Naomi Campbell's elevated denim and trainers ensemble is the party-ready ensemble we're using to inspire our new season
Jeans and trainers just had a makeover
As temperatures drop, our autumn capsule wardrobe is getting a swift update for the season ahead. And after seeing Naomi Campbell's latest party outfit, we're adding a denim jumpsuit to the top of our autumn outfit ideas list immediately.
Head-to-toe true blue style has been one of the biggest denim trends 2025 and is a great alternative when it comes to smart casual outfit ideas for an evening on the town. The supermodel wore a limited edition Sacai x Levi's denim jumpsuit to attend the prestigious launch of EE72, the new high fashion magazine helmed by her close friend Edward Enninful, former editor of British Vogue.
Naomi's denim ensemble is part of a capsule collection created between cult Japanese label Sacai and American denim brand Levi's. Elevating everyday classics with its unconventional and quirky style, the limited collection has already sold out in certain territories as it's snapped up by fashion insiders and denim enthusiasts alike.
Denim gets a party-ready makeover
If you're looking for a stylish and feminine alternative to your most comfortable jeans, then upgrading your denim to a jumpsuit is a quick and cool way to feel put together in this favoured fabric. The best jumpsuits can easily be dressed up to create a cool date night outfit too.
While Naomi Campbell's Sacai x Levi's jumpsuit comes with a high price tag, the good news is that her effortlessly cool look can easily be replicated on a budget. From denim brands such as Levi's and 7 For All Mankind to fashion favourites such as Zara and Mango, there's a denim jumpsuit for every budget and taste. For an autumn/winter colour trends 2025 update, swap summer's pale washes for a dark hue such as indigo - darker washes typically feel more polished and look smarter, making them even more versatile.
Shop the look
EXACT MATCH
Get your hands on a piece of supermodel style with this cool oversized jumpsuit from Sacai's collaboration with Levi's. Wear it with trainers or heels for added height.
With a cool zip detail, Mango's denim boilersuit ticks the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 for its utilitarian vibe. Dress up this laidback style with pumps and a red lip for insouciant cool.
Naomi's Alaia sunglasses may be sold out but this pair from Le Specs gives the designer pair a run for its money - the cat's eye shape and clear frame are both key sunglasses trends 2025.
EXACT MATCH
Naomi's footwear goes to show that you don't need to compromise on comfort to look cool. The supermodel finished her look with a pair of chunky dad sneakers from Asics.
Styling a jumpsuit may seem like a challenge, but there are several cool tips to take away from Naomi Campbell's outfit. The supermodel let her statement one piece do the talking, keeping her accessories pared back, with a pair of on-trend - and sold out - Alaia sunglasses as well as a stack of diamond tennis bracelets.
While these are definitely jewellery to invest in, we love how Campbell has mixed it with more affordable jewellery in the form of beaded bracelets, adding a splash of colour to her outfit.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Clearly ready for a night of partying, we can't help but be envious of her bright orange Asics sneakers. This athletic style is definitely one of the most comfortable trainers out there, proving that you don't have to sacrifice comfort to look good, even when you're the belle of the fashion week ball.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.