Katie Holmes' must-have heeled espadrilles are on Amazon for 50% - a deal simply too good to miss

These designer espadrilles are an exceptional Prime Day bargain

Katie Holmes headshot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Molly Smith
By
published
inNews

Katie Holmes' go-to shoe brand is on Amazon, and with Prime Day's arrival, (16th & 17th July) these gorgeous wedge espadrilles are on sale for up to 50% off!

If you're on the lookout for stylish summery sandals then these wedge espadrilles from the Italian footwear brand Franco Sarto are an excellent choice. With a small wedge giving you just the right amount of height, and a padded insole, these are a brilliant wardrobe staple, and a great option too if you're on the hunt for comfortable wedding guest shoes.

In my opinion, Katie Holmes has impeccable taste, from her recent casual New York linen and ballet flats ensemble to her jaw-dropping double denim look, which had us rushing to buy denim waistcoats all too quick. She has a real knack for making refined fashion look elegant and cool, so when I saw that her favourite footwear brand was available on Amazon, I had to get in on the action!

woman walking across street in black trousers and cream jumper

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Holmes was spotted earlier this year in New York wearing the Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandal. She styled them with an Acne Studios Crew Neck Sweater and a Mansur Gavriel soft tote bag.

Shop Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrilles

flat lay of brown, black espadrilles exact match

Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Sandal - Black

I would style these with long skirts, tailored trousers or wide-leg jeans. This colour offers a refined yet glamorous feel, and certainly gives of quiet luxury.

flat lay of espadrille brown sandal
Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Sandal - Tan

Offering the same style but in a tan colour way, these wedge sandals are an excellent staple, perfect for adding a 70s flare to your summer capsule wardrobe.

flat lay of red sandal
Franco Sarto Red Espadrille Sandal - Orange Suede

In a bright orange suede, these sandals will bring a vibrant pop to your daytime and evening looks. And if you're wondering how to style bootcut jeans, then these shoes are the answer.

These espadrilles are made with summer in mind, and the thick strap around the toes and adjustable ankle strap provide both comfort and style, making them perfect for a range of activities, from going to the beach to attending outdoor weddings. I can already picture them looking fabulous with the best wedding guest dresses and a soft leather shoulder bag.

The brand Franco Sarto is so popular for its blend of Italian craftsmanship and modern design, offering stylish and comfortable footwear made with high-quality fabrics. Plus, are also eco-conscious which is a bonas too! Not only is this fantastic footwear brand on Amazon, but the best jeans on Amazon include picks from top brands including Levis, and Wrangler.

And more than a thousand shoppers agree with Holmes choice, giving these espadrilles outstanding reviews. Customers praise their comfortable fit and the fact that they can be styled with a variety of outfits. From finishing off a polished white jeans outfits, to pairing with a dark tailored blazer and trousers, these wedges are certain to elevate your attire.

They also offer a variety of footwear styles, from summery gladiator sandals to seasonal leather loafers, so if you're not in the market for sandals, they are worth considering for your other footwear pieces. And most of their styles are available to buy on Amazon right now too.

Shop Franco Sarto Sandals on Amazon

flat lay of brown wedge sandals

Franco Sarto Platform Wedge Sandal

Made from responsibly source leather, these platform sandals are another fantastic pick for the warmer months. Plus the gold metallic detailing adds an extra touch of sophistication.

flat lay of black sandal
Franco Sarto L-Greene Flat Sandal

These gladiator style sandals have a strappy minimal design that would pair beautifully with white linen trousers and a crisp white shirt.

flat lay of white sandals
Franco Sarto Women's L-Britney Sandal

Wedge espadrilles are a no brainer in summer, offering plenty of versatile styling options, and they are ideal for both evening and daywear.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

