From chic updos to her signature smokey eye, these are Victoria Beckham's best beauty looks over the years

From her years in the Spice Girls to starting a fashion and beauty empire, Victoria Beckham has been on the scene for years.

Across that time, we've seen the pop star turned fashion designer turned owner of the very chic and very reliable Victoria Beckham Beauty brand (that our beauty team uses daily) experiment with many beauty looks.

But while we've seen hair styles ranging from textured pixie haircut, to sleek bob to very long and sometimes even blonde, it's her smokey eye, black eyeliner and nude lip that has become her signature makeup look.

So whether it's a twist on her go-to makeup look you want to see or inspo for your next hair salon visit, here are all of Victoria Beckham's best beauty looks over the years.

Victoria Beckham's best beauty looks over the years

Top-knot chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A great solution for those days when you want to look stylish and professional but want your hair out of your face, this simple but casual-looking top knot is elevated by the face-framing sections left loose at the front.

Warm Champagne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look was all about the warmth for Victoria, with a pretty simple nude brown base that focuses on chestnut and terracotta hues to match her loose, wavy locks. We love how she adds a touch of glam with the pop of sparkly Champagne on the eyelids.

Wavy updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

VB loves an updo, but rather than going slicked back, she added a casual summery feel to this look with a wavy section flowing down one side of her face. Paired with her signature smokey eye and light nude lip, it's a chic option for when you want something fun.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sweeping glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A hair and makeup combo that is stunning for an evening out, this styling is a really lovely way to add some dimension to mostly straight hair. Sweeping around her neck from one side to the other with the very soft curls at the ends, it's a great way to show off the hair's glossy finish.

Smokey, sparkly and smudged

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria is known for her signature smokey eye look, but this application is a nice twist on that, with a soft smudge that creates an almost undone, edgy finish. The pop of silver sparkle adds a fun touch of glam.

Lashes Lashes Lashes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a warm, glowy base of face makeup, this look is really all about the lashes. Quite an out-there, unique look, the individual lash clumps create a dramatic feathered look, drawing attention to the inner corner, mid spot and outer wing to create the impression of bigger eyes.

Underground Mediterranean

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look of opposites, this blends soft and warm with dark and sleek. The terracotta lip, brown blush and full-body tan bring that warmth that is overlaid with the darkness of the thick, bold, black liner, feathered brows and sleek hair.

Wispy and whimsical

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A fairytale fashion look if we ever did see one, the wispy face-framing tendrils, loose updo and soft hair finish give this look a romantic feel, while the slight peach of the satiny nude lip adds a fashionable feel.

00s updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love a throwback hair look and this updo is screaming 00s with bouffant-looking styling at the crown and the very lightweight straight tendrils coming down to frame the face. A great style to complement the smokey eye and touch of silver sparkle, too.

Parisian sparkle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

VB elevates her signature smokey eye in this look with a generous hit of sparkly eyeshadow. Applying not just on her lid but underneath the lower lash line as well as on the wing, she adds some glam to the Parisian-looking updo and wispy tendrils.

Bringing back the quiff

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A style that was big in the 00s, the quiff once reigned supreme for hair looks both dressy and casual. Here, Victoria is bringing back with a more relaxed and elegant twist that features a smaller, gentle sweeping back off the face and a smooth, low quiff.

Casual pony chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A seriously underrated hairstyle, a mid-height ponytail adds a stylish but elegant and understated finish to any look. A great way to keep hair out of the face for a busy event and to show off any length in the hair, we think this one should be opted for more often.

Sultry evening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria is known for loving a smokey eye look at any time of day, but we love how she changes it up for the evening here with a heavy smudging of black along the lower lash line for extra impact. Pairing it with very light face makeup, a nude lip and loose flicked tendrils around the face, it's a perfect sultry evening look for a black tie event.

Playful pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

VB is not one to shy away from an updo, often wearing a pony or some sort of bun. Here, she adds a playful feel to her look, wearing a mid to low pony with very loose and thick tendrils at the side, almost with an impression that she's just swept it up in a rush. It gives a casual feel but still looks great - win-win.

00s all over

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throwing it back to one of Victoria's most iconic styles, for the popstar, the 00s meant tapping into all of the current looks of the time, with long locks donning blonde highlights and the very popular at the time long, square French nail manicure. We love the (very slightly) retro blush look here too, with the lower placement and classic rosy hue.

Business-meets-casual updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A go-to hairstyle for Meghan Markle when she's out and about attending events and engagements, this business-meets-casual is ideal for those packed calendar days when you want to look stylish but on the professional side. The tight but messy bun says business but not too serious and the few face-hugging tendrils add a sense of style.

