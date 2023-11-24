I've scrolled through all the Mango Black Friday deals, these are the 12 Quiet Luxury pieces I'd recommend

The Mango Black Friday sales offer a unique opportunity to stock up on well-executed basics. From sumptuous knits to a new season coat, Mango is packed full of thoughtfully designed styles that often look far more expensive than their price tag,

When it comes to Spanish clothing brands, Mango is up there as one of our favourites. While the brand takes notes of the latest trends, it somehow manages to translate them to affordable Quiet luxury pieces that can elevate our seasonal wardrobe in a flash. And when better to stock up on these gems than during the Mango Black Friday sales, after all, we all love a discount.

Shopping the Black Friday fashion sales is full of temptation, so I try to keep to some very basic principles when tackling sale season and its the same advice I give everyone. Use this opportunity to stock up on pieces that will live in your capsule wardrobe for seasons to come and avoid overly trendy, impulse buys that won't go past the next couple of months. Search out higher end fabrications and cuts to really make Black Friday a style steal. Of course, if you've been dreaming of a particular piece, don't deny yourself, just make sure you have at least three items to wear it with, so it becomes a wearable investment.

12 Pieces in the Mango Black Friday sales to shop right now according to a fashion editor

The one thing about online sales is the constant scrolling, even with the use of website filters, there's a lot of time that's needed to sift through everything. I've done the hard work for you and scrolled through the Mango Black Friday sale offers at both Mango and John Lewis and collated 12 items that are timeless and Quiet Luxury enough to invest in, and at the time of writing still had decent stock levels.