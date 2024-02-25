The best-ever looks from Cannes Film Festival: 32 iconic red carpet moments

The most iconic red carpet fashion can be found at Cannes Film Festival. Since its inaugural ceremony in 1946, the annual celebration of film in the south of France has played host to some of the world's most stylish A-listers. From flowing gowns to sleek dresses, the stunning ensembles on display are a highlight of the cinematic calendar.

Cannes has been prominent, alongside the Oscars and the BAFTAs, as a showcase for the most breathtaking celebrity outfits in showbiz history. While some of the most prestigious big-screen creations received their glittering unveiling at the event, the stars in attendance always put their best sartorial foot forward - resulting in stunning, head-turning ensembles that have stood the test of time.

From Sienna Miller's kite-inspired Valentino to Anne Hathaway's white Armani, and Angelina Jolie's green Max Aria to Kate Moss' vintage Halston, we've rounded up the most memorable Cannes dresses from over the years. So, whether you are set to mingle on the red carpet anytime soon or not, be inspired for the next time you're after eveningwear with the wow factor...

The best-ever looks at Cannes Festival

Rihanna in sweeping Dior

Rihanna was a vision in white at Cannes in 2017. The singer wore a sweeping Dior gown - complete with a dramatic opera cape - which she paired with a sleek up-do. She kept her accessories cool, in the form of stunning Chopard jewellery and a pair of micro sunglasses.

Carla Bruni in a sleek halterneck

Bringing Parisian chic to the red carpet, Carla Bruni wowed in a slinky chocolate brown gown - featuring halterneck-style straps and elegant gathering at the waist - at the event in 1998. The actress added sparkle in the form of a chunky diamond necklace.

Elizabeth Hurley in strapless leopard print

Elizabeth Hurley attended Cannes in 1997 alongside her then-partner Hugh Grant. The model turned heads in a strapless leopard print dress, and finished off her look with a bouncy blow-dry and a small black handbag.

Amal Clooney in lemon-yellow Versace

We loved the soft lemon-yellow shade that Amal Clooney wore to Cannes in 2016, which she attended alongside her husband George Clooney. The lawyer stepped out in a one-shouldered gown by Versace, which featured a small train and side split.

Angelina Jolie in flowing green

Angelina Jolie was radiant in green at Cannes in 2008. The actress, who was pregnant at the time with twins, wowed in a flowing gown by Max Azria. She finished off her look with voluminous waves and glowy make-up.

Sienna Miller in playful Valentino

There was no missing Sienna Miller at Cannes in 2015. The actress' edgy style was on full display in a colourful Valentino halterneck-style dress, featuring an eye-catching 'kite' motif, which she paired with a relaxed up-do and minimal jewellery.

Kirsten Dunst in embroidered Valentino

Kirsten Dunst commanded attention at Cannes in 2016. The actress looked every bit the leading Hollywood lady in a strapless gown by Valentino, which featured intricate embroidery. She finished off the classic ensemble with a sweeping up-do and berry-pink lip.

Cate Blanchett in monochrome Louis Vuitton

Cannes is an event where many stars choose to push the boundaries of fashion. Cate Blanchett turned heads in a monchrome ensemble at the film festival in 2023, with the actress' long-sleeved Louis Vuitton gown - featuring cut-out detailing and a simple train - creating a striking silhouette.

Sharon Stone in fairytale Dolce & Gabbana

Sharon Stone pulled out all the stops for her appearance at Cannes in 2021. The actress stunned in a sweeping blue off-shoulder gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured floral detailing and a voluminous skirt. She accessorsed with smokey eye make-up and statement diamond earrings.

Princess Diana in blue chiffon

Even royalty has graced the Cannes red carpet and some of the most magnificent royal gowns were premiered there. In 1987, Princess Diana attended the event wearing a regal Catherine Walker design - which comprised of a floaty blue strapless dress and matching scarf. She finished off the chiffon ensemble with statement earrings and a pair of metallic-effect heels.

Jennifer Aniston in sparkly Versace

Jennifer Aniston looked chic as she posed for the cameras at Cannes in 2004 alongside then-partner Brad Pitt. The actress dazzled in a sparkly white halterneck-style gown by Versace, which she paired with her trademark sleek locks.

Chloë Sevigny in a Miu Miu mini

While most A-listers tend to opt for a longer hemline at Cannes, Chloë Sevigny decided to mix things up with a mini-dress at the film festival in 2019. The actress stunned in a fuschia pink design by Miu Miu, which featured scalloped edging and a statement black bow on one shoulder.

Kate Moss in red Halston

When it comes to red carpet fashion, Kate Moss seemingly gets it right every time. In 2016, the model shone in a red one-shouldered vintage Halston gown, which she paired with a sleek up-do, small black clutch bag, silver jewellery and black open-toed heels.

Anne Hathaway in white Armani

All eyes were on Anne Hathaway at Cannes in 2022. The actress stunned in a white off-shoulder column dress by Armani, which featured a micro cut-out at the waist and a flowing train. She kept her hair sleek and finished off the chic look with an eye-catching Bulgari necklace.

