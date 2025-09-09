One of last year's most viral jackets is back, and we've found the lookalike that will save you over £2000

There’s no staple quite so important to an autumn capsule wardrobe as a cosy, autumnal jacket. As the summer disappears and cooler climes set in, we’re finding ourselves spoilt for choice when it comes to stylish autumn outerwear, with high street and designer stores alike bringing us everything from faux-fur jackets, parkas and car coats, which make great trench coat alternatives.

Returning refreshed for a second outing, Toteme’s leather-trimmed shearling jacket was one of the biggest coat trends of last year, so we're pleased to see it making a comeback for a second season. With luxe tactile fabric and chic buckle detailing, this coat costs £2,160, making it a seriously luxe investment.

But, if you’re shopping on a budget, there’s a similar style you can pick up from the high street for less than £30. H&M’s teddy jacket shares a lot of similarities with Toteme’s viral autumn outerwear and is just as stylish and wearable, but with the bonus of a budget-friendly price tag.

Shop H&M’s Toteme Jacket Lookalike

Toteme and H&M's iteration of this style features chic contrasting trims that make them wearable over almost any autumn outfit idea. With both designs available in cream, they're equally practical, cosy and elegant, and it's unsurprising that this silhouette was such a big hitter last year. In fact, we're thrilled to see it back again, something that feels quite unusual in the fashion world.

And while they have their differences, both jackets have hip-grazing hemlines, simple round necklines and oversized boxy silhouettes that allow for optimal layering of your best knitwear underneath. Textured shearling fabric creates a statement feel for both, while the cream tone keeps everything feeling versatile and wearable across occasions. But there are a handful of differences between the two styles, as the over £2,000 price difference suggests.

Toteme’s design features real shearling and has 100% leather details contrasting against the metallic details of the clasps, giving a luxe look and a warm but breathable finish. The H&M piece, on the other hand, is made from polyester and therefore lacks the breathability and warmth, and misses out on that high-level look. Similarly, the metal closures and faux leather detailing on the H&M piece is dark brown, as opposed to the jet black, real leather of the Toteme piece, which creates such a striking contrast.

Despite their differences, the H&M iteration is a great way of getting the look without the price tag, and unless you're looking for a designer investment buy, the H&M design, for early autumn does tick a lot of style boxes. But, thanks to the styles popularity, there are a number of high street brands that have released similar jackets too.

Shop more Toteme Jacket Lookalikes for Autumn

Next Ecru Cream Borg Duffle Fleece Jacket £82 at Next The boxy shape of this Borg fleece jacket with faux-leather details gives it an uncannily similar look to Toteme's jacket, with a tall collar making it differ slightly but adding a warm and cosy finish. M&S Faux Fur Buckle Trim Coat £75 at M&S The metal clasps, faux-fur fabric and boxy fit of this jacket make it a great alternative to Toteme's coat - especially if you're a fan of black wardrobe staples. This is new on the M&S site at the moment and is sure to sell out quickly. Oasis Funnel Neck Shealing Coat £89 at Debenhams Extra faux-leather details give this jacket such a luxe look, with the funnel neck adding a warmer finish that means this design could rival the best winter coats for added longevity. A little more coat than jacket, this design adds a twist on the designer piece whilst echoing some of the core styling.

One of the most iconic jacket styles of last season, if you invested in the real thing or a lookalike this time last year, then you're ahead of the fashion game, and it's time to get that beauty back out, dusted off and back into your outfit rotations.

Whether you go for the real deal or save yourself a couple of thousand pounds and try a low-risk lookalike, there is no doubt that the fashion crowd have taken this look to heart, and it's easy to see why.

Sleek, unfussy, but with just enough detail to make it stand out, this versatile, neutral design will pep up anything in your autumn wardrobe, quietly delivering a runway-worthy finish to every look.