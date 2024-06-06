I want to know Katie Holmes' secret to making such a casual outfit look so sophisticated

Katie Holmes is always a source of style inspiration for me. Regularly attending the world's most prestigious fashion events, it's clear the actress has an avid interest in fashion. And with that interest comes talent – she always looks effortlessly chic.

But I what I particularly like about Katie is her ability to transform the most basic of items into such a stylish outfit. A lot of her everyday looks bring together similar items to those in my wardrobe, meaning I instantly relate to her style, and can often recreate her outfits quite easily - which is exactly what I'll be doing with her most recent ensemble.

Pictured in Soho, New York this week, the actress looked relaxed as she went about her day, stunning in a simple pair of wide legs trousers, grey scoop-neck vest top, black trench, (an absolutely beautiful) Toteme T-Lock leather clutch – and a simple pair of black Mary Janes (some of the best shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers) – completed the look.

Shop Katie's casual look

M&S Belted Longline Trench £79 at M&S It's not hard to see why this sophisticated black trench is selling fast at M&S. Double breasted front, epaulettes on the shoulders and button cuff straps, it's a classic that you'll reach for time and time again. The longline design, similar to Katie's, is another pull to this timeless piece. Tencel Linen Wide Leg Trousers £110 at GAP These wide-leg trousers from Banana Republic look cool, comfortable and ultra-chic. The high rise with relaxed fit trousers are made from a sustainably sourced fiber from responsibly-harvested trees. A super-versatile piece, the styling options with these are endless. Free People Leather Ballet Pumps £88 (£70.50) at asos These Free People ballet pumps are a summer capsule wardrobe staple. Working with everything from dresses to jeans and wide-leg trousers (a la Katie), these will not only look great – just look at those double straps – but they'll be super comfortable too.

Having one of the best designer bags to hand and being able to shop top end designer, as Katie can, obviously makes a difference. But the pieces she puts together are such basic staples, there will always be a quality, affordable high street alternative. Luckily for me I have a fashion expert to hand to point me in the direction of said items, and ask just how Katie achieves such effortless style.

woman&home fashion editor Caroline Parr says: "What I really love about Katie's style is how she mixes high street with high end. She might wear designer labels like Prada and Khaite, but she'll sprinkle in adidas trainers or a bargain buy from Mango.

"Banana Republic is something of a go-to for her, plus she's got a seriously enviable collection of denim and coats. It's proof that if you get some key basics in your capsule wardrobe spot on, you can update with new season pieces as you go.

"Her style is always relatable and she doesn't tend to pick many prints. More often she opts for elevated classics that are easy to recreate. And it works - I'm always keen to copy!"

For me, my everyday outfits get a lot less consideration than if I were to go to an event or out for the evening. But Katie's looks inspire me to be more considered with my everyday, not just for the aesthetic value, but for the know that taking that bit of extra time to feel put together' will work wonders for my confidence.