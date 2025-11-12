Struggling to style pink for autumn? Helen Skelton just gave us a masterclass in wearing the trending shade
Helen Skelton proves this colour is still on trend with a sharp pastel blazer and blush pink skirt outfit
Helen Skelton has us unpacking our pastels after sharing this gorgeous look on Instagram. Her pastel and blush pink look is one we usually associate with the summer months, but, when it comes to the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, pinky hues from pastel to antique rose are making an impact this season.
The perfect way to add some cheer to your autumn capsule wardrobes, Helen Skelton looked chic in a pastel pink blazer and tonally matching blush pink midi skirt, a great option for her stint presenting BBC Morning Live last week. The two shades of pink looked great together, with the pastel jacket lifting the look and providing lots of light, while the silky skirt added a softness to the structure blazer.
Delivering effortless glamour, Helen upped the trend even further by opting for a pair of chocolate-brown kitten-heel boots to finish off the look, proving just how well these two colours go together. It’s an autumn outfit idea we’re sure to be recreating.
Get Helen's Pastel Pink Look
Helen played around with different shades of pink to create a tonal pink outfit that really worked. This blush pink skirt is a great match for her midi. If you're wondering how to style a satin slip skirt, take notes from Helen and add a tailored element to add instant polish and a more androgynous feel to the floaty fabric.
The best knee-high boots will always have a home in your capsule wardrobe, and they're a great option for adding a little sass to satin skirts. In the trending hue of the season, chocolate brown, these boots are both practical and directional. The deep colour acts as a neutral, working brilliantly with tan, denim and cream hues, and many more.
An oversized fit gives this blazer a slightly different look to Helen's, but it also increases the versatility of the style. Layer over knitwear for a more casual finish; it's a great way of adding lightness to this season's classic, darker colour palette. To make this blazer feel a little dressier, why not switch out the buttons for something more sparkly.
With the same A-line shape as Helen's midi skirt, this satin skirt from Next is an easy-to-style staple you'll find yourself wearing with blazers, knitwear and t-shirts throughout the seasons. Wear with tights and boots for now, before switching to wearing it with your best white trainers, come late spring.
The rich burgundy of these faux leather ankle boots is so dark that they skew more chocolate brown than red, making them a great alternative to Helen's style. A pointed toe, sleek fit and stiletto heel only add to the similarities. The shorter leg style makes them easier to team with jeans too for added versatility.
Burgundy might be one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, but we’re vouching for pink hues as the perfect way to lighten the mood after seeing Helen’s look. Luxe, soft and slightly muted, the pastel tone might feel more summer-appropriate when paired with white accessories, but alongside Helen’s chocolate brown boots, the tone is easily transitioned into cooler months.
Pairing her tailored pastel blazer with blush pink skirt was a stroke of genius and provided a great style hack when you need some easy styling help. Pairing two different shades of the same colour together is a great way of highlighting your separates but keeping your look sharp and elegant.
The midi silhouette and satin fabrication of Helen's skirt offered a softer and more feminine finish to her well-tailored blazer and definitely gave the whole ensemble a more elegant finish.
Helen’s fans certainly loved her look, with one writing on Instagram, “Looking good in your colourful outfits.” While another hit home just how refreshing a bright and bold colour is in the autumn months by saying, “Always look good, but today’s outfit was outstanding.”
