I've scrolled through all the Mango Black Friday deals, these are the 12 Quiet Luxury pieces I'd recommend

As a fashion editor, these are the Quiet Luxury looks from the Mango Black Friday deals I think are worth the investment
The Mango Black Friday sales offer a unique opportunity to stock up on well-executed basics. From sumptuous knits to a new season coat, Mango is packed full of thoughtfully designed styles that often look far more expensive than their price tag,
When it comes to Spanish clothing brands, Mango is up there as one of our favourites. While the brand takes notes of the latest trends, it somehow manages to translate them to affordable Quiet luxury pieces that can elevate our seasonal wardrobe in a flash. And when better to stock up on these gems than during the Mango Black Friday sales, after all, we all love a discount.
Shopping the Black Friday fashion sales is full of temptation, so I try to keep to some very basic principles when tackling sale season and its the same advice I give everyone. Use this opportunity to stock up on pieces that will live in your capsule wardrobe for seasons to come and avoid overly trendy, impulse buys that won't go past the next couple of months. Search out higher end fabrications and cuts to really make Black Friday a style steal. Of course, if you've been dreaming of a particular piece, don't deny yourself, just make sure you have at least three items to wear it with, so it becomes a wearable investment.
12 Pieces in the Mango Black Friday sales to shop right now according to a fashion editor
The one thing about online sales is the constant scrolling, even with the use of website filters, there's a lot of time that's needed to sift through everything. I've done the hard work for you and scrolled through the Mango Black Friday sale offers at both Mango and John Lewis and collated 12 items that are timeless and Quiet Luxury enough to invest in, and at the time of writing still had decent stock levels.
was: £29.99 | now: £17.99
It's sweater season and this cosy cream design with high neck is a perfect addition to any winter capsule wardrobe. Thanks to the seasonal hue, you could easily wear this as a Christmas jumper that doesn't feel remotely cheesy, and of course, wear it pre and post the big day. Pair with leather and denim to deliver a softer finish.
was: £119.99 | now: £59.99
The best trench coats are often highly tailored, but this fluid design has a little less androgyny to it than most and subsequently is wonderful over evening attire too. A light layer, more suitable for autumn and spring, the classic colouring alongside the vented back, render this design a wardrobe classic.
was: £49.99 | now: £29.99
With 40% off, this is what you call a style steal. The best shirt dresses are always in fashion and we love the combination of the classic shirt collar with a wrap silhouette. Cinching at the waist with drapery and a buckle, this figure flattering dress delivers an hourglass silhouette.
was: £299 | now: £199
When it comes to what type of coat to buy for the winter months, one of the best wool coats is always on my checklist. Wool is a natural fabric and an excellent insulator, keeping you cosy but without making you sticky. This tailored design is great for slipping on over work outfits.
was: £79.99 | now: £55.99
Giving us all the Chanel feels, this jacket currently has 30% off. Offering a softer feel than a more classic blazer, this jacket is no less smart and can be used to add polish to jean ensembles or paired with a blouse or shirt and a tailored skirt or slim fit trouser. We love the textured buttons.
was: £49.99 | now: £22.99
When it comes to Quiet Luxury bags, you don't have to spend the earth and if the best designer bags are out of reach, then an elegant design from the high street is the next best thing. This mock croc tote comes with two ways to carry and the statement finish paired with the gold hardware adds polish.
was: £199.99 | now: £169.99
The best cashmere jumpers are always a good investment and so to is this sumptuous long line cardigan. Fluffy as a cloud, this belted design can be absorbed into your loungewear looks or worn with more tailored pieces outside of the house for added sophistication. The belt helps to highlight your waist.
was: £139.99 | now: £89.99
The best puffer jackets remain a key style trend and a great winter coat choice. The padding will keep you nice and cosy as temperatures plummet, while the hood and the water resistant fabric ensure you won't get caught out in a storm. The high neckline, coupled with the zip and popper front is ideal for protection.
was: £79.99 | now: £35.99
Blazers have become a key piece in many wardrobes, offering instant polish to numerous outfits. Pairing as part of a co-ord, adding warmth to dresses and smartening up jeans, there's little a blazer can't do. This camel design has 55% off and is a welcome change from classic black, working all year round with ease.
was: £35.99 | now: £29.99
Not the biggest discount we've seen during the Mango Black Friday sales, however, this cost effective dress can be dressed up or down, giving it excellent versatility and cost per wear. A black t-shirt silhouette, with midi hemline, the tie at the waist creates a midriff flattering finish, with gentle drapery through the torso.
was: £45.99 | now: £25.99
When it comes to any shoe capsule wardrobe, a great pair of black heels is a must and this design with asymmetric cut away could easily be designer, once again pushing a more Quiet Luxury shoe aesthetic. The suede style heels could work with everything from jeans and tailored trousers to cocktail dresses.
was: £119.99 | now: £69.99
This deep shopper is crafted from soft leather for a luxurious feel and now under £100. Ideal for those looking for a little more Stealth Wealth in their style, without breaking the bank, this design is devoid of heavy hardware or statement iconography, rendering a simple but elegant design.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