Andie Macdowell in sparkly Versace

Andie McDowell caused a stir at Cannes in 2021 when she unveiled her natural silver hair on the red carpet. The actress perfectly paired her grey locks, styled in a relaxed up-do, with a one-shouldered white Versace gown - which featured sparkly embellishment. She accessorised with a bright red lip and a silver clutch bag.

Bella Hadid in black Schiaparelli

One of the most memorable Cannes looks of all time came with Bella Hadid's appearance at the film festival in 2021. The model wore a sleek black long-sleeved Schiaparelli dress, which featured a gold necklace that covered her chest area. She finished off the striking look with a slicked-back bun and dewy make-up.

Naomi Campbell in cut-out Valentino

Naomi Campbell shone in Valentino at Cannes in 2023. The model stepped out onto the red carpet in a flowing red and pink gown, which featured cut-out detailing at the front and a dramatic train. She finished off the head-turning look with silver jewellery and red heels.

Monica Bellucci in black Dior

You can't go wrong with a black dress, as Monica Bellucci proved at Cannes in 2019. The actress wowed on the red carpet in a classic A-line gown, which she accessorised with glossy locks, a simple black shrug and a statement diamond and emerald 'serpent' necklace by Cartier.

Diane Kruger in silver sequins

Diane Kruger's metallic dress at Cannes in 2022 might be one of our favourites. The actress posed on the red carpet alongside her partner, the actor Norman Reedus, in a silver sequinned strapless gown by AMI. She accessorised the stunning frock, which featured an oversized bow at the back, with sparkly Mach & Mach heels.

Lupita Nyong'o in feathered Dior

Looking every bit the leading lady, Lupita Nyong'o dazzled as she attended Cannes in 2018. The actress wore a white sleeveless Dior gown, which featured a netted bodice and feathered skirt. She finished off the look with silver drop-down earrings and a berry lip.

Marion Cotillard in sparkly Armani

Marion Cotillard sparkled in a head-turning Armani gown at Cannes in 2017. The actress' strapless dress featured a plunging neckline and side thigh split. She finished off the look with smokey eye make-up and a statement silver necklace.

Emma Watson in monochrome Chanel

Chanel is a go-to for the chicest red carpet style, and Emma Watson looked every bit the Hollywood star at Cannes in 2013 in a monochrome design from the iconic fashion house. The actress wowed in a sleek dress, which featured a strappy black bodice and white skirt, and accessorised with a relaxed up-do.

Julianne Moore in green Dior

Julianne Moore stunned in Dior at Cannes in 2019. The actress stepped onto the red carpet in an off-shoulder flowing emerald green gown, featuring elegant gathering and a small train, which she paired with glowy make-up and statement silver jewellery.

Rosamund Pike in pleated Dior

There was no missing Rosamund Pike at Cannes in 2021. The actress wowed in a short-sleeved red Dior design, which featured striking pleating throughout and sheer detailing. She finished off the elegant look with a pair of heeled nude shoes.

Viola Davis in glamorous Valentino

Viola Davis stunned on the red carpet at Cannes in 2023. The actress commanded attention in a white one-shouldered gown by Valentino, which came with a dramatic silver feathered cape. She finished off the glamorous look with glowy make-up.

Blake Lively in blue Versace

Bringing a dash of colour to the Cannes red carpet in 2016, Blake Lively wowed in a blue Versace gown. The actress - who was pregnant with her second child at the time - dazzled in the sparkly one-shouldered design, which featured a side split and flowing train.

Priyanka Chopra in dramatic layering

Priyanka Chopra pulled out all the stops at Cannes in 2019. The actress was the epitome of ethereal beauty in a white strapless gown by Georges Hobeika, which featured a voluminous layered skirt. She finished off the breathtaking look with stunning silver jewellery.

Nicole Kidman in lacy Valentino

In a classic Cannes look, Nicole Kidman turned heads on the red carpet of the film festival in 2013 in a beautiful Valentino design. The actress' short-sleeved gown featured an elegant high neck, and intricate lacy detailing. She accessorised with a sleek up-do and dark berry lip.

Kendall Jenner in a Giambattista Valli mini

Kendall Jenner wore the perfect party dress to Cannes in 2017. The model stepped out in an eye-catching Giambattista Valli one-shouldered mini-dress, which featured elegant gathering and a dramatic train. She gave the look a twist with a pair of nude socks and strappy silver heels.

Julia Roberts in black Armani

It wouldn't be Cannes without an appearance from Julia Roberts. The actress looked chic at the film festival in 2016 in a black off-shoulder gown by Armani, which featured elegant ruching. She wore her hair in a bouncy blow-dry and accessorised with a statement necklace.

Penelope Cruz in a ruffled Dior number

Penelope Cruz wowed in a lemon-yellow gown at Cannes in 2006. The actress' strapless Dior design featured sparkly ruffled detailing and a flowing skirt. She wore her hair in a wavy bob and finished off the elegant look with glowy make-up.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in black Valentino

We loved Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's black gown at Cannes in 2023. The model stepped onto the red carpet in a one-sleeved design by Valentino, which featured cut-out detailing, a side split and an oversized white bow at the hip. She finished off the look with a sleek up-do and black heels.