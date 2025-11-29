I couldn’t resist the UGG Black Friday sale - I replaced my tired slippers with these cosy Tasmans for 30% off

My love for UGGs has become a bit of a running joke in the woman&home office. Warm, comfortable and cosy fashion makes me happy, and UGG delivers on all the above, hence the admiration.

That said, I only own two pairs - the Classic Short II UGG boots (Kate Middleton is also a fan) and a pair of UGG Tasman slippers, which I wear every single day - no matter the weather. Having had the latter pair since they were first released in 2023, my Tasman's are now showing more than a few signs of wear. So when I saw these super-cosy UGG Tasman Maxi Curly slippers at 30% off in the UGG Black Friday deals, I couldn't resist treating myself to a pair.

The UGG website says: 'We took the iconic Tasman and gave it a whole new look. Crafted with genuine sheepskin, the Tasman Maxi Curly is our current obsession'. Me too UGG, me too.

This is a double win as not only am I about to enjoy a shiny new pair, my son, who steals my current pair all the time, will become the proud owner of a slightly dishevelled second-hand pair with plenty of life left in them.

As an unashamed UGG super-fan, I can tell you UGG sales aren't unusual, but finding your size in stock - Tasman's particularly sell out when not on sale, so they go like hot cakes with any kind of discount. And this is one of the biggest savings I've seen on this type of footwear in some time now.

If you've also been thinking about buying some UGG boots, there's some unmissable deals on select styles too. Again, if you are interested in buying, waiting will only lead to disappointment.

UGG sale picks

UGG Goldenstar UGGbraid Clog £103.99 at UGG US Oh my gosh, I was so torn between the Goldenstar UGGbraid Clogs and the Tasmans as my new purchase. I have wanted a pair of these for such a long time, but the cosiness and everyday wear I'll get from the slippers clinched the deal. But I'll definitely be keeping my eye out for these in future sales - be quick, they sell fast! UGG Essential Mini Boot £106.99 at UGG US I bought my current UGG boots in New York well over a decade ago, and while they are still wearable, these Mini UGGs are very much on my radar. This is a fantastic price for such a popular product, so it's no surprise to see sizes are selling out quickly. The quality of this footwear is undeniable in their longevity, and while they are a pain to clean, they easily justify the initial investment - especially with discounts like this! UGG Classic Ultra Mini Chalet in Black £114 at Schuh High on my wishlist, these Classic Ultra Mini Chalet Boots from UGG look so great for winter. I can just imagine slipping my feet into the fur detailing, having it wrap around my ankles and never wanting to take them off. They also come in the most beautiful shade of beige, which I would go for every time if they were easier to clean.