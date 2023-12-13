Best Christmas party outfits for women over 50, according to a 50-something style expert

If you're looking for the best Christmas party outfits for women over 50, you've come to the right place. A season packed full of social engagements, we asked a 50-something fashion editor to share her style tips for approaching the festive period with style and confidence.

The shops might be full of glitzy dresses, but if you're not even sure about where to start, deciding on a Christmas party outfit can be incredibly stressful - regardless of age. A great starting point is to go through past outfits, either in real life or via pictures and select the looks that made you feel great. Use these silhouettes as a starting point for your quest. Next think about colour, print and fabrication, as these will play both into comfort and how you come across on the night.

Personal Stylist and Content Creator Claire Hall says. “I am a firm believer in dopamine dressing, so choose an outfit that makes you feel your most fabulous! That said, it is important to not veer too far away from your usual style otherwise you'll end up not feeling yourself and that can have a disastrous effect on your confidence.” She continues. “I love to wear jumpsuits and my go-to party outfit will always be an elevated jumpsuit with a wide leg. Brands like Phase Eight and Next offer fantastic party jumpsuits each season.”

Best Christmas party outfits for women over 50

The ideal outfit for a woman over 50 to wear to a Christmas party will both look great and feel comfortable. This will boost your confidence and allow you to relax and enjoy the celebrations. Whether it’s a flattering jumpsuit or one of the best cocktail dresses you can be confident you’ll have something to wear when those invitations arrive. Over 50 Fashion Editor Julie Player has picked 6 outfits that fit the bill.

1. BEST OFFICE PARTY OUTFIT FOR WOMEN OVER 50

Celebrating with your colleagues is a fun way to let off steam after a busy year, but finding the right outfit that will impress while remaining appropriate can be tricky. The answer to nailing the best Christmas party outfits for women over 50 is to elevate your daytime look with a couple of key party pieces. Luckily there are lots of autumn/winter fashion trends 2023 that can be adapted to suit both. Try a pair of wide leg trousers which you can wear with trainers and a white shirt for a smart/casual office look and then switch to a pair of metallic shoes and add a trophy jacket for the evening event.

2. BEST OUTFIT FOR FAMILY CELEBRATIONS FOR WOMEN OVER 50

“Every year the whole family get together and celebrate and we love any excuse to dress up” says freelance fashion editor Julie Player. “Growing up my sister and I got to choose a new dress every year especially for the occasion and I still get an excited buzz when I find the perfect outfit for our family gatherings. I love finding the best Christmas jumpers but avoid anything too gimmicky instead choosing a cosy knit with some added embellishment.” Separates are a good option for building multiple outfits. Festive jumpers work just as well with jeans and boots for boxing day dog walks.

Aspiga Beaded Handbag View at Aspiga RRP: £100 | Made in India, this artisan bag is a statement piece that will work for special occasions throughout the year. Made from glass beads that are fully recyclable and coloured using natural dyes, the intricate design will pick up plenty of light. Yumi Sequin Bow Jumper View at Silk Fred RRP: £50 | One of the best jumpers for Christmas, this soft navy knit is a flattering choice for all skin tones and the bow trim adds a festive touch without being too cheesy! Team with your Xmas pyjamas as an option to wear on Christmas morning. John Lewis Sequin Skirt View at John Lewis RRP: £65 | Perfect for showing off an hourglass figure, this midi-length pencil skirt will skim your curves without clinging. French tuck your jumper or blouse to accentuate your waist. The sparkle makes it naturally party-ready.

3. BEST OUTFIT FOR A GALA DINNER FOR WOMEN OVER 50

When deciding on the best special occasion outfits for woman over 50 consider wearing a bold colour that will stand out in a sea of little black dresses. Bright colours are perfect for making a statement and showing off your personality. Try hiring your gown or learn to sell clothes online on sites such as Vinted or Ebay after the event as an affordable solution. Go for a style that shows off your best assets. Wrap dresses will flatter every figure type and there are many eveningwear versions on the high street this Christmas that give A-lister style without breaking the bank.

Phase Eight Amily Sequin Maxi Dress View at Phase Eight RRP: £219 | With long blouson sleeves and a waist-cinching tie belt this dress is perfect for a black-tie event. The wrap front creates a deep V which helps to elongate your silhouette. Also available in petite fitting and an alternative silver shade. Next Stone Statement Necklace View at Next RRP: £22 | Add an extra element of glamour with this short necklace that will re-vitalise a classic tuxedo for women or turn a daytime white tee into an evening ensemble. Costume jewellery helps to pack a punch and can be found inexpensively on the high street. Mulberry Amberley Clutch Bag View at Mulberry RRP: £695 | The best Mulberry bags make an excellent investment (and Christmas gift) and this gold evening bag is a forever piece. With a detachable strap, this style works both as a clutch or on the shoulder and is available in six colourways.

4. BEST DRESS OUTFIT FOR WOMEN OVER 50

To find the best Christmas party dress, it's important to identify which areas of your silhouette you want to highlight, and work around drawing attention to that area. Wrap dresses are universally flattering but there are lots of other complimentary designs to consider. Empire line styles that swing from under the bust are great for skimming over a midriff, while a shorter hemline will show off your legs. Patterns play an important part too, an all-over busy print generally helps to glide over your silhouette, although a placement print or added embellishment can help draw the eye to the areas you want to highlight.

