Mel C wears this winter's most unexpected trending colour combination – bright blue paired with mocha brown

You heard it here first – mocha brown teamed with bright blue is a colour combination that's set to dominate this season. And former Spice Girl Melanie C's latest outing wearing cobalt blue flares, a pale blue shirt and a brown single-breasted coat, confirms it even more.

Since Pantone declared mocha mousse as 2025's colour of the year, browns in all variations have taken the fashion world by storm. However, how to style these shades in new and invigorating ways has become a question on everyone's mind, which is why this surprising colour combination is more than welcome.

On the autumn/winter 2025 runways, we've spotted dark chocolate set against cobalt, mocha mousse paired with baby blue. Mel C's elevated take on this pairing only provides even more inspiration, as she was spotted in New York earlier this week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Offering an elevated brown outfit idea, the former Spice Girl wore bright blue wide-leg trousers, a light blue shirt from adidas that features shoulder pads and a cinched-in waist. This exact shirt has almost sold out, so we've rounded up our favourite high-street alternatives.

Layered on top, she wears a long single-breasted coat in a warm light brown shade. To accessories, she opts for pale blue pointed heels, barely visible from underneath her trouser hem.

Shop Mel C's Brown & Blue Look

Rich brown shades work seamlessly alongside blue because they contrast each other perfectly. Blue has a cool undertone that feels fresh and lively, whereas brown tones provide a warm, earthy feel, naturally complementing each other.

Mel C's outfit offers an easy way to pair these shades together; layering a cosy brown coat over a poplin blue shirt feels effortlessly on-trend, yet extremely easy to recreate. Alternatively, layer one of the best suede jackets over a blue blouse and finish off with a tailored brown trousers for additional warmth. You could even try pairing light blue socks with brown leather loafers!