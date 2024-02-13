Mango's new capsule collection 'Selection' is packed with Quiet Luxury investment buys
Mango's capsule collection 'Selection' is the perfect way to start your new season wardrobe
Mango's capsule collection, named 'Selection' is all about fine tuning your wardrobe, adding core basics to your rotation. The tight edit is full of timeless classics that you can invest in now and love forever, with each piece underpinning outfits for the months ahead.
If you've been looking for a way to kick start your capsule wardrobe, then Mango's new capsule collection has come to the rescue. Filled with timeless outerwear, directional tailoring and elegant accessories every piece can help to form the building blocks of any spring look. Focusing on high quality fabrications, shoppers are treated to buttery soft leathers, suede and crisp cottons, alongside sharp tailoring, with a directional feel, that will help to reinvigorate your work wardrobe too, making heading to the office feel like a trip worth dressing up for.
There is no doubt that the Quiet Luxury trends of last season pivoted the way brands saw their collections, particularly on the high street, where of-the-minute new drops often over-shadowed timeless buys; but thanks to the emphasis on stealth wealth, there is a greater push towards investing in items that not just look and feel expensive, but can be worn from season to season. A good move for the planet and our bank balances, investing in items that can team with more trend-led purchases will mean less of those nothing to wear moments too and the latest Mango collection captures this mood perfectly.
6 pieces from the Mango capsule collection 'Selection' to shop before they sell out
A capsule collection of elegant buys, there are some real stand out pieces in Mango's 'Selection' edit, so it's no wonder pieces are selling fast. With prices from £9.99, there are some real bargains to be had, alongside the more luxury end of the collection that hits around the £400 mark for a gorgeous leather coat. These are the six pieces as a fashion editor that I deem utterly timeless and worth investing in right now.
RRP: £49.99 | The best white shirts for women are a guaranteed wardrobe winner all year through. A crisp cotton white shirt will always help to add a sharpness to any ensemble, from a pair of blue jeans to a blazer or skirt, so bag yourself this classic buy.
RRP: £399.99 | The best leather jackets for women get better with edge and this desirable piece pulls together a luxury fabrication with a timeless trench coat silhouette. An investment buy, this coat will see you through autumn and spring, making every look feel runway-worthy.
RRP: £109.99 | Blazers instantly add polish to an ensemble, but this androgynous style can feel a little boxy, particularly for curvier frames. This belted design challenges those perceptions, helping to nip in your waist and add a modern feel to wardrobe staple.
RRP: £49.99 | The best ballet pumps made their way on to some of the most stylish feet last season and this look is here to stay for the spring/summer shoe trends 2024. This mesh design is ideal for a summer evening shoe, with the added benefit of ankle support.
RRP: £79.99 | When it comes to how to style cargo pants, this is one '90s fashion trend that has truly divided opinion, but Mango have managed to add a grown up and elegant spin to this grungy aesthetic. Pair with a white shirt, stiletto heels and you have a chic evening look.
What do fashion fans think? Woman&home's deputy fashion editor Charlie Bell is a big fan: "Mango can do no wrong in my eyes and its Selected collection is a minimalist capsule wardrobe dream. Full of elevated wardrobe essentials in a muted colour palette, it's a fast-track way to tapping into the Quiet Luxury trend, without the hefty price-tags. The accessories are particularly worth a look-in, especially the oversized hoop earrings and the leather shoulder bag. Extremely versatile, they will add instant luxe to a simple shirt and jeans combo.
As deputy fashion editor at Future plc, Charlie works across multiple women’s magazines including Woman & Home, Woman and Woman's Own, ensuring she has her finger on the pulse. Beginning her career in the magazine industry in 2009, Charlie has written for titles including Stylist, Closer and Dare. With a weakness for a printed midi dress, Charlie is on a mission to shop more sustainably and loves finding new ethical brands and second-hand buys.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
