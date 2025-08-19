Security approved: The beauty products you can - and can’t - pack in your hand luggage

We've all been there, frantically last minute packing for the airport to be all of a sudden left googling 'does mascara count as a liquid' when we get to our toiletry bags. Or worse, being held up at security because we didn't realise lip balm counted as a liquid.

Well, whether you're trying to pack your holiday beauty essentials with a hand luggage-only allowance, or just want to know what you can keep on your side for your journey, we've got all the info.

From whether your lipstick and best mascara count as a liquid, to if you're allowed pack hair straighteners in your hand luggage, we've got all your onboard packing questions answered.

What beauty products can you pack in your hand luggage? All your questions, answered

Whether you're confused about what to put in your liquids bag or unsure which sharps (if any) you're allowed to pack, we've got all your beauty hand luggage queries answered here...

First, what are the general rules around packing liquids in hand luggage?

The rules around what you can take in your hand luggage can vary across different airports and locations, so we recommend erring on the cautious side, as what you're allowed to take on your outbound journey may not be allowed when you head back home.

According to gov.uk, when it comes to liquids: "At most airports, you cannot take liquids in containers larger than 100ml through security. This still applies if the container is only part full."

While not required at all airports, most airports will ask you to pack "liquid containers in a separate, transparent bag". And as liquids bags tend to be limited to one per person, this can make packing tricky.

We have all the tips below to help your liquids packing be as seamless as possible...

Is mascara considered a liquid when flying?

Yes, mascara is considered a liquid when flying. Luckily, mascaras don't hold much liquid in their tubes, so most will be less than 10ml, a huge way off the 100ml travel allowance.

However, it does mean that mascaras need to be included in your clear liquids bag if you want to take it as part of your hand luggage.

Is lipstick considered a liquid when flying?

Excitingly, lipstick is actually not considered a liquid when flying, so you won't have to worry about fitting it in your clear liquids bag.

However, this only applies to solid lipsticks. Any lipsticks that come in liquid or gloss form will have to be packed in the clear liquids bag.

Can you take hair straighteners in hand luggage?

This can be a tricky one when it comes to packing, but the short answer is, yes, you can pack hair straighteners in your hand luggage. However, sometimes it may depend on the type of straightener.

Most wired hair straighteners can be packed in hand luggage, however, some cordless straighteners may need to be checked, as it all depends on the type of battery within the tool. Some cordless straighteners will come with flight-ready features that you need to activate when taking on a plane, like the Dyson Corrale that has a little tab needs to pulled out.

To be on the safe side, it's always best to check the specific tool you're thinking of packing.

Does roll-on deodorant count as a liquid when flying?

Roll-on deodorant can be tricky when it comes to hand luggage, as how you have to pack it really depends on what type of roll-on deodorant.

If it's a solid roll-on deodorant stick, it can be packed in hand luggage with no need to worry about the size or popping in a liquids bag. However, if it's a liquid roll-on deodorant - i.e. one that dispenses through a rollerball or the like - then it will need to be included in your clear liquids bag and be no more than 100ml.

Can you pack a razor in hand luggage?

When it comes to razors, it really depends on the type of razor you're taking.

According to gov.uk, fixed-cartridge razor blades (disposable razors) are allowed in hand luggage, while Gatwick Airport states that "razors where the blade is fully and permanently enclosed and razor cartridges are allowed in hand luggage."

Razor brand, Estrid, adds "Razors can be a little bit tricky, because whether you’re allowed to bring your razor or not depends on what kind of razor it is. You’re allowed to bring cartridge razors, such as our Estrid one. These are the kind where the cartridge can be detached from the handle, but the blades are anchored in the cartridge. Disposable razors are also okay to bring, while safety razors and straight razors are a big no-no as you can detach the blade."

If you're unsure about the guidelines or want to play it safe, stick to checked luggage for your razor. Or if you're travelling hand luggage only, grab one at the airport once you're past security.

Can you pack nail scissors in hand luggage?

Surprisingly, you actually can pack nail scissors in your hand luggage. Although, it's important to keep in mind the size of any blade that you pack.

According to gov.uk, any blade that you pack in your hand luggage must be below 6cm in length - so it's worth getting your measuring tape out to check!

If you want to be safe, maybe stick to hold luggage for any scissors, although if you're travelling hand luggage only, small scissors should be fine. Alternatively, you could always grab a pair at the shop after going through security.

What if your product is measured in grams?

While liquids of 100ml or less are allowed to be packed in hand luggage, it can be confusing if your product is measured in grams instead.

Luckily, airports accept up to 100g as well - so it's an easy fix!