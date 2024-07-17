Katie Holmes' must-have heeled espadrilles are on Amazon for 50% - a deal simply too good to miss

Katie Holmes' go-to shoe brand is on Amazon, and with Prime Day's arrival, (16th & 17th July) these gorgeous wedge espadrilles are on sale for up to 50% off!

If you're on the lookout for stylish summery sandals then these wedge espadrilles from the Italian footwear brand Franco Sarto are an excellent choice. With a small wedge giving you just the right amount of height, and a padded insole, these are a brilliant wardrobe staple, and a great option too if you're on the hunt for comfortable wedding guest shoes.

In my opinion, Katie Holmes has impeccable taste, from her recent casual New York linen and ballet flats ensemble to her jaw-dropping double denim look, which had us rushing to buy denim waistcoats all too quick. She has a real knack for making refined fashion look elegant and cool, so when I saw that her favourite footwear brand was available on Amazon, I had to get in on the action!

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Holmes was spotted earlier this year in New York wearing the Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandal. She styled them with an Acne Studios Crew Neck Sweater and a Mansur Gavriel soft tote bag.

Shop Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrilles

These espadrilles are made with summer in mind, and the thick strap around the toes and adjustable ankle strap provide both comfort and style, making them perfect for a range of activities, from going to the beach to attending outdoor weddings. I can already picture them looking fabulous with the best wedding guest dresses and a soft leather shoulder bag.

The brand Franco Sarto is so popular for its blend of Italian craftsmanship and modern design, offering stylish and comfortable footwear made with high-quality fabrics. Plus, are also eco-conscious which is a bonas too! Not only is this fantastic footwear brand on Amazon, but the best jeans on Amazon include picks from top brands including Levis, and Wrangler.

And more than a thousand shoppers agree with Holmes choice, giving these espadrilles outstanding reviews. Customers praise their comfortable fit and the fact that they can be styled with a variety of outfits. From finishing off a polished white jeans outfits, to pairing with a dark tailored blazer and trousers, these wedges are certain to elevate your attire.

They also offer a variety of footwear styles, from summery gladiator sandals to seasonal leather loafers, so if you're not in the market for sandals, they are worth considering for your other footwear pieces. And most of their styles are available to buy on Amazon right now too.