Monsoon Lia Star Print Dress View at Monsoon RRP: £150 | Described as being ‘straight out of a scene from Saturday Night Fever” this show-stopping dress will be perfect for twirling around the dancefloor. Finishing just above the knee it will work with sheer tights and over-the-knee boots, one of the key autumn/winter boot trends 2023. Jones Bootmaker Lilyana Over The Knee Boots View at Jones Bootmaker RRP: £180 | These elegant pull-on boots have a sturdy stacked heel for increased stability compared to stilettos. They will work with dresses or over skinny jeans and a slouchy jumper. The heels may not be suitable for everyday wear but are ideal for parties and will add inches to your height. Betty & Biddy Seeing Stars Hoop Earrings View at Betty & Biddy RRP: £16 | Gold-plated and embellished with tiny diamante stones these affordable mini hoop earrings will work for both day and evening events and would be a great addition to any jewellery box. Wear them with your hair up or tucked behind your ears to truly show them off.

5. BEST CO-ORD OUTFIT FOR WOMEN OVER 50

Opting for a co-ordinating top and bottom set that can be worn together or separately with other items in your capsule wardrobe is a great way to achieve multiple outfit options. There are many co-ords to choose from this season with a relaxed aesthetic that's perfect for a drinks party or wearing for a trip to the theatre. Look out for sequinned trousers with matching tops that give the appearance of a jumpsuit and look great with dressy flats. If you prefer heels and are looking for the most comfortable shoes for women over 50, try platforms. “Comfortable heels to dance the night away in actually do exist,” says Claire. “I'm a big fan of Esska who make fabulous platform heels in an array of metallic colours.”

JD Williams Joanna Hope Satin Sequin Top View at JD Williams RRP: £65 | Covered in a delicate floral sequin design this matching top and trouser (£75) set is as comfortable as a pair of pyjamas. The top has flattering ¾ length sleeves for upper arm coverage and the trousers have side pockets and an elasticated waist for comfort. Wear loose or tuck in to define your waistline. Oliver Bonas Mirri Sunburst & Star Pendant Necklace View at Oliver Bonas RRP: £26 | A delicate chain necklace that has an eye-catching pendant to draw the eye towards your face and neckline, this piece of jewellery will add elegance to a classic black outfit. It will also make a luxury Christmas gift for those who love to add sparkle. The chunkier chain helps this to feel thoroughly modern too. Esska Valerie Gold Leather High Heel Sandals View at Oliver Bonas RRP: £160 | Esska are a small London-based brand that has built a reputation for designing shoes that combine good looks with comfort and have grown a loyal following of customers who appreciate the combination. Try these heeled sandals with sparkly socks for an added festive feel.

6. BEST TROUSER OUTFIT FOR WOMEN OVER 50

Invest in a pair of tuxedo style trousers that you can use as the basis of many evening outfit combinations. This traditional menswear style looks sleek and understated when worn as a suit with a matching jacket but can be teamed with a more glamorous sequinned blazer and heels for a dressy event. Make your legs look longer by choosing a high-waisted style and balance out a fuller bust or broader shoulders with a wide leg design.

Mint Velvet Black Satin Wide Trousers View at Mint Velvet RRP: £149 | The clean lines and simple style of these elegant evening trousers offer a flattering fit and pared-back look that you will reach for time and time again. These are available in 3 leg lengths and have a matching cropped tuxedo jacket if you are after the full suit look. M&S Tailored Sequin Single Breasted Blazer View at M&S RRP: £85 | There are lots of sequin blazers in the shops but this one stands out from the crowd. With it’s ombre shaded design the tiny sequins take on a liquid effect that looks luxurious and expensive. The clever shading also works to draw the eye upwards and adds a flattering glow to your face. Next Sequin Point Toe Slingback Heels View at Next RRP: £42 | With added Forever Comfort™ technology in the padded footbed these heels are perfect for parties, especially if you are looking for top-to-toe bling. You may want to pop a pair flats or trainers in your bag though if you're not jumping in a cab for the journey home.

What to look for in a Christmas party outfit for women over 50

Investing in evening wear that will look good for years to come makes financial sense. Classic items from your capsule wardrobe can be elevated with key party pieces.

Woman&home fashion director Paula Moore says: “I try to invest in quality basics like a great pair of black trousers that I can wear for the day and then add a sequinned blazer and high heels for an evening out. For a big event I will look at designer dress rentals too and go for something that makes a statement” When it comes to party dressing for woman over 50 our experts agree that the outfit must feel as good as it looks. “Comfort is non-negotiable. You must feel comfortable and be able to 'party' in your clothes otherwise you just won’t be happy. Tight waistbands, scratchy sequins and too much frou-frou are a no-no for me.” Paula adds. “There’s nothing worse than a strapless bra that slips down or shoes that you can’t dance in.” Finding an outfit that looks fabulous and feels comfortable may seem like an impossible task, but there are lots of options that tick both boxes. Look out for sequinned trousers with an elasticated waist or dresses to hide a tummy that are floaty and made from a lightweight fabric if you are planning to make the most of the Christmas buffet. Think about the best party underwear for woman over 50, and the best shapewear options that will enhance your figure and increase your confidence.

Our experts:

Paula Moore Social Links Navigation Fashion Director Currently Group Fashion Director at Future Publishing, Paula Moore has been in the fashion industry for over 30 years. Overseeing the fashion pages for Woman and Home, Simply Woman and Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat magazines.