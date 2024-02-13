I'm a fashion editor and these are the New York Fashion Week 2024 trends I'm adding to my wardrobe now

February signals the start of fashion month, and a series of international catwalk shows that spread across the four major style capitals of the world. Starting with New York Fashion Week, the NYFW autumn/winter 2024 shows give a glimpse of what's to come later in the year, and how we'll be dressing when September rolls around - but do we have to wait that long?

As a fashion editor I am always keeping an eye on upcoming trends and the international fashion circuit that sees catwalk shows unfold in New York, London, Milan and Paris offers a huge insight into the clothing colours and silhouettes that you're likely to see trickle into store later in the year. Even though the spring/summer fashion trends 2024 have yet to fully drop in store, I'm already looking six months ahead and working out what styles I can start to integrate into my current wardrobe to get ahead of the game.

By the time the main runway shows end in March - Paris is the final stop, there will have been lots of themes and threads identified at numerous fashion shows and these will form the base of next season's trends. In the meantime, I'm looking for micro trends, standout silhouettes and even the mood and energy of a show that can suggest how the styles we adopt will unfurl in the coming months and New York offered plenty of styles that I'm going to integrate now to get ahead of the style game and you can shop them too.

NYFW 2024: The fashion trends I'm shopping straight from the runway

While shopping the runway is rarely possible - as these clothes generally won't be available for another six months, you can certainly draw inspiration and interpret the latest styles into your wardrobe for a fashion-forward look. These are the details, as a fashion editor I'm honing in on, to get a runway-worthy look right now.

1. Quiet 'Preppy' Luxury

Tommy Hilfiger is well known for its preppy vibe and for A/W 2024, the general consensus was, if it isn't broke, don't fix it. A familiar aesthetic, what I loved about this collection in particular was the slightly more paired back, grown-up feel. Last year was all about Quiet Luxury trends, and this core idea was evident here, with the brand losing some of that sporty undertone for sleek tailored coats, pleated midi skirts, classic Breton knits and relaxed tailoring. In a largely neutral colour palette, accented by bold pops of red, this is one of the easiest New York Fashion Week looks to inject into your wardrobe right now - and one that you can keep wearing throughout 2024.

Zara Half Zip Sweater View at Zara RRP: £35.99 | A little sporty, but still smart, this thick striped Breton sweater gives a nod to Tommy Hilfiger's A/W 2024 runway. This classic colour combination is ideal for a winter capsule wardrobe, pairing with pretty much anything. Reiss Wool Blend Blazer View at Reiss RRP: £298 | British clothing brand Reiss makes some of the best blazers and this double-breasted design is sure to sharpen up any ensemble in the coming months. A great one for keeping on the back of your office chair too, for those last minute meetings. Lily Silk Merino Wool Skirt View at Lily Silk RRP: £125 | Pleats please! This chic skirt comes in black or camel for a timeless wardrobe buy. Pair with other neutrals such as a classic white shirt, or a cream cable knit sweater and leather boots to emulate the Tommy Hilfiger runway look.

2. Timeless black coats

The best black coats never go amiss in a capsule wardrobe and Proenza Schouler leaned heavily into sharp outerwear for its NYFW A/W 2024 collection. Overrun with classics with a twist, the coats really stood out to me and while dopamine dressing has dominated several seasons of coats, if you're looking for the best winter coats for women that will take you through the whole of this year, a smart black coat - either leather, tailored wool or faux fur will all give a nod to new runway aesthetics.

"Sleek outerwear is one of the easiest ways to update your wardrobe for the season ahead, so a black coat comes in at the top of my shopping list this year," says our senior fashion & beauty writer Amelia Yeomans. "After seeing buttery-soft blazers and fluffy hooded parkas splashed across the catwalk, it's clear that practicality reigns supreme."

Mango Double-Breasted Wool Coat View at Mango RRP: £99.99 | A tailored coat is ideal for work or play, sharpening up any ensemble. This double-breasted design is crafted from wool for added warmth and comfort. The straight up and down cut is great for pairing with trousers and longer line skirts. Hobbs Serena Faux Fur Puffer View at Hobbs RRP: £219 | Faux fur was a feature texture of the Proenza Schouler show and adds an instant feeling of luxury to any look. The best puffer jackets for women can feel a little too sporty for everyday wear, but the addition of a faux fur collar adds refinement. H&M Long Button Fronted Coat View at H&M RRP: £69.99 | Leather coats and blazers made a return to the runway, so if you bought into this trend the first time round, it's time to bring your leather look out of retirement for a second outing. If you're still unsure of the style, try a faux fabrication for a budget friendly option.

3. Full sleeves

A stunning, feminine collection, Ulla Johnson's wearable pieces were a dance of print and pastels with a nod towards vintage styling that championed midi length hemlines, peplum waists and full-bodied sleeves. While there was a lot to take away from these looks that could easily slot into any wardrobe, it was the repeated full sleeves on swathes of garments that captured my interest. A big trend a couple of years ago, full sleeves add immediate drama to even the simplest of sweaters and it's one takeaway I'm adding to my wardrobe for the months ahead. Fitted cuffs and full sleeve heads add a retro feel, but will also help you avoid dipping your sleeve into absolutely everything.

Finery London Button Sleeved Top View at M&S RRP: £45 | When it comes to the fashion colour trends 2024, adding some brightness to your wardrobe is still very much 'in fashion'. This gorgeous green will work the whole year through and pair with neutrals for a delightful pop of colour. Maje Voluminous Sleeve Jumper View at Selfridges RRP: £279 | Bring the drama to any outfit with this striking jumper. The lavender hue remains on-trend as we enter a new season and this cosy knit is ideal for early spring. The fitted cuff and fuller sleeve mimics the runway trends I've spotted this week. Nobody's Child Lime Green Midi Dress View at Nobody's Child RRP: £99 | I've spotted yellow hues peering through at a number of NYFW 2024 shows and as this colour is traditionally more associated with spring and summer, there is no reason not to embrace it now. Add a big sleeve to complete your fashion-forward look.

4. Roll necks and ruffles

Maybe not a pairing you'd naturally put together, but at Carolina Herrera, ruffles and roll necks underpinned day, evening and work-ready looks and are two styles I'm ready to add to my wardrobe stat.

Roll necks are a wardrobe staple, wearable from autumn through to early spring and one of the best jumpers for women you can invest in. A fine knit can easily layer under dresses or shirts in neutral colourways, or reflect the Herrera show with statement styles and pops of colour.

While ruffles are also stealing the show at Herrera, I also spotted this feminine style at the likes of Ulla Johnson and Badgley Mischka, suggesting that volume, both symmetrical and asymmetrical iterations will be back in the autumn in a big way. But with a playful flamenco feel, this look is perfect for adding to spring-ready ruffled blouses and skirts. I'll be embracing ruffles in all the flirty formats in the coming months and this voluminous look actually pairs really well with a fitted roll neck to balance out your silhouette.