Golden mid-length waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the years, we've seen many different hairstyles on Victoria, but a mid-length is probably one of the less common ones for her. The flattering length and slightly tousled waves add a fun but elegant feel to this look, and we love the golden blonde hue of her hair. All in all, a great option for summer events.

Expensive brunette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This might be one of our favourites of the many hair looks VB has gone for over the years. The rich, warm and very pigmented shade of the hair colour is so expensive-looking, while the mid-length flatters Victoria's sculpted face shape. And we love the playful tousled styling of the waves here.

VB beehive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are many hairstyles that have been popular over the years, but the beehive was a main character of the decade, becoming the go-to for a host of formal events and even landing itself as the label for musician Beyoncé's fan following. We love how VB pairs it here with a long face-hugging a tendril and spidery lower lashes for another nod to the post-millennial era.

Fresh-face pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving away from the signature sleek bob she had in the 90s, VB rounded out the decade with a choppy but wispy pixie cut. The side-swept and very short nature of this look gives it a high-fashion feel, and we love how Victoria pairs it with relatively light makeup and a fresh-faced look to accentuate her high cheekbones.

Desperate Housewives pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

VB is known for having had different types of pixie haircuts throughout the years, and this longer look is really working for her. Giving a more Desperate Housewives feel with the length down the back of the neck, more volume up at the top and sleek straight styling, it's great for more formal occasions or when you want to look a bit more on the serious side.

Monochrome dew

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going all in with her go-to smokey eye look, VB gives it a more formal impression here with smooth, straight lines and no smudging or blending. We love how she's paired it with soft, slicked back hair, a touch of silver in the corners of the eyes and a fresh, dewy finish on the face for an elegant but fashionable look.

Black birds of a feather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A strong but somewhat whimsical look that blends the hard and the soft sides of beauty, this is a showstopper. With a birds' nest-esque updo boasting a very glossy finish, and heavy, dark, metallic, but a touch of white and light silver, VB makes a fashionable statement in this memorable look.

All out platinum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A 00s favourite, Victoria brought back the bob she was well-known for the previous decade, but this time she went for an edgier finish with the longer face framing and shorter length at the back. And donning the colour of the decade, this platinum shade made a fashionable statement during the era of blonde highlights, frosted makeup and glossy lips.

Princess updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look that's perfect for the red carpet or any formal evening event, this updo screams princess. The curled hair woven into a messy chignon has a bridal impression, but pairing this with a very bold, powdery, smokey eye gives it an edge for the red carpet.

Asymmetric style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After being seen on celebs like Victoria and then Frankie Bridge, the asymmetric haircut became one of the biggest not just of the 00s, but of the early 2010s as well. We love how VB wears it here with her close to natural chestnut brown hair colour that adds a rich elegance to the look.

00s mermaid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One to always keep up with the styles of the decade, Victoria swiftly moved on from her short hairstyles era into the look of the time - brown hair with golden blonde highlights. We love how she shows off the colour here with bouncy mermaid-esque waves that pair perfectly with her bright blue outfit.

Tousled chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With mid-length hair fast becoming one of our favourite looks on Victoria, we love how she styles it here for a chic and stylish but somehow still professional impression. With some added texture, this had a cool, high-fashion feel that will look good with any summer outfit.

Posh Spice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The ultimate Posh Spice haircut from her days in the Spice Girls, this is one of VB's most iconic looks. One of the best celebrity bobs to date, this classic cut with Victoria's natural dark brown hair colour is such a chic look - and we love how she makes it a bit more playful but simultaneously practical by sweeping back with a headband.

All about the 00s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Victoria donned the fashionable asymmetric pixie cut for a number of years, but here she takes it a step further with added volume around the back of the look. We love how she adds in another one of the 00s hair trends with her blonde highlights, topped off with glossy lips, rosy blush, and, of course, a smokey eye.

Starry-eyed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A smokey eye is a go-to for VB, but we love how she takes it up a step here with extra pigment, extra lashes and a whole load of sparkle. A glamorous eye look that uses black and grey shadows topped with pigmented silver sparkle, it pairs perfectly with the gappy, spidery lashes that really make this an eye-catching look.

Tux on Tux

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like a tuxedo for the face, this look pairs perfectly with Victoria's high-fashion silk tuxedo look. Light dewy faceup and a clear gloss on the lips really lets the light smokey eye with a touch of white and silver sparkle shine. And we love the understated updo with the simple, straight tendril to accompany it.