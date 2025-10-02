Naomi Campbell's elevated denim and trainers ensemble is the party-ready ensemble we're using to inspire our new season

As temperatures drop, our autumn capsule wardrobe is getting a swift update for the season ahead. And after seeing Naomi Campbell's latest party outfit, we're adding a denim jumpsuit to the top of our autumn outfit ideas list immediately.

Head-to-toe true blue style has been one of the biggest denim trends 2025 and is a great alternative when it comes to smart casual outfit ideas for an evening on the town. The supermodel wore a limited edition Sacai x Levi's denim jumpsuit to attend the prestigious launch of EE72, the new high fashion magazine helmed by her close friend Edward Enninful, former editor of British Vogue.

Naomi's denim ensemble is part of a capsule collection created between cult Japanese label Sacai and American denim brand Levi's. Elevating everyday classics with its unconventional and quirky style, the limited collection has already sold out in certain territories as it's snapped up by fashion insiders and denim enthusiasts alike.

Denim gets a party-ready makeover

If you're looking for a stylish and feminine alternative to your most comfortable jeans, then upgrading your denim to a jumpsuit is a quick and cool way to feel put together in this favoured fabric. The best jumpsuits can easily be dressed up to create a cool date night outfit too.

While Naomi Campbell's Sacai x Levi's jumpsuit comes with a high price tag, the good news is that her effortlessly cool look can easily be replicated on a budget. From denim brands such as Levi's and 7 For All Mankind to fashion favourites such as Zara and Mango, there's a denim jumpsuit for every budget and taste. For an autumn/winter colour trends 2025 update, swap summer's pale washes for a dark hue such as indigo - darker washes typically feel more polished and look smarter, making them even more versatile.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Styling a jumpsuit may seem like a challenge, but there are several cool tips to take away from Naomi Campbell's outfit. The supermodel let her statement one piece do the talking, keeping her accessories pared back, with a pair of on-trend - and sold out - Alaia sunglasses as well as a stack of diamond tennis bracelets.

While these are definitely jewellery to invest in, we love how Campbell has mixed it with more affordable jewellery in the form of beaded bracelets, adding a splash of colour to her outfit.

Clearly ready for a night of partying, we can't help but be envious of her bright orange Asics sneakers. This athletic style is definitely one of the most comfortable trainers out there, proving that you don't have to sacrifice comfort to look good, even when you're the belle of the fashion week ball.