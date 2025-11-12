Struggling to style pink for autumn? Helen Skelton just gave us a masterclass in wearing the trending shade

Helen Skelton has us unpacking our pastels after sharing this gorgeous look on Instagram. Her pastel and blush pink look is one we usually associate with the summer months, but, when it comes to the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, pinky hues from pastel to antique rose are making an impact this season.

The perfect way to add some cheer to your autumn capsule wardrobes, Helen Skelton looked chic in a pastel pink blazer and tonally matching blush pink midi skirt, a great option for her stint presenting BBC Morning Live last week. The two shades of pink looked great together, with the pastel jacket lifting the look and providing lots of light, while the silky skirt added a softness to the structure blazer.

Delivering effortless glamour, Helen upped the trend even further by opting for a pair of chocolate-brown kitten-heel boots to finish off the look, proving just how well these two colours go together. It’s an autumn outfit idea we’re sure to be recreating.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Get Helen's Pastel Pink Look

Burgundy might be one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, but we’re vouching for pink hues as the perfect way to lighten the mood after seeing Helen’s look. Luxe, soft and slightly muted, the pastel tone might feel more summer-appropriate when paired with white accessories, but alongside Helen’s chocolate brown boots, the tone is easily transitioned into cooler months.

Pairing her tailored pastel blazer with blush pink skirt was a stroke of genius and provided a great style hack when you need some easy styling help. Pairing two different shades of the same colour together is a great way of highlighting your separates but keeping your look sharp and elegant.

The midi silhouette and satin fabrication of Helen's skirt offered a softer and more feminine finish to her well-tailored blazer and definitely gave the whole ensemble a more elegant finish.

Helen’s fans certainly loved her look, with one writing on Instagram, “Looking good in your colourful outfits.” While another hit home just how refreshing a bright and bold colour is in the autumn months by saying, “Always look good, but today’s outfit was outstanding.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors