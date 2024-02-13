Mango's new capsule collection 'Selection' is packed with Quiet Luxury investment buys

Mango's capsule collection, named 'Selection' is all about fine tuning your wardrobe, adding core basics to your rotation. The tight edit is full of timeless classics that you can invest in now and love forever, with each piece underpinning outfits for the months ahead.

If you've been looking for a way to kick start your capsule wardrobe, then Mango's new capsule collection has come to the rescue. Filled with timeless outerwear, directional tailoring and elegant accessories every piece can help to form the building blocks of any spring look. Focusing on high quality fabrications, shoppers are treated to buttery soft leathers, suede and crisp cottons, alongside sharp tailoring, with a directional feel, that will help to reinvigorate your work wardrobe too, making heading to the office feel like a trip worth dressing up for.

There is no doubt that the Quiet Luxury trends of last season pivoted the way brands saw their collections, particularly on the high street, where of-the-minute new drops often over-shadowed timeless buys; but thanks to the emphasis on stealth wealth, there is a greater push towards investing in items that not just look and feel expensive, but can be worn from season to season. A good move for the planet and our bank balances, investing in items that can team with more trend-led purchases will mean less of those nothing to wear moments too and the latest Mango collection captures this mood perfectly.

6 pieces from the Mango capsule collection 'Selection' to shop before they sell out

A capsule collection of elegant buys, there are some real stand out pieces in Mango's 'Selection' edit, so it's no wonder pieces are selling fast. With prices from £9.99, there are some real bargains to be had, alongside the more luxury end of the collection that hits around the £400 mark for a gorgeous leather coat. These are the six pieces as a fashion editor that I deem utterly timeless and worth investing in right now.

What do fashion fans think? Woman&home's deputy fashion editor Charlie Bell is a big fan: "Mango can do no wrong in my eyes and its Selected collection is a minimalist capsule wardrobe dream. Full of elevated wardrobe essentials in a muted colour palette, it's a fast-track way to tapping into the Quiet Luxury trend, without the hefty price-tags. The accessories are particularly worth a look-in, especially the oversized hoop earrings and the leather shoulder bag. Extremely versatile, they will add instant luxe to a simple shirt and jeans combo.