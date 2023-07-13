I'm a fashion editor and these are the two hit Wimbledon style trends you should invest in this summer
With tennis fever at its peak, all eyes are on not just the court, but the stylish, celebrity spectators too. Without the strict rules of other stylish sporting events, Wimbledon style is a little more free-flowing, but we've spotted two distinct trends that are the perfect summer fashion choice for easy elegant ensembles.
Two weeks of sheer bliss for tennis fans, Wimbledon is well known for its elegance both on and off the court. While there is no distinct dress code in the way that there is with race events such as Ascot, when it comes to what to wear to Wimbledon, guests do tend to opt for smarter ensembles, matching the tennis player's pristine and well-put-together wardrobe choices.
Creating its own micro summer fashion trend, Wimbledon watchers have opted for distinct styles this summer for their time in the stands and they're two of the easiest looks to translate to your summer capsule wardrobe from AM to PM.
Wimbledon style trends to wear now
Looking for some summer outfit inspiration? The latest Wimbledon style trends offer the opportunity to sharpen up your warm-weather wardrobe. Concentrating on two core areas, these style choices are easy to dress up or down, making them particularly versatile additions.
1. Soft Tailoring
A core aesthetic on the runways for several seasons, tailoring was the look of choice for numerous celebrities, and even Kate Middleton got the style memo. Blazers of all descriptions, from sharply tailored, to relaxed and oversized have made their way courtside this tennis season. The soft tailoring trend is categorized by its embracement of lighter and brighter colors, offering a more relaxed feel to proceedings, with office-ready black iterations left on the hanger. Paired with pants, this is the perfect style for courtside perching, as it's a comfortable look to wear for long periods of sitting as a spectator.
But it isn't just sporting events that this aesthetic works for. A brilliant option for what to wear to a wedding this summer, if the best wedding guest dresses don't do it for you, then a tailored pantsuit could be your winning ensemble. Layer over pretty frothy blouses or silky camisoles to keep the look light, feminine, and ultimately warm weather-ready.
RRP: $99 / £69.99 | Oversized in style, this directional blazer is in one of this season's hottest fashion color trends. With Barbiecore taking over, this is the sharpest way to rock the look, whilst staying elegant and contemporary. It's even ideal for what to wear over a dress
RRP: $69.90 / £49.99 | Linen shirts are an excellent summer buy thanks to their breathability and linen blazers fall into that same category. Crafted from a linen blend (to reduce creasing) this greige blazer will effortlessly pair with other neutral hues.
2. Wimbledon Whites
While spectators aren't bound by any dress codes at Wimbledon, players on the court have to wear what is known as 'Wimbledon Whites'. This means a uniform entirely made up of entirely white clothing, (although for the first year, this year, female participants have been allowed to wear darker undershorts if they so choose), and tennis attendees reflected this courtside.
From the best midi dresses to well-fitted suiting, Wimbledon whites are a strong summer aesthetic, offering instant brightness. While they're not suitable as a wedding guest look, they will work for what to wear to a Christening, a birthday outfit idea, or bridal shower outfit (if you're the bride). Equally there is no reason why you cant work increased elements of white into your daily wardrobe, breaking it up with other neutrals for a less sporty feel.
RRP: $376 / £219 | Tennis skirts, or pleated skirts are a massive part of the Wimbledon uniform, ensuring this dress fits the trend. A polished dress, this is ideal for summer outfits for work, paired with a black blazer and some dressy flats.
RRP: $75 / £50 | A crisp white cotton shirt never goes out of style and is a lynch pin in many a minimalist capsule wardrobe. Breathable thanks to the natural fabric, wear your white shirt with tailored pants for Wimbledon or open over jeans and tee.
RRP: $49.90 / £35.99 | Thanks to the long periods of sitting, pants are great for Wimbledon, but these white, wide leg pants will also work for your 9-5 or brunch outfit ideas. When it comes to shoes to wear with wide leg pants, try a pair of wedges for added comfort.
