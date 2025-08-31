Julia Roberts just wore a way more practical version of Kate Middleton's go-to affordable footwear

There's so much to say about Julia Roberts' airport outfit for her arrival at the Venice Film Festival last week. Her tailored shorts are that flattering length that's eluded me all summer long, her chic Celine bag is fresh off the Spring 2026 runway and her Lapima sunglasses are even named after her. Oh, and that cardigan? The one that's emblazoned with the face of Luca Guadagnino, the director of the movie After the Hunt, in which Julia stars... well, it certainly shows Julia's fun side!

But it was her footwear that really caught my attention. In a nice nod to Italian brands, she wore a pair of Superga trainers. This won't be a new name to you - after all, Kate Middleton, Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Katie Holmes, and Princess Diana have all worn Supergas over the years, but these aren't the white canvas style you most often see. They're a fall-appropriate navy pair, which is perfect if you're anything like me and you find September a bit of a no man's land when it comes to shoes.

Too early for knee-high boots, but too risky weather-wise to wear your best white sneakers, these navy canvas shoes are spot on for the next few weeks. And don't make the mistake of thinking navy doesn't pair well with black. As Julia proves, navy and black are, contrary to popular belief, a very elegant pairing.

Navy will make a refreshing departure from the white sneakers you wear for the rest of the year, plus they are an easy way to help transition your wardrobe firmly into fall territory. Seasonal colours like burgundy, russet and on-trend butter yellow all work well with midnight blue, too.

I'm excited to see what else Julia will wear at the film festival, since she works with one of the most talented stylists in the business, Elizabeth Stewart. Not long after she arrived in town, Julia debuted the very first Versace look from new Chief Creative Officer, Dario Vitale, which consisted of a retro striped shirt and an oversized navy blazer, teamed with straight leg jeans and pointed pumps.