart and grown-up take on the trend. The block heel makes them easier to wear from AM to PM, some of the best black boots out there.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
